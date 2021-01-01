So balance isnt allowed? Just a preoccupation with the less good bits? Ok.



The balance is that weve been largely excellent but it could quite easily be 2-2 at halftime and that has happened a few times this season (not necessarily 2-0 to 2-2 although that did happen at Chelsea but being largely excellent and letting teams back into it).By virtue of the fact that weve had a lead to lose in all of those cases its probably true that weve been very good in those matches but have kicked ourselves in the teeth, so the gripe is the kicking ourselves in the teeth bit. Of course we should be balanced aboht it but nobody is claiming that weve been shit, just that were making things unnecessarily difficult for ourselves which is a recurring theme.