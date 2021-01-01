« previous next »
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:56:24 pm
I thought VAR might have looked at the 2nd goal. Bobby was offside and did go for the ball.
Yeah, surprised about that. I think Id be pissed off if it went against us.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Has everyone been sharing Matip's secret stash of booze?
Online Sarge

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:37 pm
Good first half but Matip with a few dodgy passes...cut it out Joel. ;D

Bobby had a bad one too.
Online El Lobo

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:52:42 pm
Missus's mate reckons I'm the spit of Friend, so the answer is me ;D

Why would you admit to that! ;D
Online palimpsest

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:57:39 pm »
Having Allison on the pitch should be illegal. The man looks like an outlaw, shows no mercy, probably drinks the blood of his enemies for breakfast. Chilling stuff.
Online gaztop08

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Clean sheet please
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:57:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:56:24 pm
I thought VAR might have looked at the 2nd goal. Bobby looked offside and did go for the ball.

I thought if he's kinda moved his head to the ball as if going for goal then maybe, but he just jumped straight up so probably wasn't effecting anything
Online Coolie High

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:58:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:57:37 pm
Why would you admit to that! ;D

 ;D
Online scouseman

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm »
been very good overall but just need to cut out the sloppiness in our passing in our play. Keep everything as simple as possible
Online Schmidt

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Can't really blame their fans for acting up, I thought the refereeing was great until the last 10-15 minutes but then the crowd influence kicked in and they started to get away with a bit of shirt pulling and grabbing. Crowds will always claim bias if they think it'll lead to them getting more decisions.
Online Sarge

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:51:28 pm
Whose the scouser in the black is comical. Really!

Found that a bit amusing ;D
Online Tobelius

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
Klopp will sort them out,keep it tight at the start of the 2nd and pick them off as they tire
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:52:59 pm
Weird comments. Liverpool masterclass but peoples angsty side forgetting that with the drop off before half-time.

The press from the forwards has been magnificent.

That's the thing with football though, it's a low scoring game of moments. You can put on a footballing clinic but it only takes one lapse in concentration to do undo all that good work. We have form for throwing away commanding leads this season and it's usually because we gift the opposition a route back into the game.
Online vicar

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:57:47 pm
I thought if he's kinda moved his head to the ball as if going for goal then maybe, but he just jumped straight up so probably wasn't effecting anything

Its a difficult one I think. The defender has to come to bobby unless he is confident its going way over his head. Its does pass a long way over his head, so maybe thats the reason?
Online duvva

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:57:35 pm
Bobby had a bad one too.
Specsavers for you Sarge. I thought hes played really well linking up play aside from the sloppiness towards the end
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:51:28 pm
Whose the scouser in the black is comical. Really!

It's Alisson.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:55:22 pm
What does this mean ?

no idea but seems like on this thread we are 2 goals down. the whining and scapegoating ;D

love the non stop salt from the commentary and pundits on our second. but hardly any mention on yesterdays late late winner.

No agenda whatsoever.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:52:59 pm
Weird comments. Liverpool masterclass but peoples angsty side forgetting that with the drop off before half-time.

The press from the forwards has been magnificent.
Yep- from misplaced passes to Virgil being off-pace..
You just can't please everybody.

Even if we win today, we'll still concentrate on the niggles- despite it happening to every team during any match.

Doesn't matter if Palace score 2 or 3, this team is quite capable of scoring 4/5 and they will if they have to, so there are absolutely no worries from me so far. We look up- we loko determined to go home with the points no matter what.
Online redmark

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:58:21 pm
Can't really blame their fans for acting up, I thought the refereeing was great until the last 10-15 minutes but then the crowd influence kicked in and they started to get away with a bit of shirt pulling and grabbing. Crowds will always claim bias if they think it'll lead to them getting more decisions.
Yeah, the press was suffocating them and the crowd screaming for every (legitimate) nick of the ball will then win them a couple of soft ones. Just the crowd doing their 'job'.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:00:41 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 02:49:52 pm
Jurgen will be going nuts as this could easily be 3 2 to them
Qué?
Online The-Originals

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
just great football by the reds, a joy to watch
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm »
Enjoyable first half and interesting that we can be so sloppy at times, we very rarely suffer from a lack of concentration.

Great to see Robbo getting some form back.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:59:38 pm
Specsavers for you Sarge. I thought hes played really well linking up play aside from the sloppiness towards the end
Hes given the ball away the most, 65% passing accuracys isnt good.
Online Jm55

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:56:34 pm
So balance isnt allowed? Just a preoccupation with the less good bits? Ok.

The balance is that weve been largely excellent but it could quite easily be 2-2 at halftime and that has happened a few times this season (not necessarily 2-0 to 2-2 although that did happen at Chelsea but being largely excellent and letting teams back into it).

By virtue of the fact that weve had a lead to lose in all of those cases its probably true that weve been very good in those matches but have kicked ourselves in the teeth, so the gripe is the kicking ourselves in the teeth bit. Of course we should be balanced aboht it but nobody is claiming that weve been shit, just that were making things unnecessarily difficult for ourselves which is a recurring theme.
Offline ...

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:00:25 pm
Yep- from misplaced passes to Virgil being off-pace..
You just can't please everybody.

Even if we win today, we'll still concentrate on the niggles- despite it happening to every team during any match.

Virgil did look like he was running in treacle for their chance
Online Penfold78

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Been out in the garden painting a grey fence greyer under grey January skies. Needed that lift when I checked the score  ;D ;D ;D.
Online vicar

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm »
Great finish by Ox
Online sminp

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:56:24 pm
I thought VAR might have looked at the 2nd goal. Bobby looked offside and did go for the ball.

Think its a problem with the rule but they applied it right. Bobby didnt impact the keeper because it was the cross he went for, not the shot. Where the rule is a bit shitty is that hes clearly affected play because the full back has to follow him.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:00:18 pm
no idea but seems like on this thread we are 2 goals down. the whining and scapegoating ;D

love the non stop salt from the commentary and pundits on our second. but hardly any mention on yesterdays late late winner.

No agenda whatsoever.
you mean the late late winner that was correctly awarded for being onside or is there another late late winner that I missed?
Online duvva

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:01:39 pm
Hes given the ball away the most, 65% passing accuracys isnt good.
Really? Maybe its specsavers for me then. Im surprised by that, felt like hed linked things well
Online the_red_pill

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 03:01:55 pm
Virgil did look like he was running in treacle for their chance
So? Maybe he's got hemorrhoids?
If it becomes a regular issue then we can complain.

Enjoy the game mate. It's their home- they will threaten.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:02:18 pm
you mean the late late winner that was correctly awarded for being onside or is there another late late winner that I missed?

It was clearly offside.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:01:51 pm
The balance is that weve been largely excellent but it could quite easily be 2-2 at halftime and that has happened a few times this season (not necessarily 2-0 to 2-2 although that did happen at Chelsea but being largely excellent and letting teams back into it).

By virtue of the fact that weve had a lead to lose in all of those cases its probably true that weve been very good in those matches but have kicked ourselves in the teeth, so the gripe is the kicking ourselves in the teeth bit. Of course we should be balanced aboht it but nobody is claiming that weve been shit, just that were making things unnecessarily difficult for ourselves which is a recurring theme.
we could easily have scored a couple more ourselves though, Fab's chance, for example
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:04:33 pm »
Online Sarge

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:04:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:59:38 pm
Specsavers for you Sarge. I thought hes played really well linking up play aside from the sloppiness towards the end

A bad pass, he was excellent but he did give a bad pass to let the lad in.
