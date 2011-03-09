One of the best 30 minutes I have seen us play with brilliant one touch passes, wee flicks, back heels, I really thought I was watching Brazil 82. Went off for a coffee and came back to see us flip a switch, barely able to string two passes together and Palace were flying. Crazy switcharoo as Becker went from unemployed to our MOTM. We still deserve all three points as deadly in front of goal at times and our attack has def carry us to a higher points tally this season as they have been world class. Some of the rest of the lads have been up and down like a yoyo in terms of form. Are we getting gassed earlier in games, are we unable to rotate certain areas of the team to keep legs fresh? Not so sure as four or five players / sections of the field have dipped in performance compared to their league winning season while the forward line is probably surpassing that form. Still the three points was a perfect tonic to a wee break and we can give it a great go until May as no one expects us to challenge City at this point.



PS - We seem to be reactive instead of proactive with our change in tactics / subs as the Palace goal was on the cards for ages and we never tacked our sails to avoid it. Easier said than done but Viera adapted his tactics & all of a sudden a two goal lead did not look enough. Not the first time this has happened and better sides (not even better) have and will take advantage of our frailties which should not be there when 2 goals to the good. The game should be done and dusted at that stage esp with our quality but something is amiss and Klopp needs to sort it out if we want to win the CL and league again.



