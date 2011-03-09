« previous next »
PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 04:10:23 pm
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm
I bet if we would have scored that goal Palace got it would have been classed as 'controversial'  too

A player that has been played offside scoring the goal...

How can these situations be deemed as not interfering with play?

who was offside on the palace goal?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Fuck em.

If Palace hadnt kept shooting at Allison, or within Allisons reach at least, they might have scored enough goals to have won the game regardless.  They didnt.  You make your own luck and all those other things that are said to us when we miss chances and end up not winning.

So fuck em, again.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:10:23 pm
who was offside on the palace goal?

Edouard

Virgil's watching him and let's him drift offside. The ball then goes to a  different player that's onside who then square's it back to Edouard for the tap in. But would the goalscorer have been in that position if he didn't gain an advantage from being offside initially?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 04:24:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:10:23 pm
who was offside on the palace goal?

Bobby Firmino as he jumped (& missed the ball) after being in an offside position
Micha Richards went all in this MOTD.

I really have no time for Micah Richards at the best of times - p1llock
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 04:44:52 pm
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm
Edouard

Virgil's watching him and let's him drift offside. The ball then goes to a  different player that's onside who then square's it back to Edouard for the tap in. But would the goalscorer have been in that position if he didn't gain an advantage from being offside initially?

This is the worst one I have witnessed in the flesh. Used to sit row 3 of the Kemlyn at the Anny End and we gave the lineo dogs abuse

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sz9fYCP6zos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sz9fYCP6zos</a>
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 05:25:44 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:24:28 pm
Bobby Firmino as he jumped (& missed the ball) after being in an offside position
Micha Richards went all in this MOTD.

I really have no time for Micah Richards at the best of times - p1llock

I was asking about the palace goal (not ours - I understand that false narrative).
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:25:58 am
Just finished watching the game.

Without Allison we're fucked, he had to be completely on his game today. What a tale of 2 halves wow. Dominant the first and all over the place in the second.

The pen was very soft, i'd be fuming if that was given against us.

We were lucky to win that.

Why were we "lucky to win that" exactly?

We scored 2 good goals and a welcome pen. They scored one goal.

Too many people thinking that the pen saved us from some late onslaught in the 3 minutes or so that were left, when they hadnt done fuck all for the previous 30 minutes.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 06:19:22 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm
Why were we "lucky to win that" exactly?

We scored 2 good goals and a welcome pen. They scored one goal.

Too many people thinking that the pen saved us from some late onslaught in the 3 minutes or so that were left, when they hadnt done fuck all for the previous 30 minutes.

And also Allison is part of the team, as he said himself, his job is to stop goals.

Its always amusing this assumption that a team is lucky to win because their goalie make good saves.

There is no luck is there really, Liverpool did their scouting and paid good money for Ali, and here he gets to train with excellent coaches and play with other excellent players, and elevated his already really high level, and yep, sometimes he shines more than others.

Next game itll be another player shining brightest.

Where we lucky last week cos Jota popped up to score the goals vs Arsenal....

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 07:04:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:25:58 am
Just finished watching the game.

Without Allison we're fucked, he had to be completely on his game today. What a tale of 2 halves wow. Dominant the first and all over the place in the second.

The pen was very soft, i'd be fuming if that was given against us.

We were lucky to win that.

Without the best goalkeeper in the world we'd have conceded goals that we didn't concede because we bought the best goalkeeper in the world.

We scored two when we were on top but were sloppy in the second half and they scored on 55'. They didn't score again. We still had chances and Trent's brilliant pass led to the penalty on 89'. They didn't score again.

That's the way we play and a few more lucky 3-1 wins will do me fine. The pundits have been banging on about our high line for years now. Last season was a disaster but the two seasons before that our high line and risky football led to a 97pt and 99pt season, A European Cup and the Premier league. This season we're in a cup final, won our CL group with 6 wins, spanked United 5-0 at Old Trafford, still in teh FA Cup and CL and second place in the League with an outside chance of the title.

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 07:35:56 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:24:02 am
Yep. The penalty is a big shiny twirling thing and everyone has duly been distracted by it, when the more important issues are why we seem to get complacent after going a couple ahead and why we sometimes lose not only control but the ability to play our natural game after a setback like conceding a goal. After conceding today we looked like a different side to the one who went two up. Just nothing happening attackwise until Trent's worldie pass.

I can certainly accept that tiredness played a big part, but I wish we could find a way of reducing the drop in intensity and the Jekyll and Hyde change in in-game character. If it's going to happen (due to tiredness, for example) then we need to plan for it and train ways to ameliorate the impact.

Yep, the pen, once again, has grown into something it wasn't, due simply to people dwelling on it. Without it we would still have won.
He is our rock and upon that rock we build our church. Testify!

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:48:23 am
Agreed. If we think goals against are inevitable every time we misplace a pass in our half or leave it a bit open at the back, imagine how our opponents' fans must feel when they see us squander chance after chance - they must thank the gods we didn't score 10!

I had a fellow Red tell me today we were lucky and Palace deserved a draw - I don't see why, we could just as easily argue we deserved to be up 4-0 at half time.

Everything we have planned up to now, has been targetting this part of the season; training, systems, tactics, the lot. This winter training is lift off. We're ready. We've seen it all, the good, the bad, the ugly. We keep them all fit, we're gonna be fucking good. Very dangerous, unplayable at times. In the league, in the cups, it's us against City. That's it. We're the best in town. I hope we play each other 4 more times. Let's see whose best
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm
A wee bit late to this but really enjoyed PiM's posts in this and the Van Dijk thread yesterday and today.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm
A wee bit late to this but really enjoyed PiM's posts in this and the Van Dijk thread yesterday and today.

Yes some good posts.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
One of the best 30 minutes I have seen us play with brilliant one touch passes, wee flicks, back heels, I really thought I was watching Brazil 82. Went off for a coffee and came back to see us flip a switch, barely able to string two passes together and Palace were flying. Crazy switcharoo as Becker went from unemployed to our MOTM. We still deserve all three points as deadly in front of goal at times and our attack has def carry us to a higher points tally this season as they have been world class. Some of the rest of the lads have been up and down like a yoyo in terms of form. Are we getting gassed earlier in games, are we unable to rotate certain areas of the team to keep legs fresh? Not so sure as four or five players / sections of the field have dipped in performance compared to their league winning season while the forward line is probably surpassing that form. Still the three points was a perfect tonic to a wee break and we can give it a great go until May as no one expects us to challenge City at this point.

PS - We seem to be reactive instead of proactive with our change in tactics / subs as the Palace goal was on the cards for ages and we never tacked our sails to avoid it. Easier said than done but Viera adapted his tactics & all of a sudden a two goal lead did not look enough. Not the first time this has happened and better sides (not even better) have and will take advantage of our frailties which should not be there when 2 goals to the good. The game should be done and dusted at that stage esp with our quality but something is amiss and Klopp needs to sort it out if we want to win the CL and league again.

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:04:09 pm
This season we're in a cup final, won our CL group with 6 wins, spanked United 5-0 at Old Trafford, still in teh FA Cup and CL and second place in the League with an outside chance of the title.

Lucky AS FUCK!!!!!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #655 on: Today at 12:38:14 am
