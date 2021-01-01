You absolutely can alter a high line game to game or switch it at half time. It is not uncommon for us to play a second half much deeper following a productive first half with a high line. We played much of our title winning season much deeper than other Klopp seasons as well.



I prefer the high line though, makes for much more fun football to watch when we compress space and ultimately plays to some of the team's best qualities.



That being said, my word, Crystal Palace fluffed some golden opportunities in front of our goal today. We looked sharp as ever in the first half though. Penalty was not controversial to me. Solid 3 points.



I don't remember us being much deeper in the title winning season, we weren't playing a mid/low block or anything. We were playing a high block, the same high press and I clearly remember us controlling the ball in the opponent's half for long periods of the game. The difference I see now is that, when we are under the cosh for a bit, we are unable to regain control of the game and steady the game. It has nothing to do with how high/deep we are.This is the average position graphic for 2019-20 taken during June 2020.You cannot see that and tell me that is not a high-line.If you want the graphic of specific example of game - see below graphic for our game against Leicester in 2019-20It is clear from that graphic (player numbers are different, they are mapped as conventional position based numbering), which team is playing a high line (the red team) and which team is sitting back in a low-block (the blue team). Points for guessing correctly.It's called a high line because we maintain a high line while we are in possession and during immediate transition. It doesn't become a mid/low block if you drop back after a transition is over and you defend around the box. Of course we drop back at times once the transition is over, that doesn't mean we have given up the high-line.The teams who play a mid/low block do not press that much, they just stay organized in a shape in and around their own box and do not push up many players when they attack. Look at how Mourinho's teams played or how Conte's teams play. There are plenty of such examples. They sit in a shape and then they send 2-3 players in attack when they break on the counter. I'm sorry, but we can never play like that, we have to press, we have to push up and we have to attack in numbers. A philosophy is a philosophy, just because we do some defending around the box doesn't mean we have moved to a low block and just because the defensive teams do some attacking doesn't mean they have pushed up as a team. There's a big difference between the two and there is no way we drop deep during transitions, it's not happening and will never happen under Klopp.Tell me what are the examples where we have given up our press during the second half and sat back into a compact shape in the box? It's never happened afaik. We always press and try to regain the ball.As for switching it game by game, we train every week to play a specific way, we just won't change that according to the opposition every week. Just like Mourinho at Chelsea did not change his way every week. It's what the manager's philosophy is. You train to your strengths and the manager's philosophy and then suddenly you don't go, fuck it, I'm playing a different game in this one, unless you are a minnow and are suddenly facing extremely superior opposition. When you plan for an opposition, only the specifics will be changed - like which side of the opposition is vulnerable, or whether the opponent is strong in set-pieces (if so how to deal with it), or if the opponent has a particular strength and so on. But you don't abandon your philosophy for that.Agree with this part, but they didn't fluff opportunities as much as Alisson making wonderful saves with his positioning and agility. And also that, their xG was 1.7, which is not that much looking back in perspective.