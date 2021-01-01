« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,049
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:35:33 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
The ball can be 10 yards away and a foul/pen can still be given!

That's not entirely true - if it's Ederson then a foul/pen cannot be given.
Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:38:47 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
No. We were scrappy and they created a few half chances, but I never had that feeling of an equaliser being inevitable.

i wish i could watch a game like you my friend, an equaliser looked inevitable to me and if it came soon enough they would go on to win the game (tho benteke coming on buoyed my spirits a tad)

unfortunately we've allowed a number of teams back in a game we would ideally see out and a game like today only furthers the impression that we're a side that can be pegged back, even tho we did see it out in the end. perception in football isn't the be and end all of a situation but it is a factor, hence terms like fortress anfield etc (back in the day OT the same), where ex-players admit that rolling up to such places you felt you'd lost before you even stepped into the ground, that's a huge advantage to go into a game with for the home team.

i feel the same is true of teams where if they get their noses in front the game is done, in reality that's not the case over a season but the perception of that in the mind's of the opposition is again a huge advantage. so not only does allowing teams back in concern me going forward, as we have this season, but just the perception that 'they'll give you a chance if you give it a go' is damaging and has the potential to make seeing games out harder cos the opposition never give up, when in the past we've seen teams accept their fate that they're done

even with our main attack away at AFCON we've been pretty fucking good on the scoring front (and all credit to the lads stepping up), if we can get back to our defensive best we showed in our title winning season we can finish off games earlier (not all, some teams wont drop off no matter what, but some for sure) which has numerous benefits all round, apart from the most obvious, we dont squander points dropped from a winning position
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,393
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:40:56 am »
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,049
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:48:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:40:56 am
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality

Agreed. If we think goals against are inevitable every time we misplace a pass in our half or leave it a bit open at the back, imagine how our opponents' fans must feel when they see us squander chance after chance - they must thank the gods we didn't score 10!

I had a fellow Red tell me today we were lucky and Palace deserved a draw - I don't see why, we could just as easily argue we deserved to be up 4-0 at half time.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:05:40 am
It's reminding me a bit of Agger's final years here, where he suddenly was behind Skrtel in the pecking order and it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what the catalyst was

Nothing hard to pinpoint with Gomez, hes had some terrible injuries, and still now this season hasnt been able to be consistantly available. Virgil and Matip are 1 and 2, rightly so being the 2 best defenders, but Konate has jumped in and being very good mostly and as hes been available, hes grabbed the chance, and hes getting the nod now as number 3.

Gomez hasnt been helped either by some bad luck like the other week with the covid tests mess where he wasnt able to play in that FA cup game. So hes missed out on getting 90 mins that he was desperate for.

Tough situation for him, but I suppose a total opposite for us from last season where we now have a central defender available actually desperate for minutes!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:07:12 am »
The thing with a lot of people going on about the ball being past Jota is strange for me. This is not checking whether it's a last man tackle or not for a red card to see whether Jota can reach the ball or not. With the ball, or off the ball, a foul is a foul. Several fouls have been given outside the area for tackles on a player who has already played the ball. I don't see why it matters and again, to clarify, a normal foul check is different from a last man tackle check for a red card.

Also, I'm not sure why people are acting as if Guaita was static, if he was static, why was he to the side of his post and not covering his goal? He was obviously going towards Jota, he even had his arm raised for a moment, had a bit of contact with Jota and then withdrew it and then they collided, but only one was on the floor tripping the player running forward and that was Guaita. If that was outside the box, and made by an outfield player, nobody would be questioning it. Just because it was in the box and by a goalie doesn't excuse what Guaita did. It doesn't matter whether Jota had the ball or where he ran towards (I think he ran towards the ball anyway).

I called penalty real-time and nothing I saw in those replays convinced me it was not. Maybe you could call it borderline, but it's not a stupid decision by the VAR or the ref to overturn and call it a penalty.

The absolute shite decision in a scenario that I remember was given for Man United against us during Rafa's time when someone - I think Rooney tried to round Reina, but pushed the ball away and ran into Reina, when Reina had already backed out of the challenge. That was given a penalty and, that is an actual shocking decision. This was nothing like that in any way.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:10 am by PoetryInMotion »
Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #566 on: Today at 02:32:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:40:56 am
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality

i'm the first to admit that when it comes to watching footy im a half-glass empty man, it's a curse, believe me  ;D

however, when you listen to ex-players talk about their careers and the opposition etc, even the top level guys, the effect of perception of the opposing team regarding grounds/if they got their noses in front/ late goals etc is a factor that often comes up, so i think my point stands

we criticise teams ourselves who appear to 'not turn up cos they're playing city' 'are beaten before they've even kicked a ball'

this season we're balling up front but we do look vulnerable 'at the back' (tho it's probably across the team defensively in reality) and that only encourages a mindset in the opposition best avoided that we need to put right if we hope to win the biggest prizes - we know it's hard as fuck, we need every edge we can muster
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #567 on: Today at 02:51:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:32:15 am
i'm the first to admit that when it comes to watching footy im a half-glass empty man, it's a curse, believe me  ;D

however, when you listen to ex-players talk about their careers and the opposition etc, even the top level guys, perception/confidence call it what you will is a factor that often comes up, so i think my point stands

we criticise teams ourselves who appear to 'not turn up cos they're playing city' 'are beaten before they've even kicked a ball'

this season we're balling up front but we do look vulnerable 'at the back' (tho it's probably across the team defensively in reality) and that only encourages a mindset in the opposition best avoided

I'm happy if it encourages the opposition to come out and try to go toe to toe with us. At least 14 sides in the league don't have the tools to pick us off and it gives us extra space for us to take them apart on the counter. We'd be scoring a lot more goals, if more sides tried that, that's for sure. There were only four sides that actually went toe to toe with us and got points off us - City who are expected to, Chelsea who have a very good midfield, Spurs where we were a bit poor, but I expect to beat them at Anfield and Brighton who needed a fluke 1st goal to get back in the game.

We made silly defensive errors against Brentford, they didn't actually attack that well, just put overloads on the right and won headers in the box. Leicester was a smash and grab win for them and West Ham was a referee calamity with us being sluggish on the ball, caught out on counters. None of those three could've taken on us and I think we'll beat Leicester and West Ham at Anfield as we did against Brentford comfortably.

If we face Palace 10 times and Palace come out like that 10 times, how many times do you think would we have won as opposed to losing? I'd back us to give them a few thrashings, win some comfortably and win a few marginally, and a couple of rare draws at the maximum. We played badly on the day this time and still Palace didn't have enough to beat us. For all their attacks, they had an xG of less than 2 (1.7) which is par for the 1 goal that they scored.

The fact remains that Atletico tried to go toe to toe with us and were beaten, so were Milan (even those two did it in one game and then dropped back in the return game against us) and I think not many sides in the CL can do it as well. Bayern, Man City, Chelsea, and at a stretch PSG and Real Madrid and that's it (even that is debatable). This is where the return of Thiago will help, especially from Quarters onward.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:58 am by PoetryInMotion »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,230
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:01:20 am »
Let's be honest, if that penalty was given against us I've have been furious, it's really soft, it didn't decide the outcome of the game though, so it's irrelevant really.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #569 on: Today at 03:06:21 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:01:20 am
Let's be honest, if that penalty was given against us I've have been furious, it's really soft, it didn't decide the outcome of the game though, so it's irrelevant really.

I'd be furious if Alisson did what Guaita did and conceded a silly penalty, that's for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:10 am by PoetryInMotion »
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #570 on: Today at 03:35:22 am »
For those worried about high line



We've caught the opposition offside the most times and by a long way. We caught Palace offside 5 times in addition to the above which was taken after Brentford.

Klopp's entire philosophy has revolved around high-press, high lines, offside trap, and sweeper keeping. There is no chance he abolishes that just because we concede a few chances occasionally or because some fans are nervous.

Also for some who are suggesting us to adjust our line in between games, you cannot switch a high line on and off, that would be chaotic, nobody would know when to step up or drop back and we wouldn't catch anybody offside again.

Plenty of successful teams have and will play a high line in future unless the rules are changed. I'm not saying this is the only way to be successful (other set of managers have done in a different way) but this is also one way to do it and this Klopp's way, so it would be better for us to accept that and get on board as he won't change it after building his team step by step to ultimately play this way.

Now, if you have concerns over game management or us not keeping the ball well this season compared to 2018-20, that I can relate to.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:09 am by PoetryInMotion »
Offline Another Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #571 on: Today at 04:00:01 am »
I honestly didn't think it was a penalty but there must have been something there for VAR to overturn the original decision. Jota misses the ball and then the players come together. The only thing in Jota's favour is the little step he takes towards the ball just before Guita clatters into him.

These last three games were absolutely huge and we've performed really well under pressure. We've qualified for a domestic cup final and narrowed the gap on City in the league. A special mention for the Ox, Jota & Fabinho for scoring crucial goals while we've been bereft of our most potent attackers.
Offline Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #572 on: Today at 04:01:09 am »
You absolutely can alter a high line game to game or switch it at half time. It is not uncommon for us to play a second half much deeper following a productive first half with a high line. We played much of our title winning season much deeper than other Klopp seasons as well. I prefer the high line though, makes for much more fun football to watch when we compress space and ultimately plays to some of the team's best qualities.

That being said, my word, Crystal Palace fluffed some golden opportunities in front of our goal today. We looked sharp as ever in the first half though. Penalty was not controversial to me. Solid 3 points.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:11:14 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 04:01:09 am
You absolutely can alter a high line game to game or switch it at half time. It is not uncommon for us to play a second half much deeper following a productive first half with a high line. We played much of our title winning season much deeper than other Klopp seasons as well.

I don't remember us being much deeper in the title winning season, we weren't playing a mid/low block or anything. We were playing a high block, the same high press and I clearly remember us controlling the ball in the opponent's half for long periods of the game. The difference I see now is that, when we are under the cosh for a bit, we are unable to regain control of the game and steady the game. It has nothing to do with how high/deep we are.

This is the average position graphic for 2019-20 taken during June 2020.



You cannot see that and tell me that is not a high-line.

If you want the graphic of specific example of game - see below graphic for our game against Leicester in 2019-20



It is clear from that graphic (player numbers are different, they are mapped as conventional position based numbering), which team is playing a high line (the red team) and which team is sitting back in a low-block (the blue team). Points for guessing correctly. 

It's called a high line because we maintain a high line while we are in possession and during immediate transition. It doesn't become a mid/low block if you drop back after a transition is over and you defend around the box. Of course we drop back at times once the transition is over, that doesn't mean we have given up the high-line.

The teams who play a mid/low block do not press that much, they just stay organized in a shape in and around their own box and do not push up many players when they attack. Look at how Mourinho's teams played or how Conte's teams play. There are plenty of such examples. They sit in a shape and then they send 2-3 players in attack when they break on the counter. I'm sorry, but we can never play like that, we have to press, we have to push up and we have to attack in numbers. A philosophy is a philosophy, just because we do some defending around the box doesn't mean we have moved to a low block and just because the defensive teams do some attacking doesn't mean they have pushed up as a team. There's a big difference between the two and there is no way we drop deep during transitions, it's not happening and will never happen under Klopp.

Tell me what are the examples where we have given up our press during the second half and sat back into a compact shape in the box? It's never happened afaik. We always press and try to regain the ball.

As for switching it game by game, we train every week to play a specific way, we just won't change that according to the opposition every week. Just like Mourinho at Chelsea did not change his way every week. It's what the manager's philosophy is. You train to your strengths and the manager's philosophy and then suddenly you don't go, fuck it, I'm playing a different game in this one, unless you are a minnow and are suddenly facing extremely superior opposition. When you plan for an opposition, only the specifics will be changed - like which side of the opposition is vulnerable, or whether the opponent is strong in set-pieces (if so how to deal with it), or if the opponent has a particular strength and so on. But you don't abandon your philosophy for that.

Quote
I prefer the high line though, makes for much more fun football to watch when we compress space and ultimately plays to some of the team's best qualities.

That being said, my word, Crystal Palace fluffed some golden opportunities in front of our goal today. We looked sharp as ever in the first half though. Penalty was not controversial to me. Solid 3 points.

Agree with this part, but they didn't fluff opportunities as much as Alisson making wonderful saves with his positioning and agility. And also that, their xG was 1.7, which is not that much looking back in perspective.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:06:07 am »
The thing though is football is a game where 95% of the time or more what your attempting to do in the game, score, doesnt happen. And when it does happen its usually just a short 15-30 second burst of everything aligning perfectly which is kind of what were talking about here. Almost all of the time the defenders get the line right but all it takes is one time where they dont and its possible everything aligns right for the opposition. Having the most offside calls in the league without more context means nothing.

Anyway, game was as I expected in that they were fresher and are good at home so it was going to be close. One of the rare times I get things right I guess. Honestly dont care about the ref calls, weve gotten the short end of the stick a lot of times this season so about time something goes our way.
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #575 on: Today at 06:58:10 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
I think your post is spot on and I don't think it is a moan at all. There is a lot of hype about the 'high line stuff' and I've said in this thread that Liverpool have been successful for decades doing it ('86 cup final). However I do think that at the start of last season we have pushed it to the point where we were taking the piss and virtually trying to play on the half way line. At which point, your opponents only have to study that and time their runs from their own half. At the start of last season we could see the plan for the ridiculous high line in the pre-season games but the alarm bells for me was the 7-2 at Villa in terms of how easy they found it to score. I mentioned it on here and was laughed out of town as it was declared a fluke, I think it provided a good blueprint of how to play against us. It is now very common for us to mis-place a pass in midfield and the opposition gets it and two passes later its in the back of the net. Brighton, Chelsea, Spurs and even Everton ffs have cut us open. I agree that we need to start addressing our defensive issues and VVD should not be exempt from criticism, he played in the 7-2! Many of our players are now in their late twenties and Klopp should be thinking about building his next team.
Sorry, but there's no way that 7-2 at Villa was a blueprint for how to beat us. I do wish that myth would stop being peddled on here.

It was one of the biggest outliers you could imagine in terms of our system and how we played, and the most freak result in Klopp's time here. Every player had a shocker and 4 (four!) of their goals were deflections.

So if by 'blueprint', you mean that teams will prepare for games by making sure all our players play terribly and most goals are flukes, then maybe teams really have sussed us out  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:39 am by keyop »
Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:01:14 am »
That was amazing to watch at times, at others excruciating.

Still three points and the next time I see the reds it will be with my mam and son from a box at Anfield. Can't wait!
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:06:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:06:07 am
The thing though is football is a game where 95% of the time or more what your attempting to do in the game, score, doesnt happen. And when it does happen its usually just a short 15-30 second burst of everything aligning perfectly which is kind of what were talking about here. Almost all of the time the defenders get the line right but all it takes is one time where they dont and its possible everything aligns right for the opposition. Having the most offside calls in the league without more context means nothing.

I agree with your first part, where scoring is rare in a football game of plenty of other actions, but it's not of the same frequency for every team, is it? On one hand, you have a stat that we've conceded 19 goals this season in 22 games with 10 clean sheets (2nd highest number of clean sheets and 4th best in the League in terms of goals conceded with two teams better playing a mid-low block and scoring/attacking lesser than us), so we don't really concede too many goals in general. Our xGA in open play (outside of corners, set-pieces and penalties) is 17, and we have only conceded 14 of those. So, conceding 14 goals in 22 with a fraction of them due to being played through on goal is miniscule.

I went through all the goals we conceded in the League this season. Chelsea Home - conceded from a corner. Brentford Away - all three goals by crosses from out wide. Man City Home - first goal from a ball out wide with Milner (our RB on the day) being narrow giving acres of space to Foden, second goal a high ball beyond our defense again to Milner's side, which is crossed in, could've been cleared well, unfortunately fell to De Bruyne who slammed home. Brighton Home - first goal was long range fluke goal, second goal was not high line, in fact we tried to run backwards and were all over the place, got sliced apart. West Ham Away - first goal where Alisson was fouled from a corner, 2nd goal caught out with a through ball past our high line, third goal conceded again from a corner. Everton Away - through ball beyond our defense. Spurs Away - first goal through ball behind our defense, but it wasn't a high line, second goal yes played high line, but Alisson almost got to it and missed it. Leicester Away - we were deep near our box, but Trent was caught out which means Matip was outnumbered and the ball was played between Matip and Van Dijk in our box. Chelsea Away - first goal Kovacic screamer, second goal caught out, but Hendo's header and Trent's pass forward were unnecessary and put us in a needless transition. Palace Away - Caught out by a ball through the middle.

That's a maximum of 5 goals conceded so far by through-balls behind the high-line. Where as we've caught the opposition offside 83 times. It's not even close, how effective we are. Plus, it allows us to attack the way we have been able to and is a big factor in us being the highest scorers in the league, which is not said enough. Frankly, the pros and cons of it in our team is not even a debate, and Klopp, who has 3 underdog League Titles and 1 Champions League Trophy clearly knows a thing or two about what he's doing with his overall footballing philosophy, even if minor elements could be flawed at times, as in the case of any manager.

Do you need any more context?
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:14:40 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:35:22 am
For those worried about high line



We've caught the opposition offside the most times and by a long way. We caught Palace offside 5 times in addition to the above which was taken after Brentford.

Klopp's entire philosophy has revolved around high-press, high lines, offside trap, and sweeper keeping. There is no chance he abolishes that just because we concede a few chances occasionally or because some fans are nervous.

Also for some who are suggesting us to adjust our line in between games, you cannot switch a high line on and off, that would be chaotic, nobody would know when to step up or drop back and we wouldn't catch anybody offside again.

Plenty of successful teams have and will play a high line in future unless the rules are changed. I'm not saying this is the only way to be successful (other set of managers have done in a different way) but this is also one way to do it and this Klopp's way, so it would be better for us to accept that and get on board as he won't change it after building his team step by step to ultimately play this way.

Now, if you have concerns over game management or us not keeping the ball well this season compared to 2018-20, that I can relate to.
Great post and summary.

It's also the reason we score so many goals - the high line enables us to compress play, press the opposition, and win the ball back in more dangerous positions. Those transitions are a defining part of the Klopp template - regaining possession and creating overloads at the exact moment the opposition are out of position, then punish them with ruthless finishing.

It all starts with our back line, including Alisson.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,965
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:58:10 am
Sorry, but there's no way that 7-2 at Villa was a blueprint for how to beat us. I do wish that myth would stop being peddled on here.

It was one of the biggest outliers you could imagine in terms of our system and how we played, and the the most freak result in Klopp's time here. Every player had a shocker and 4 (four!) of their goals were deflections.

So if by 'blueprint', you mean that teams will prepare for games by making sure all our players play terribly and most goals are flukes, then maybe teams really have sussed us out  ::)

Spot on, brilliant bit of context there. Plus, we had Adrian, who, like De Gea is rooted to the line, but without the reflexes of De Gea. That 7-2 was not a high line problem or a Van Dijk problem or a pace problem, it was 4 goal deflection problem and Adrian problem and an off-day problem.

Even if multiple players have off-days, like against Palace or Brighton or Spurs, we still don't get smashed, because we have Alisson/Kelleher who can deal with balls played behind, and even if we have multiple players having off-days, with Adrian in goal due to some bad luck, there won't be 4 deflections on the same day to go with all that.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,801
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:22:34 am »
I don't care about the pen because City have been getting them for weeks now.

Their 1-0 win at Wolves was down to the fact Neves or Moutinho had a ball whacked at their chest so fuck it.
Online Nice one, Barney lad!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • Take me to your Klopp.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:54:45 am »
Kevin is not your Friend.

That cranky sod needs to have his name cheered from the stands evey home game, kisses blown, undies thrown - anything to keep his snarky side at bay.

He loves pissing off home crowds - lives for it.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:02:28 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
I knew they'd have chances and maybe equalize, but I never got the feeling we would settle for a draw or a loss.
Same for me. It felt like an equaliser might be coming, but if it did wed just go and score a third, which we did anyway! ;D

Almost as good as the pen was the amount of time the whole thing (VAR, pen, goal celebration) took off the clock, which up until that point was defying the laws of time by going at half speed.

I know there was six added on, but thats only two more than normal. Frustrating as fuck when youre on the receiving end of that, but on this occasion absolutely beautiful for us and removed any remaining nerves :)
Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,083
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:06:32 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on February  4, 2018, 09:37:54 pm
This is not new. First time I came across it was Hugo Sanchez at Mexico 86, I saw him do it many times afterwards for Real Madrid, but I'm sure he didn't invent it. His modus operandi was when clean through, to fake a shot, which the oncoming keeper would dive to save, then simply kick the ball way and wait for his and the keepers respective momentum to take him down. Ref's bought it everytime despite the fact that he was never going to get the ball regardless of whether he was cleaned out or not.

Posted above after the Kane dive for the peno in the 2-2 back in 2018.

Its similar* here in that refs don't actually take into account whether the player was going to get the ball, they assess whether there was enough contact to bring him down and which player initiated that contact. In these instances they almost always (unless you are Pickford obviously) adjudicate that the keeper has initiated it as he is the one who brings himself to the ground and the attacker ends up being brought to the ground.

I don't believe that in the majority of cases that these should be penalties but they almost always are, In that regard its a peno. You can correctly argue that Jota changed direction, but he followed the path of the ball, he didn't kick the ball in one direction and move in another. The shortest path to the ball was the one he followed. Of course you can clearly see that he also knew that doing that would result in contact, significant contact, but as I said in my 2018 post, none of this is new.

*When I said similar I meant in the sense that people are considering whether he would have got the ball or not. The obvious difference is that in the Kane instance there was no contact at all while in the Jota one yesterday, he got clattered.



Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,642
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:10:05 am »
The high line is seen as a high-risk tactic, because it does risk some very open chances behind the line. However, playing a low line comes with other risks, because you let the opposition move far up. Much more crosses, distance shots, risks for deflections, corners etc. I don't think we would concede less goals with a low line, at least not against teams like CP. And we would definitely score fewer, because a high press leads to many more chances when we can win the ball high up.

The one problem I see is when our attackers and midfield get tired (usually around 60 min), we stop pressing effectively, and then the high line is much dangerous. I feel like we should be able to adapt a bit better there, and adjust the way we play.

The big change after 30 min was CP playing better though, not Liverpool playing worse. They're not a terrible team, but they played terribly in the beginning.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:16 am by jepovic »
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:21:29 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:10:05 am
The high line is seen as a high-risk tactic, because it does risk some very open chances behind the line. However, playing a low line comes with other risks, because you let the opposition move far up. Much more crosses, distance shots, risks for deflections, corners etc. I don't think we would concede less goals with a low line, at least not against teams like CP. And we would definitely score fewer, because a high press leads to many more chances when we can win the ball high up.
Yep, its about playing the right line for the way we want to approach the game. Trust in Jurgen and the players and ignore the no-marks on the tele trying to create a story.
Online Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
Gotta love how all these pundits come out so vehemently when theres any doubt about a decision that goes our way (a rarity in itself). Yet when we repeatedly get fucked over  (a far more common occurrence) they say absolutely nothing or go out of their way to defend those decisions. Total hypocrites. Fuck them all!
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:38:15 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:07:12 am
The thing with a lot of people going on about the ball being past Jota is strange for me. This is not checking whether it's a last man tackle or not for a red card to see whether Jota can reach the ball or not. With the ball, or off the ball, a foul is a foul. Several fouls have been given outside the area for tackles on a player who has already played the ball. I don't see why it matters and again, to clarify, a normal foul check is different from a last man tackle check for a red card.

Also, I'm not sure why people are acting as if Guaita was static, if he was static, why was he to the side of his post and not covering his goal? He was obviously going towards Jota, he even had his arm raised for a moment, had a bit of contact with Jota and then withdrew it and then they collided, but only one was on the floor tripping the player running forward and that was Guaita. If that was outside the box, and made by an outfield player, nobody would be questioning it. Just because it was in the box and by a goalie doesn't excuse what Guaita did. It doesn't matter whether Jota had the ball or where he ran towards (I think he ran towards the ball anyway).

I called penalty real-time and nothing I saw in those replays convinced me it was not. Maybe you could call it borderline, but it's not a stupid decision by the VAR or the ref to overturn and call it a penalty.

The absolute shite decision in a scenario that I remember was given for Man United against us during Rafa's time when someone - I think Rooney tried to round Reina, but pushed the ball away and ran into Reina, when Reina had already backed out of the challenge. That was given a penalty and, that is an actual shocking decision. This was nothing like that in any way.
It was Park in the 4-1 game.
Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:38:48 am »
I'll take the free penatly after some of the shockers given against us. Doesnt matter if its a peno or not. It was given and thank you.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:40:01 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:14:40 am
Great post and summary.

It's also the reason we score so many goals - the high line enables us to compress play, press the opposition, and win the ball back in more dangerous positions. Those transitions are a defining part of the Klopp template - regaining possession and creating overloads at the exact moment the opposition are out of position, then punish them with ruthless finishing.

It all starts with our back line, including Alisson.
Our attackers certainly love it because they get a bucketload of chances.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:41:08 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:38:48 am
I'll take the free penatly after some of the shockers given against us. Doesnt matter if its a peno or not. It was given and thank you.
It was a pen because Guaita impeded Jota i.e. got between him and the ball. Jota would still have been fouled if he moved towards the ball.
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:50:13 am »
I may not be perfect, but Im glad I can forget about this kind of shit half an hour after the final whistle.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #592 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:50:13 am
I may not be perfect, but Im glad I can forget about this kind of shit half an hour after the final whistle.
Ive had a quick think about the pen and come to conclusion that I still couldnt give a shite about whether it was or it wasnt. Fab placed it on the spot and passed it calmly into the net. Id call THAT a penalty :) The rest is just farts drifting in the wind.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 529
  • ******
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #593 on: Today at 08:59:37 am »
What I find amusing is that Ive watched literally dozens of incidents for United, Spurs, and others over the last few seasons where minimal contact (and often players deliberately doing their best to ensure contact and it still being minimal) resulted in penalties and broad agreement amongst pundits that it was the correct decision.  But this is massively controversial and has caused outrage amongst pundits?

Online mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:07:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:22:34 am
I don't care about the pen because City have been getting them for weeks now.

Their 1-0 win at Wolves was down to the fact Neves or Moutinho had a ball whacked at their chest so fuck it.

Yep and City's wasn't in the 88th minute, when they were already leading and likely to hold on to win anyway.

I can only hope at the end of the season we win the league by two points and we can somehow claim this win gave us the title.

<insert Pep twice gif/>
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,115
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #595 on: Today at 09:13:11 am »
Love the fact that the pen has caused mass-dummy-spittage and tantrums galore among pundits and opposition fans.....absolutely love it....and the anti-scouse c*nts now have 2 weeks without football to stew and froth about it ....beautiful.... thank you uncle Kevin 😎
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #596 on: Today at 09:16:16 am »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 08:21:31 am
Gotta love how all these pundits come out so vehemently when theres any doubt about a decision that goes our way (a rarity in itself). Yet when we repeatedly get fucked over  (a far more common occurrence) they say absolutely nothing or go out of their way to defend those decisions. Total hypocrites. Fuck them all!

It's like night follows day.
Liverpool get screwed and we just have to get on with it as all the pundits tell us that the pen/offside etc was valid.
Liverpool are perceived to get one in their favour and the outrage is off the scale. Whereas there's hardly any scrutiny of the any sift decisions for say, City.

They even gloss over the fact that it wasn't the winner too. With all the fuss that's been made I could have sworn that Palace equalised.

Dickheads to a man.
Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #597 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:35:22 am
For those worried about high line..............

Now, if you have concerns over game management or us not keeping the ball well this season compared to 2018-20, that I can relate to.

that's where im coming from more than anything else, game management from winning positions

apart from stuff already said, today i see a game where we're ahead but under the cosh, a few minutes to go and our players are doing backheel passes around their fucking box, give me a break, run that fucker down the line and keep it there - we made two real late breakaways where we could easily had run the clock but were doing low percentage stuff trying to score

now normally im not about wasting time but when it's just minutes and we're clearly under the cosh when we're winning, ffs a little bit of game intelligence wouldn't go amiss - like millie and winnie against barca at home, waste fucking time where appropriate rather than going for a goal you dont need but risk turning over the ball
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #598 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:13:11 am
Love the fact that the pen has caused mass-dummy-spittage and tantrums galore among pundits and opposition fans.....absolutely love it....and the anti-scouse c*nts now have 2 weeks without football to stew and froth about it ....beautiful.... thank you uncle Kevin 😎
;D
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #599 on: Today at 09:23:45 am »
I mean, the drama comes with the territory, every top team will be subject to this kind of scrutiny and commentarey. What I do find strange is the percieved wisdom that the penalty somehow denied Palace a point. I mean, the score was 2-1 at the time.
