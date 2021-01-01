« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89  (Read 12629 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,048
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:35:33 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
The ball can be 10 yards away and a foul/pen can still be given!

That's not entirely true - if it's Ederson then a foul/pen cannot be given.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:38:47 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
No. We were scrappy and they created a few half chances, but I never had that feeling of an equaliser being inevitable.

i wish i could watch a game like you my friend, an equaliser looked inevitable to me and if it came soon enough they would go on to win the game (tho benteke coming on buoyed my spirits a tad)

unfortunately we've allowed a number of teams back in a game we would ideally see out and a game like today only furthers the impression that we're a side that can be pegged back, even tho we did see it out in the end. perception in football isn't the be and end all of a situation but it is a factor, hence terms like fortress anfield etc (back in the day OT the same), where ex-players admit that rolling up to such places you felt you'd lost before you even stepped into the ground, that's a huge advantage to go into a game with for the home team.

i feel the same is true of teams where if they get their noses in front the game is done, in reality that's not the case over a season but the perception of that in the mind's of the opposition is again a huge advantage. so not only does allowing teams back in concern me going forward, as we have this season, but just the perception that 'they'll give you a chance if you give it a go' is damaging and has the potential to make seeing games out harder cos the opposition never give up, when in the past we've seen teams accept their fate that they're done

even with our main attack away at AFCON we've been pretty fucking good on the scoring front (and all credit to the lads stepping up), if we can get back to our defensive best we showed in our title winning season we can finish off games earlier (not all, some teams wont drop off no matter what, but some for sure) which has numerous benefits all round, apart from the most obvious, we dont squander points dropped from a winning position
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,392
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:40:56 am »
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,048
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:48:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:40:56 am
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality

Agreed. If we think goals against are inevitable every time we misplace a pass in our half or leave it a bit open at the back, imagine how our opponents' fans must feel when they see us squander chance after chance - they must thank the gods we didn't score 10!

I had a fellow Red tell me today we were lucky and Palace deserved a draw - I don't see why, we could just as easily argue we deserved to be up 4-0 at half time.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #564 on: Today at 01:56:03 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:05:40 am
It's reminding me a bit of Agger's final years here, where he suddenly was behind Skrtel in the pecking order and it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what the catalyst was

Nothing hard to pinpoint with Gomez, hes had some terrible injuries, and still now this season hasnt been able to be consistantly available. Virgil and Matip are 1 and 2, rightly so being the 2 best defenders, but Konate has jumped in and being very good mostly and as hes been available, hes grabbed the chance, and hes getting the nod now as number 3.

Gomez hasnt been helped either by some bad luck like the other week with the covid tests mess where he wasnt able to play in that FA cup game. So hes missed out on getting 90 mins that he was desperate for.

Tough situation for him, but I suppose a total opposite for us from last season where we now have a central defender available actually desperate for minutes!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:07:12 am »
The thing with a lot of people going on about the ball being past Jota is strange for me. This is not checking whether it's a last man tackle or not for a red card to see whether Jota can reach the ball or not. With the ball, or off the ball, a foul is a foul. Several fouls have been given outside the area for tackles on a player who has already played the ball. I don't see why it matters and again, to clarify, a normal foul check is different from a last man tackle check for a red card.

Also, I'm not sure why people are acting as if Guaita was static, if he was static, why was he to the side of his post and not covering his goal? He was obviously going towards Jota, he even had his arm raised for a moment, had a bit of contact with Jota and then withdrew it and then they collided, but only one was on the floor tripping the player running forward and that was Guaita. If that was outside the box, and made by an outfield player, nobody would be questioning it. Just because it was in the box and by a goalie doesn't excuse what Guaita did. It doesn't matter whether Jota had the ball or where he ran towards (I think he ran towards the ball anyway).

I called penalty real-time and nothing I saw in those replays convinced me it was not. Maybe you could call it borderline, but it's not a stupid decision by the VAR or the ref to overturn and call it a penalty.

The absolute shite decision in a scenario that I remember was given for Man United against us during Rafa's time when someone - I think Rooney tried to round Reina, but pushed the ball away and ran into Reina, when Reina had already backed out of the challenge. That was given a penalty and, that is an actual shocking decision. This was nothing like that in any way.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:10 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #566 on: Today at 02:32:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:40:56 am
I think some people need to remember that their own particular fears do not necessarily equal reality

i'm the first to admit that when it comes to watching footy im a half-glass empty man, it's a curse, believe me  ;D

however, when you listen to ex-players talk about their careers and the opposition etc, even the top level guys, the effect of perception of the opposing team regarding grounds/if they got their noses in front/ late goals etc is a factor that often comes up, so i think my point stands

we criticise teams ourselves who appear to 'not turn up cos they're playing city' 'are beaten before they've even kicked a ball'

this season we're balling up front but we do look vulnerable 'at the back' (tho it's probably across the team defensively in reality) and that only encourages a mindset in the opposition best avoided that we need to put right if we hope to win the biggest prizes - we know it's hard as fuck, we need every edge we can muster
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:56 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #567 on: Today at 02:51:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:32:15 am
i'm the first to admit that when it comes to watching footy im a half-glass empty man, it's a curse, believe me  ;D

however, when you listen to ex-players talk about their careers and the opposition etc, even the top level guys, perception/confidence call it what you will is a factor that often comes up, so i think my point stands

we criticise teams ourselves who appear to 'not turn up cos they're playing city' 'are beaten before they've even kicked a ball'

this season we're balling up front but we do look vulnerable 'at the back' (tho it's probably across the team defensively in reality) and that only encourages a mindset in the opposition best avoided

I'm happy if it encourages the opposition to come out and try to go toe to toe with us. At least 14 sides in the league don't have the tools to pick us off and it gives us extra space for us to take them apart on the counter. We'd be scoring a lot more goals, if more sides tried that, that's for sure. There were only four sides that actually went toe to toe with us and got points off us - City who are expected to, Chelsea who have a very good midfield, Spurs where we were a bit poor, but I expect to beat them at Anfield and Brighton who needed a fluke 1st goal to get back in the game.

We made silly defensive errors against Brentford, they didn't actually attack that well, just put overloads on the right and won headers in the box. Leicester was a smash and grab win for them and West Ham was a referee calamity with us being sluggish on the ball, caught out on counters. None of those three could've taken on us and I think we'll beat Leicester and West Ham at Anfield as we did against Brentford comfortably.

If we face Palace 10 times and Palace come out like that 10 times, how many times do you think would we have won as opposed to losing? I'd back us to give them a few thrashings, win some comfortably and win a few marginally, and a couple of rare draws at the maximum. We played badly on the day this time and still Palace didn't have enough to beat us. For all their attacks, they had an xG of less than 2 (1.7) which is par for the 1 goal that they scored.

The fact remains that Atletico tried to go toe to toe with us and were beaten, so were Milan (even those two did it in one game and then dropped back in the return game against us) and I think not many sides in the CL can do it as well. Bayern, Man City, Chelsea, and at a stretch PSG and Real Madrid and that's it (even that is debatable). This is where the return of Thiago will help, especially from Quarters onward.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:58 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,230
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:01:20 am »
Let's be honest, if that penalty was given against us I've have been furious, it's really soft, it didn't decide the outcome of the game though, so it's irrelevant really.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #569 on: Today at 03:06:21 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:01:20 am
Let's be honest, if that penalty was given against us I've have been furious, it's really soft, it didn't decide the outcome of the game though, so it's irrelevant really.

I'd be furious if Alisson did what Guaita did and conceded a silly penalty, that's for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:10 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 