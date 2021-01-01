i'm the first to admit that when it comes to watching footy im a half-glass empty man, it's a curse, believe me



however, when you listen to ex-players talk about their careers and the opposition etc, even the top level guys, perception/confidence call it what you will is a factor that often comes up, so i think my point stands



we criticise teams ourselves who appear to 'not turn up cos they're playing city' 'are beaten before they've even kicked a ball'



this season we're balling up front but we do look vulnerable 'at the back' (tho it's probably across the team defensively in reality) and that only encourages a mindset in the opposition best avoided



I'm happy if it encourages the opposition to come out and try to go toe to toe with us. At least 14 sides in the league don't have the tools to pick us off and it gives us extra space for us to take them apart on the counter. We'd be scoring a lot more goals, if more sides tried that, that's for sure. There were only four sides that actually went toe to toe with us and got points off us - City who are expected to, Chelsea who have a very good midfield, Spurs where we were a bit poor, but I expect to beat them at Anfield and Brighton who needed a fluke 1st goal to get back in the game.We made silly defensive errors against Brentford, they didn't actually attack that well, just put overloads on the right and won headers in the box. Leicester was a smash and grab win for them and West Ham was a referee calamity with us being sluggish on the ball, caught out on counters. None of those three could've taken on us and I think we'll beat Leicester and West Ham at Anfield as we did against Brentford comfortably.If we face Palace 10 times and Palace come out like that 10 times, how many times do you think would we have won as opposed to losing? I'd back us to give them a few thrashings, win some comfortably and win a few marginally, and a couple of rare draws at the maximum. We played badly on the day this time and still Palace didn't have enough to beat us. For all their attacks, they had an xG of less than 2 (1.7) which is par for the 1 goal that they scored.The fact remains that Atletico tried to go toe to toe with us and were beaten, so were Milan (even those two did it in one game and then dropped back in the return game against us) and I think not many sides in the CL can do it as well. Bayern, Man City, Chelsea, and at a stretch PSG and Real Madrid and that's it (even that is debatable). This is where the return of Thiago will help, especially from Quarters onward.