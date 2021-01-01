The thing with a lot of people going on about the ball being past Jota is strange for me. This is not checking whether it's a last man tackle or not for a red card to see whether Jota can reach the ball or not. With the ball, or off the ball, a foul is a foul. Several fouls have been given outside the area for tackles on a player who has already played the ball. I don't see why it matters and again, to clarify, a normal foul check is different from a last man tackle check for a red card.
Also, I'm not sure why people are acting as if Guaita was static, if he was static, why was he to the side of his post and not covering his goal? He was obviously going towards Jota, he even had his arm raised for a moment, had a bit of contact with Jota and then withdrew it and then they collided, but only one was on the floor tripping the player running forward and that was Guaita. If that was outside the box, and made by an outfield player, nobody would be questioning it. Just because it was in the box and by a goalie doesn't excuse what Guaita did. It doesn't matter whether Jota had the ball or where he ran towards (I think he ran towards the ball anyway).
I called penalty real-time and nothing I saw in those replays convinced me it was not. Maybe you could call it borderline, but it's not a stupid decision by the VAR or the ref to overturn and call it a penalty.
The absolute shite decision in a scenario that I remember was given for Man United against us during Rafa's time when someone - I think Rooney tried to round Reina, but pushed the ball away and ran into Reina, when Reina had already backed out of the challenge. That was given a penalty and, that is an actual shocking decision. This was nothing like that in any way.