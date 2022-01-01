So the Salah, Mane Keita drought is pretty much over barring injury.
Not too shabby really, especially considering we had Origi and Elliot absent.
The last 3 games before they went we had 2 draws and 1 loss (4-5), the 3 games (calling the 2 leg one games) without them 3 wins (8-1)
Considering all the angst about it, not too bad although the teams in January were slightly more favourable than December. Normal service resumes but now with Eliiot, Gomez, Thiago and Origi to add to the roster (plus we might buy someone, you never know)