Author Topic: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89  (Read 12044 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Supared on Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm
...The question should be is it a free-kick or not. Or has the player been fouled or not. Based on this alone then for me the answer is that Jota was fouled and therefore its a nailed on penalty IMHO.
I'm no referee. Just some clown on the internet giving an opinion but, no, I don't think it's a foul.

The ball was on its way out, Jota gave upon it then deliberately leaned towards the keeper to initiate contact. For me, that's Jota being either a twat or very clever indeed. Delete as appropriate.   ;)

Online redmark

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
I'm no referee. Just some clown on the internet giving an opinion but, no, I don't think it's a foul.

The ball was on its way out, Jota gave upon it then deliberately leaned towards the keeper to initiate contact. For me, that's Jota being either a twat or very clever indeed. Delete as appropriate.   ;)


I also don't think it's a foul or a pen, but I don't think Jota was quite that crafty: I think he attempts to flick the ball to the right over the keeper and shifts his movement right to follow the ball/tap it in. He either just flicks it straight on with his toe or misses it entirely, but his body is already moving to the right (those saying he didn't move toward the keeper are kidding themselves :)). He then actually tries to straighten and follow the ball, but at that point collides with the keeper. But that's a coming together, with most of the movement coming from Jota.
Offline Jshooters

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm
The VAR/referees/league/PGMOL/world is out to get Liverpool Football Club boys will be quiet tonight.  ;D

Liverpool are awarded a soft penalty that every other club would get. Media Narrative dictates that Liverpool get favourable treatment.

Fair poster on RAWK flexes hard
Online FowlerLegend

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
Was a shambolic 2nd half display. For 30 odd minutes I was steeling myself for an eventual equaliser, just couldn't see how we could survive unless we grabbed a 3rd.

They had too much pace for us and most of our players have played 3 games in a row (some 4) and it showed. VVD was so slow to react but I'll give them all a pass based on energy levels. We just haven't got enough bodies fit to rotate with all the absences.

Was surprised the pen was given by VAR, it wasn't a nailed on pen but the goalie does take him out without getting anywhere near the ball so I understand why its given. I think people get confused with the ball  running away with a last man red card offence rule. The ball can be 10 yards away and a foul/pen can still be given!

Things will be far better after the intl break, get some R&R and come back fresh.
The thing teams catch us out with - West Ham away, Leicester, Palace - is runners at pace through the midfield. Either someone running at pace with the ball or simply running through the midfield.Often we give them the ball switching off making a simple pass.

On the plus side, all our issues look like they could be relatively simple fixes. Some of them come about from a complete drop in intensity/casualness. The remainder from us having more pace/athleticism in the midfield.
Offline Jshooters

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
I'm no referee. Just some clown on the internet giving an opinion but, no, I don't think it's a foul.

The ball was on its way out, Jota gave upon it then deliberately leaned towards the keeper to initiate contact. For me, that's Jota being either a twat or very clever indeed. Delete as appropriate.   ;)

This ball was going out and the striker initiated contact (2.20):

https://youtu.be/lmYU-n0MHYE

Us lot kicked off about it at the time but it was given with no controversy outside of our fanbase.

As was this (2.07):

https://youtu.be/Cg6PPblyf_Q

Neither of these shouldve been given but they were so Im comfortable accepting the one we were awarded today

Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
It was more the Nat Phillips one that followed, and it sounded harsher than I meant it. Ignore the occasional outburst :).

I do think a fit Gomez is/should be ahead of a still slightly raw Konate, though - and at his best, ahead of Matip.
Double checking his appearances, Gomez started the three earlier EFL games at CB and managed the full 90. I don't recall any lack of pace standing out, and I'd have been looking for it coming back from injury. Three sub appearances in each of the league and CL - 4 of those straight swap at RB (the other two I don't recall and was subbed on for a midfielder or attacker).

Was getting fairly regular involvement from late September to the end of October, but none in November (was that when he had the setback?) and a couple later in December. Used twice in the last 10 days though, so maybe getting back to fitness again.

I think Konate has shown that he is a very good defender but is obviously different to Gomez. Konate is great when we need a physical centre half who is good in the air. Gomez is better when we need pace at the back. Hes obviously coming back from a serious injury and therefore his opportunities are going to be limited especially with Matip and Konate playing well. We have 4 top class centre halves and I think Gomez has been a bit unlucky in not getting more games. Could he be used as a sub for TAA when we are under the cosh like today or maybe when we decide to play 3 at the back (which isnt often).
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm
Was anyone else shitting it in the second half, fearing any ball over the top?
Not really. I knew they'd have chances and maybe equalize, but I never got the feeling we would settle for a draw or a loss.
Online redmark

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
The thing teams catch us out with - West Ham away, Leicester, Palace - is runners at pace through the midfield. Either someone running at pace with the ball or simply running through the midfield.Often we give them the ball switching off making a simple pass.

On the plus side, all our issues look like they could be relatively simple fixes. Some of them come about from a complete drop in intensity/casualness. The remainder from us having more pace/athleticism in the midfield.
Between this coming break and the last, we've played 17 games in 64 days. Palace have had 12 - both had one game postponed (not including our EFL first leg, which was rescheduled and played in the same period).

Fatigue and a drop in intensity is inevitable at times in a period like this. We could have been 3 or 4 up in half an hour, in which case we could have sat deeper, dropped the tempo entirely and killed the game against opponents without any hope of getting back into it. A couple of sloppy moments after 35/40 minutes seemed to put us slightly on edge, and that both brought our fatigue to the fore, and gave them some encouragement. Nothing to be overly concerned about, and we rode it out.
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
+ thisisanfield.com: Matip's difficult day

There's something about Selhurst Park that seems to affect Liverpool centre-backs from time to time.

Maybe it's just coincidence, or maybe it's just that Dejan Lovren and Martin Skrtel had nightmares pretty much everywhere across the course of their Anfield careers.

Today it was Joel Matip struggling with the concepts of space and time.

Particularly, the great big spaces behind him which their forwards kept running into, and the time it takes him to catch up with pacy wingers.

There was certainly more than just one person at fault for Edouard's eventual goal, but an awful lot of Palace's near-misses certainly originated down Matip's channel.

Unfit or just a bad day? Either way, why Konate didn't start or make an entrance is a question that needs answering.'

- https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/01/pressure-on-city-after-alisson-saves-the-day-5-talking-points-from-crystal-palace-1-3-liverpool/
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:28:31 pm
We win most our games regardless because we are a better team than 18 other sides in the league and we have an attack that regularly gets us 3+ goals a game. The issue is that you can't rely on that to happen every week to win enough games to take the title.

I don't know what's going wrong but I don't think it's laughable to suggest something needs changing with our defensive set up. We are nowhere near as solid now as we were in the title winning season. That's why we've scored 2 at home to Brighton and not won, 3 at Brentford and not won. It's why we took a 2 nil lead at Chelsea and still gone in at half time level. It's why we've taken the lead late in second halves in crucial games like City and Spurs, only to not take the 3 points. And it's why today ended up being a massive sigh of relief at the penalty when we should've closed the game out comfortably. Any time a team runs at us we concede chances.

Obviously we can't be perfect and we can't win every game. But there's been a real theme over the course of the season of us losing leads which we didn't see a couple of years ago. We are gifting chances to the opposition and even with a 2 goal lead we don't seem to be able to control things enough to suck the hope out of them. We attack, lose the ball and two passes later they're in on goal.

It's not a moan, and I do think we can fix it and keep ourselves in the title picture. But I do find it weird that people are so precious over any suggestion that the team could be improved in a certain area.

I think your post is spot on and I don't think it is a moan at all. There is a lot of hype about the 'high line stuff' and I've said in this thread that Liverpool have been successful for decades doing it ('86 cup final). However I do think that at the start of last season we have pushed it to the point where we were taking the piss and virtually trying to play on the half way line. At which point, your opponents only have to study that and time their runs from their own half. At the start of last season we could see the plan for the ridiculous high line in the pre-season games but the alarm bells for me was the 7-2 at Villa in terms of how easy they found it to score. I mentioned it on here and was laughed out of town as it was declared a fluke, I think it provided a good blueprint of how to play against us. It is now very common for us to mis-place a pass in midfield and the opposition gets it and two passes later its in the back of the net. Brighton, Chelsea, Spurs and even Everton ffs have cut us open. I agree that we need to start addressing our defensive issues and VVD should not be exempt from criticism, he played in the 7-2! Many of our players are now in their late twenties and Klopp should be thinking about building his next team.
Online redmark

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
I think Konate has shown that he is a very good defender but is obviously different to Gomez. Konate is great when we need a physical centre half who is good in the air. Gomez is better when we need pace at the back. Hes obviously coming back from a serious injury and therefore his opportunities are going to be limited especially with Matip and Konate playing well. We have 4 top class centre halves and I think Gomez has been a bit unlucky in not getting more games. Could he be used as a sub for TAA when we are under the cosh like today or maybe when we decide to play 3 at the back (which isnt often).
He was today, very late - and against Arsenal in the first leg. His pace could have been ideal today against pacy forwards/breaking midfielders. Of course it would have been a risk to throw him in entirely cold, but that comes back to the lack of game time he's had over recent weeks and months. Looking back if that was largely a result of an injury in November that set him back a while, maybe something we'll see more of in the next couple of months.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm »
So the Salah, Mane Keita drought is pretty much over barring injury.


Not too shabby really, especially considering we had Origi and Elliot absent.


The last 3 games before they went we had 2 draws and 1 loss (4-5), the 3 games (calling the 2 leg one games) without them 3 wins (8-1)


Considering all the angst about it, not too bad although the teams in January were slightly more favourable than December. Normal service resumes but now with Eliiot, Gomez, Thiago and Origi to add to the roster (plus we might buy someone, you never know)
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm
Was anyone else shitting it in the second half, fearing any ball over the top?

I had a feeling a goal from a ball over the top was inevitable. Then Trent delivered the pass of the decade and a goal resulted.

Forget the so called defensive issues, forget the penalty nonsense and focus on one of the best passes ever.

The pass from Trent to Jota was pure filth. I blame Robbo for drawing level on assists.

Leave the rest to the pathetic pundits.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
This ball was going out and the striker initiated contact (2.20):

https://youtu.be/lmYU-n0MHYE

Us lot kicked off about it at the time but it was given with no controversy outside of our fanbase.

As was this (2.07):

https://youtu.be/Cg6PPblyf_Q

Neither of these shouldve been given but they were so Im comfortable accepting the one we were awarded today
Oh, I'm fully accepting this one too. 😄 Especially seeing how much opposition piss it's boiling even though it wasn't even the winner in the game.

We've had so many appalling penalties given against us, so this one going our way is nice.
Offline royhendo

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm »
It didnt affect the result this time tho. Would rather have had the Spurs one called correctly!
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
We did well to earn the 3 points.
Lest we forget- City went there and got a bloody nose- 0-2 and a red!
Online redmark

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
It didnt affect the result this time tho. Would rather have had the Spurs one called correctly!
Yep. And that really was stonewall.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm
Oh, I'm fully accepting this one too. 😄 Especially seeing how much opposition piss it's boiling even though it wasn't even the winner in the game.

We've had so many appalling penalties given against us, so this one going our way is nice.
Nah.. just a way to say it "evens out" after the $hite they had us go through to make sure we dropped points.
We didn't need it.
"Keep them 'happy'.. by giving them a meaningless pen"... while United and City get game-deciding pens.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
I also don't think it's a foul or a pen, but I don't think Jota was quite that crafty: I think he attempts to flick the ball to the right over the keeper and shifts his movement right to follow the ball/tap it in. He either just flicks it straight on with his toe or misses it entirely, but his body is already moving to the right (those saying he didn't move toward the keeper are kidding themselves :)). He then actually tries to straighten and follow the ball, but at that point collides with the keeper. But that's a coming together, with most of the movement coming from Jota.
You could well be right. I suppose only Jota can tell us for sure. I reckon he has enough mischief about him to have been that clever, but who knows?

I have to say, I'm really enjoying these three points, and also the piss-boiling this non-game-deciding penalty has caused across the country. It's beautiful.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
Nah.. just a way to say it "evens out" after the $hite they had us go through to make sure we dropped points.
We didn't need it.
"Keep them 'happy'.. by giving them a meaningless pen"
I'm not one who does believe things even out. Bad decisions really can cost over the course of a season. Things can be so tight that a decision in just one game can make or break a title challenge.

Today it was just nice to see a shite decision go our way for a change, despite the fact it wasn't really a decisive one.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
I'm not one who does believe things even out. Bad decisions really can cost over the course of a season. Things can be so tight that a decision in just one game can make or break a title challenge.

Today it was just nice to see a shite decision go our way for a change, despite the fact it wasn't really a decisive one.
I understand mate. By that same token, we'll get one against us again and it won't be pleasant so I celebrated half-heartedly.
This meangless pen just gives them leeway to take away an important one from us or give one against us- so celebrating it....
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
Is it just me or does Jota just follow the path of where he was attempting to flick the ball.
Online redmark

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Is it just me or does Jota just follow the path of where he was attempting to flick the ball.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
I also don't think it's a foul or a pen, but I don't think Jota was quite that crafty: I think he attempts to flick the ball to the right over the keeper and shifts his movement right to follow the ball/tap it in. He either just flicks it straight on with his toe or misses it entirely, but his body is already moving to the right (those saying he didn't move toward the keeper are kidding themselves :)). He then actually tries to straighten and follow the ball, but at that point collides with the keeper. But that's a coming together, with most of the movement coming from Jota.

Doesn't make it a penalty, though - but I don't think he 'manufactured' contact.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:03:40 pm
The VAR/referees/league/PGMOL/world is out to get Liverpool Football Club boys will be quiet tonight.  ;D

Oh yes. We've rocketed to the top of the 'LFC gets more VAR decisions than anyone else tabl...."


WAIT A MINUTE!!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm
I understand mate. By that same token, we'll get one against us again and it won't be pleasant so I celebrated half-heartedly.
This meangless pen just gives them leeway to take away an important one from us or give one against us- so celebrating it....
You make a very valid point, unfortunately.

"They got a soft one the other week, so they aren't getting this one today..."
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm »
Jurgen handing out a few beers..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYsj7O9VN_U
Online Dougle

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:21:13 pm
A somewhat lucky result, all things considered, but considered in the totality, this has been an amazing period of grit and determination by Liverpool over the last few weeks. In the absence of key players and after a number of illnesses, Liverpool have really stepped up and showed the form of champions. Whatever criticism that can be made around transfers and gaps in the squad, this was an incredibly difficult period and not only have Liverpool stepped up, they have made a cup final with the core of the team including young players and fringe squad members.

I care not how Liverpool beat Palace, I just wanted to give credit for the team for their performance going into the break. Marvellous stuff.

Said it for me. Excellent, Delighted with the win, the month and the fight we showed. Reminds me of the last 10 games of last season.
Online FowlerLegend

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm
Between this coming break and the last, we've played 17 games in 64 days. Palace have had 12 - both had one game postponed (not including our EFL first leg, which was rescheduled and played in the same period).

Fatigue and a drop in intensity is inevitable at times in a period like this. We could have been 3 or 4 up in half an hour, in which case we could have sat deeper, dropped the tempo entirely and killed the game against opponents without any hope of getting back into it. A couple of sloppy moments after 35/40 minutes seemed to put us slightly on edge, and that both brought our fatigue to the fore, and gave them some encouragement. Nothing to be overly concerned about, and we rode it out.
I take your point to an extent. For instance Van Dijk has played a lot after coming back from the injury and we have played a lite more games relatively.
That said, the issues of us being vulnerable in midfield is nothing at all new.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:00:06 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
Said it for me. Excellent, Delighted with the win, the month and the fight we showed. Reminds me of the last 10 games of last season.
I must have missed that post earlier. I have to agree too. Many feared this month, but the players have stepped up, fought hard and made us proud.

We don't seem to like things easy, and in a tough month we have shown what we are made of. Sometimes silky and slick. Other times getting through via guts, determination and will to succeed.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:04:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:00:06 am
I must have missed that post earlier. I have to agree too. Many feared this month, but the players have stepped up, fought hard and made us proud.

We don't seem to like things easy, and in a tough month we have shown what we are made of. Sometimes silky and slick. Other times getting through via guts, determination and will to succeed.

"Many feared this month"

Only titheads mate.

I thought the lads would do us proud and they have.
Online mainone

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:09:19 am »
 match of the day bollocks vardy pen think  he was clever their ronaldo pen he was clever their sterling pen he was clever , jota pen he initiated the contact fuck off c*nts carragher micah who the fucking ell are you and jj fuck off too
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:14:03 am »
Yeah lets not forget the first half we just toyed with them. Its just the deadly 2-0 disease. the one serious Achilles heel we really have is not a high line, its thinking the jobs done too soon sometimes when we are comfortable and not being challenged. and its so hard to get it back when the pendulum swings on you.

for all that we dug in well against a highly concerted upping of the game by palace and im pretty confident we would have seen it out before the pen silver plattered it very late.

Alisson was awesome also a nice thing to have in these circumstances.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:15:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:04:58 am
"Many feared this month"

Only titheads mate.

I thought the lads would do us proud and they have.
Well yes. Something this squad/manager/club certainly has is character when the chips are down.
