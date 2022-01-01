We win most our games regardless because we are a better team than 18 other sides in the league and we have an attack that regularly gets us 3+ goals a game. The issue is that you can't rely on that to happen every week to win enough games to take the title.



I don't know what's going wrong but I don't think it's laughable to suggest something needs changing with our defensive set up. We are nowhere near as solid now as we were in the title winning season. That's why we've scored 2 at home to Brighton and not won, 3 at Brentford and not won. It's why we took a 2 nil lead at Chelsea and still gone in at half time level. It's why we've taken the lead late in second halves in crucial games like City and Spurs, only to not take the 3 points. And it's why today ended up being a massive sigh of relief at the penalty when we should've closed the game out comfortably. Any time a team runs at us we concede chances.



Obviously we can't be perfect and we can't win every game. But there's been a real theme over the course of the season of us losing leads which we didn't see a couple of years ago. We are gifting chances to the opposition and even with a 2 goal lead we don't seem to be able to control things enough to suck the hope out of them. We attack, lose the ball and two passes later they're in on goal.



It's not a moan, and I do think we can fix it and keep ourselves in the title picture. But I do find it weird that people are so precious over any suggestion that the team could be improved in a certain area.



I think your post is spot on and I don't think it is a moan at all. There is a lot of hype about the 'high line stuff' and I've said in this thread that Liverpool have been successful for decades doing it ('86 cup final). However I do think that at the start of last season we have pushed it to the point where we were taking the piss and virtually trying to play on the half way line. At which point, your opponents only have to study that and time their runs from their own half. At the start of last season we could see the plan for the ridiculous high line in the pre-season games but the alarm bells for me was the 7-2 at Villa in terms of how easy they found it to score. I mentioned it on here and was laughed out of town as it was declared a fluke, I think it provided a good blueprint of how to play against us. It is now very common for us to mis-place a pass in midfield and the opposition gets it and two passes later its in the back of the net. Brighton, Chelsea, Spurs and even Everton ffs have cut us open. I agree that we need to start addressing our defensive issues and VVD should not be exempt from criticism, he played in the 7-2! Many of our players are now in their late twenties and Klopp should be thinking about building his next team.