I agree that the ball may have gone past, but Guaita wasn't near the ball as well, he went towards Jota and clearly tripped him. So, is it now allowed that you can trip an opponent off the ball?
I'd say it's a 50-50, but calling it never a penalty in a million years is a bit too much, imo, especially considering the amount of stupid penalties that a few other teams have got.
For me, it wasn't a penalty. Plenty we've had against us weren't penalties either, so I'll certainly accept this one. 😊
With my red-tinted specs on, it's a pen to us.
With my non-biased head, on it's never a pen in my eyes. For me, Jota gives up on the ball, sees the keeper then leans into him to get a penalty. "Very clever, professional, smart, intelligent play" when our good friend Harry Kane does it, of course, but still not a penalty.
With my 'watching a random game with two sides I neither know nor care about' head on, if I saw that penalty given I'd be scratching my head in disbelief, particularly after VAR and the ref watching it on screen.
At the end of the day, though, I'm not arsed. We've been screwed so many times by terrible decisions that I'm quite content to take this one and enjoy it. I'll still be honest and say I really don't think it was a penalty, and I'd be absolutely gutted if one the same went against us.
Anyway, it's pretty subjective really, and we'll all see things a bit differently. We got the points though, and that's all that matters now. 😊