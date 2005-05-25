We win most our games regardless because we are a better team than 18 other sides in the league and we have an attack that regularly gets us 3+ goals a game. The issue is that you can't rely on that to happen every week to win enough games to take the title.



I don't know what's going wrong but I don't think it's laughable to suggest something needs changing with our defensive set up. We are nowhere near as solid now as we were in the title winning season. That's why we've scored 2 at home to Brighton and not won, 3 at Brentford and not won. It's why we took a 2 nil lead at Chelsea and still gone in at half time level. It's why we've taken the lead late in second halves in crucial games like City and Spurs, only to not take the 3 points. And it's why today ended up being a massive sigh of relief at the penalty when we should've closed the game out comfortably. Any time a team runs at us we concede chances.



Obviously we can't be perfect and we can't win every game. But there's been a real theme over the course of the season of us losing leads which we didn't see a couple of years ago. We are gifting chances to the opposition and even with a 2 goal lead we don't seem to be able to control things enough to suck the hope out of them. We attack, lose the ball and two passes later they're in on goal.



It's not a moan, and I do think we can fix it and keep ourselves in the title picture. But I do find it weird that people are so precious over any suggestion that the team could be improved in a certain area.



What do we need to improve with our defense? Midfield, I agree that there are flaws, but defense? Regarding personnel, we've some of the best defenders in the league and we have able back-ups, what else do we need? If you want us to drop back, our attackers will lose what makes them create as many chances as they do, and the whole team will lose its identity. You don't find faults for the sake of it and change something that only fails rarely. Our defenders make mistakes just as our attackers miss chances occasionally. You are making it as if it's a Brendan side where our attack keeps rescuing our defense, not at all. It has nothing to do with others being precious about it.We don't need 3 goals to win every game. We've kept 10 clean sheets in 21 games, that's half the number of games where we've needed just 1 goal to win. Our defense cost us at Brentford and West Ham, but against Brighton, Chelsea and Spurs, our midfield was even more culpable. Our attack cost us at Leicester and were sluggish against West Ham. It happens. Doesn't mean we need to change the whole thing.Only pointing to the few outliers and ignoring so many times where we've been doing well makes us look spoilt, and unrealistic. We're the fourth best defense in the league in terms of Goals Conceded, and two of those who have conceded lesser play a low block and create much lesser chances than we do. It's only really City with their billion pound team that are going strong without conceding goals/leads.Our midfield is a little unbalanced as Hendo is ageing, and we're short of options without Thiago, Keita and Elliot and probably need additions there in the summer. That's all there is to it.