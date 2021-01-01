Pundit/ex-player 1: Take two players out of Man City  no problem. Liverpool? Theyre a different team.



Pundit/ex-player 2: You said it. Theyre missing their big guns, arent they?



Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their firepower. Youve got to ask yourself: where are the goals going to come from?



Pundit/ex-player 1: Look at it this way. Take two players out of Chelsea  no problem. Liverpool? Well, thats a whole different ball of wax.



Pundit/ex-player 2: You got that right. Their main men. At AFCON, arent they?



Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their weapons. The question is: whos gonna step up and fill those shoes?



Pundit/ex-player 1: And theyre big shoes to fill, arent they?



Pundit/ex-player 2: They sure are. Questions will be asked of the players that they put out there.



Pundit/ex-player 3: Look at it this way. Salah is at AFCON, and Milner is on the bench. Liverpool get a penalty. Who takes it? Im just putting it out there.



Pundit/ex-player 2: No, no, thats a great question.



Pundit/ex-player 1: To me, thats the difference between City, and a team like Liverpool. Take the two penalty-takers out of City . . .



Anchor: Our stats guy upstairs is telling me that that in the five games before AFCON, Liverpool won just one of them, in regulation time. In the five games since AFCON started, Liverpool have won four and drawn one, and reached a cup final. What do we make of that?

,

Pundit/ex-player 1:



Pundit/ex-player 2:



Pundit/ex-player 3:



Anchor: Ok, time to for quick break. And when we return, the latest transfer news . . .

