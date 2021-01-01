Pundit/ex-player 1: Take two players out of Man City no problem. Liverpool? Theyre a different team.
Pundit/ex-player 2: You said it. Theyre missing their big guns, arent they?
Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their firepower. Youve got to ask yourself: where are the goals going to come from?
Pundit/ex-player 1: Look at it this way. Take two players out of Chelsea no problem. Liverpool? Well, thats a whole different ball of wax.
Pundit/ex-player 2: You got that right. Their main men. At AFCON, arent they?
Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their weapons. The question is: whos gonna step up and fill those shoes?
Pundit/ex-player 1: And theyre big shoes to fill, arent they?
Pundit/ex-player 2: They sure are. Questions will be asked of the players that they put out there.
Pundit/ex-player 3: Look at it this way. Salah is at AFCON, and Milner is on the bench. Liverpool get a penalty. Who takes it? Im just putting it out there.
Pundit/ex-player 2: No, no, thats a great question.
Pundit/ex-player 1: To me, thats the difference between City, and a team like Liverpool. Take the two penalty-takers out of City . . .
Anchor: Our stats guy upstairs is telling me that that in the five games before AFCON, Liverpool won just one of them, in regulation time. In the five games since AFCON started, Liverpool have won four and drawn one, and reached a cup final. What do we make of that?
