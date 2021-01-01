« previous next »
PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89

royhendo

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #400
Today at 05:54:43 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:44:59 pm
For all the stupidity of complaining about our high line by commentators, media and some of our fans, the high line is what allows us to win possession high up and attack like we do and it's what allows to play our offside trap effectively on most days. There are very few exceptions where we are picked (off).

Yup.
Yosser0_0

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #401
Today at 05:55:10 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:47:24 pm
Heres what bizarrely wont get mentioned

They didnt score the 2nd

What youll get now is literally everyone saying, including sky, Palace were scoring at 1-2 for a clad iron fact.

Theyd run their race by that time and wed started to break again. Idve fancied 1-3 over 2-2 most likely 1-2 though.

But off the agenda goes

Your right, I was watching it thinking that it was probably a harsh penalty and slightly relieved that it was given. They were going on about it mercilessly on Sky and the missus said to me, but they would have won 2-1 anyway. At which point, I realised that I'd been hypnotised by the Sky controversy machine.

ScubaSteve

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #402
Today at 05:55:13 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 05:46:50 pm
Just seen the highlights. Never ever a pen for me

Dont start that on here hahaha. It couldve gone either way for me but I do agree, we got lucky
jonnypb

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #403
Today at 05:56:15 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 05:46:50 pm
Just seen the highlights. Never ever a pen for me

Shush you cant say that on here  ;)

Im taking that pen all day long, its nice to watch it on the VAR replays with everyone around me saying thats no pen, then next minute were all jumping for joy as we got it awarded 8) Very soft, but is t it nice to be in the other side of the coin for once.

Weve got some great results without Mo and Mane, but Ill be so pleased to see them back!
Al 666

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #404
Today at 05:56:29 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 05:46:50 pm
Just seen the highlights. Never ever a pen for me

Keepers seemed to be judged by different rules. If an outfield player makes a challenge like that and gets nowhere near the ball then it is a stonewall penalty.

Nick110581

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #405
Today at 05:58:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:56:29 pm
Keepers seemed to be judged by different rules. If an outfield player makes a challenge like that and gets nowhere near the ball then it is a stonewall penalty.



Its a penalty in my eyes.
Jshooters

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #406
Today at 05:58:50 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 05:46:50 pm
Just seen the highlights. Never ever a pen for me

I agree it shouldnt ever be a pen. Ive not read the thread so far so apologies if this has been raised but either they give pens for all of these events or none of them:

Also this on 2.20 because Carragher argues today that Jota wasnt getting to the ball. Was Barnes getting to this?

https://youtu.be/lmYU-n0MHYE

Go here and skip to 2.07 (tbf Carra said it wasnt a pen)

https://youtu.be/Cg6PPblyf_Q
FLRed67

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #407
Today at 06:01:16 pm
Pundit/ex-player 1: Take two players out of Man City  no problem. Liverpool? Theyre a different team.

Pundit/ex-player 2: You said it. Theyre missing their big guns, arent they?

Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their firepower. Youve got to ask yourself: where are the goals going to come from?

Pundit/ex-player 1: Look at it this way. Take two players out of Chelsea   no problem. Liverpool? Well, thats a whole different ball of wax.

Pundit/ex-player 2: You got that right. Their main men. At AFCON, arent they?

Pundit/ex-player 3: Yup. Their weapons. The question is: whos gonna step up and fill those shoes?

Pundit/ex-player 1: And theyre big shoes to fill, arent they?

Pundit/ex-player 2: They sure are. Questions will be asked of the players that they put out there. 

Pundit/ex-player 3: Look at it this way. Salah is at AFCON, and Milner is on the bench. Liverpool get a penalty. Who takes it? Im just putting it out there.

Pundit/ex-player 2: No, no, thats a great question.

Pundit/ex-player 1: To me, thats the difference between City, and a team like Liverpool. Take the two penalty-takers out of City  .    .    .

Anchor: Our stats guy upstairs is telling me that that in the five games before AFCON, Liverpool won just one of them, in regulation time. In the five games since AFCON started, Liverpool have won four and drawn one, and reached a cup final. What do we make of that?
,
Pundit/ex-player 1:

Pundit/ex-player 2:

Pundit/ex-player 3:

Anchor: Ok, time to for quick break. And when we return, the latest transfer news  .   .    .
Last Edit: Today at 06:07:54 pm by FLRed67
Samie

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #408
Today at 06:03:13 pm
Jurgen passing beers to fans after the game.  8) ;D

https://twitter.com/DeanCoombes/status/1485307097487233024
Fromola

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #409
Today at 06:03:28 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:44:59 pm
For all the stupidity of complaining about our high line by commentators, media and some of our fans, the high line is what allows us to win possession high up and attack like we do and it's what allows to play our offside trap effectively on most days. There are very few exceptions where we are picked, and then these start being vocal about it during those rare off days. What about all those days where it is extremely effective, eh? Bellends.

It's about managing it properly. We played the high line during the 26 wins out of 27 in 19/20, but it was very well organised and, just as importantly, the midfield was extremely well knitted together.

A high line is high risk/high reward (like playing it out from that back for example), so if something isn't right it can make you look stupid. When everyone does their job well, it works.

One thing that has stumped us a bit is the delayed offside flag which has come in since 19/20. It gives a false sense of danger, especially when you watch the highlights back and half the chances for the opposition were offside. It becomes unsettling for the defence.
Last Edit: Today at 06:05:53 pm by Fromola
Skeeve

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #410
Today at 06:03:31 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:26:30 pm
Dont get the abuse of Carragher on here. He called out the decisions against us at Spurs and hes giving an opinion on the penalty today that many on here agree with. Namely, hes doing his job, giving an objective view.

Would people prefer he acted like Micah Richards?

Also worth bearing in mind that Carra devoted his entire career to our club so theres really no need to call him a prick.

Isn't the issue with Carra for most people these days that his opinion is fairly consistently against us, going well beyond any attempt to appear unibased.

I'd rather he acted like a Micah Richards with a clue than this current version of him, we need somebody in our favour to try and offset Tyler's need to drain the life out of our attacking moments in games after all.
12C

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #411
Today at 06:03:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:24:04 pm
I think they (in general) have been reasonably fair to us this season and prior to last season. With the exception of some of the Manchester lot when they get our games (Tierney/Taylor/Kavanaugh) which is par for the course.

I've never known anything like last season though.

The penalty Everton got at our place when DCL kneed a sitting Trent in the head three yards away from the ball
Last Edit: Today at 06:05:44 pm by 12C
buttersstotch

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #412
Today at 06:06:10 pm
Like many others, I'm in the "not sure it was a pen" camp. If that had been given against us we'd be fuming. I can only assume it's been given as Jota would have got another touch on the ball if he didn't get cleaned out by the keeper, and of course the keeper was nowhere near the ball.

Huge win though, you could tell after 35-40 minutes we dropped our intensity and looked really leggy. To be expected after the Arsenal game and a lack of options to freshen up the squad. The main thing is the 3 points and hopefully after the break we have a few of the extra bodies back. Makes for an exciting 2nd part of the season and gives us a chance if City slip up and we keep putting wins on the board.
rob1966

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #413
Today at 06:07:10 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:23:38 pm
Seriously? Joe Gomez should just fuck off now, the respect he gets from some of our own.


Wind your neck in, its called having a laugh
Sarge

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 3 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32 Edouard 54 Fabinho 89
Reply #414
Today at 06:10:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:03:13 pm
Jurgen passing beers to fans after the game.  8) ;D

https://twitter.com/DeanCoombes/status/1485307097487233024

Got to love the man. Some crack for a few i'd say.
