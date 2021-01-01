It was interesting seeing the reaction to Jones on Thur night. I thought he was excellent but I have seen a few opinions that he slows us down too much.



In any case, I think we should go with Alisson in goal and Minimino for Gordon, otherwise the same team as Thur.



My biggest concern is Henderson. I'm not one of these haters (who have never really gone away, just kept their heads down for a few years), but to me so far in 2022 he has looked off it. On the plus side, he got took off early on Thur so might be a bit fresher. If he's not fully fit then I'd throw Milner in instead, but I definitely want to see Fabinho and Jones starting in MF.