Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview

Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Yesterday at 03:51:22 pm
CRYSTAL PALACE v LIVERPOOL, Sunday January 23, 2pm




Nobody thought January, traditionally our bogey month, would be any easier this year without Salah and Mane (and Keita  thanks for the reminder, boss), but weve managed to cruise through so far, putting Brentford to the sword and dominating a resurgent Arsenal at their place. Jota and Jones have both looked lethal excellent but for me, the star has been a defence thats largely looked impenetrable, a great flashback to the first half of our last title winning season. But when has this fixture ever been a low-scoring affair? Two of my earliest football memories involve the 9-0 thrashing when Aldo bid adieu by throwing his boots into the Kop, and the 4-3 FA Cup semi-final when we narrowly missed out on a double for the third consecutive year.

After four years, Roy Hodgson left Palace in the summer, to be replaced by Patrick Vieira. We got the Vieira era off to a great start in September with a 3-0 win punctuated by an excellent Keita volley. The less said about Jota blazing the ball over from three yards out the better. Theyre still a mid-table team, but one thats far more entertaining to watch, with young talents like Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Tyrick Mitchell and Odsonne Édouard having staked places in the first team.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher is their danger man, a strong box-to-box midfielder whos drawn comparisons to Frank Lampard due to his goalscoring record, but Palace arent any better defensively than they have been in recent years, also conceding three to Chelsea, Spurs, Burnley and, on New Years Day, West Ham. They did inflict one of Man Citys two league defeats this season so they have it in them to pull off a shock, but the fact their sole wins over the last two months have come against relegation candidates Norwich and Everton mean we should be expecting a win.

So how will the teams line up?

For us, its likely to be a largely unchanged team, particularly since were about to head into yet another international break and we dont have another match for a fortnight afterwards. None of Thiago, Origi or Elliott are back to full fitness and Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a doubt due to the ankle injury he picked up against Brentford. Curtis Williams Jones has been very impressive in midfield and will surely keep his place while Minamino looks a good bet to come back into the team following a couple of cameo appearances where hes looked dangerous.




Palace meanwhile are without holding midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté, whos playing alongside Mane at AFCON, and Wilfred Zaha, whos representing the Ivory Coast. They do however have Eberechi Eze back from a torn achilles, and hell probably start in a front three. This is how they lined up against Brighton last week:




Essentially, Palaces team is young, fast and hungry with an extra few days rest, but theyre also raw and relatively inexperienced. Lets see this one out and move on.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:11:03 pm
They'll just be pleased Mane is away. Scored in his last 85 games against Palace or something. We've also won our last 7 at Selhurst Park.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:11:05 pm
It was interesting seeing the reaction to Jones on Thur night. I thought he was excellent but I have seen a few opinions that he slows us down too much.

In any case, I think we should go with Alisson in goal and Minimino for Gordon, otherwise the same team as Thur.

My biggest concern is Henderson. I'm not one of these haters (who have never really gone away, just kept their heads down for a few years), but to me so far in 2022 he has looked off it. On the plus side, he got took off early on Thur so might be a bit fresher. If he's not fully fit then I'd throw Milner in instead, but I definitely want to see Fabinho and Jones starting in MF.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:11:59 pm
Thanks for the write up SM

Hopefully we go in to this full of confidence, one last push before the big guns return after the international break. Same side that started against Arsenal would be ideal but there are question marks around Matips fitness and we may see Taki come in for Gordon. Hopefully Ox is fit enough to return as we looked very short of attacking options. Palace are missing Koyate and Zaha but Ayew will be back for them. Should be a good match but we should have enough to see these off.

Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
Had no idea Jack Butland was at Palace. Like the Brentford game I don't expect pretty football but you'd like to think we have too much for them, especially with them missing players themselves. We ended up making more chances last night than I thought we would and confidence should be high here. Alisson back in no doubt and probably Minamino for Gordon. Jones should keep his place with Henderson and Fabinho in the middle. Oxlade back for the bench hopefully.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:21:08 pm
Thanks for the write up.

They look decent going forward but their defence looks suspect. Play like we did the other night, shut up that annoying racket their fans go in for, clean sheet and a couple of goals and into the winter break.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:24:02 pm
One of those banana peel games - we really have to win.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:31:38 pm
Konate in for Matip I reckon if hes injured
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
If we perform as Vs Arsenal and they don't have Zaha this should be 3 points.   They are certainly easier on the eye than under owl face (not difficult) but as the OP says, still a mid table team.  I would go with the same team that started vs Arsenal unless Joel is injured in which case Konate.   Bobby to score a brace in what I hope will be a 0-2 scoreline!  Up the false positive reds!
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
Same as recent games. Nothing silly, keep it tight, and at some point even without Sadio and Mo our class will show.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
Quote from: Hi72 on Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
If we perform as Vs Arsenal and they don't have Zaha this should be 3 points.   They are certainly easier on the eye than under owl face (not difficult) but as the OP says, still a mid table team.  I would go with the same team that started vs Arsenal unless Joel is injured in which case Konate.   Bobby to score a brace in what I hope will be a 0-2 scoreline!  Up the false positive reds!

Interestingly, on the xG table, they would be in 5th place, just under Arsenal

So they're better than you'd expect them to be.....suggests a fragility that we should be able to exploit
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm
Referee: Kevin Friend.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Craig Pawson.
Assistant VAR: Simon Long.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
If we were full strength I wouldn't bat an eyelid here but they have actually been pretty good this year, it's at their place and we just played on Thursday. I still expect all 3 points but this might be a nail biter.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
3 points please.
Then we will have had a decent Jan recovery without the #Afcon3
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Thanks for the OP again Sheer. Can see it being quite tight but really need the 3 points to keep in the title race and if we play like we did Thursday night we should get them. Probably be one of those nervy ones though.

A win would make for an excellent January all things considered. Been a really fantastic effort by the whole staff.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:36:24 am
Quote from: Hi72 on Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
If we perform as Vs Arsenal and they don't have Zaha this should be 3 points.   They are certainly easier on the eye than under owl face (not difficult) but as the OP says, still a mid table team.  I would go with the same team that started vs Arsenal unless Joel is injured in which case Konate.   Bobby to score a brace in what I hope will be a 0-2 scoreline!  Up the false positive reds!

Zaha out is a bonus for them and that front 3 posted in the OP are quick, dangerous and hungry. Add Gallagher this is one of the better attacking sides in the league outside the top 5 or 6. Overall a decent but improving side and a game that will not be handy but if we control it like we did Arsenal we will be fine.
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sunday January 23 - Match Preview
Reply #16 on: Today at 12:55:03 am
Thanks for the OP and thanks for posting your team prediction. I wouldnt mind seeing Konate start as I think he is going to be a star. I would like to see Gordon play and maybe he starts ahead of Minamino with the latter coming on later.
