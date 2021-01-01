« previous next »
LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
39 Cup finals in the modern era (won 24, lost 14), magnificent. Some teams never get to a cup final of any sort, Shrewsbury's best achievement was getting to the FAC quarter finals. We are so lucky to follow this club (and the football's not bad either)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Would like to see Kelleher at the final. He is the reason we are there.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:09:56 am
I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:18:55 am
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!




Saw this earlier ...

Quote from: Hi72 on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
A top lad all round.  Born and bred in Anfield but actually a blue.  One of my best mates at Uni back in the day.   Cheers Ga!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:30:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Milk
Coca Cola
Carling
Worthingtons
Carabao?

Be nice to get back above Abu Dhabi for number of wins.
Carabao sounds like buffalo in my local language.  Kerbau.  LOL
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #406 on: Today at 01:17:41 am
Excellent from the lads tonight, Jota on fire.

 I feel so comfortable when Kelleher covers for Ali, can't remember the last time i felt that way.

About time we were back at Wembley, commentator saying "Anfield south" wont go down well 😂
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:28:06 am
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:09:56 am
I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!

Its not just the League Cup, its a Final with a trophy to be won that goes on that wall thing we have at Anfield, ya know the one ;)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:31:37 am
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:59:01 pm
Champagne Charlie Nicholas. Turned us down didnt he? Did bugger all in his time at Arsenal apart from his two flukes to win that final.

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:45:37 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Big gap between us and Arsenal. Hooray we are in a final. Toot toot!

BUT... More importantly, someone in my household has put my cooker hood grease filter back in place but upside down. I wouldn't have thought it is even possible to do that. So now the lever that removes it, is inside the hood. I know Rawk has some pretty specialist people even some surgeons in the injury thread. All I need is a technical minded person to give me some pointers as to how I remove the filter/grill thing without breaking the hood.

Thoughts welcome.

Phone Jota .
