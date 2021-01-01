« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78  (Read 1612 times)

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19 78
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Och! Would have been a dream come true for Gordon if he'd managed to keep that down
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:55:51 pm »
Jota was fantastic there.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:55:18 pm
Och! Would have been a dream come true for Gordon if he'd managed to keep that down
he was in the perfect place. Shame he missed, the movement was brilliant
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:57:12 pm »
Hendo chips a ball over the top to Fab

He plays it wide to find Jones but its cut out.

Should have shot?
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:58:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:57:12 pm
Hendo chips a ball over the top to Fab

He plays it wide to find Jones but its cut out.

Should have shot?
should have yes but I think he felt too crowded
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:59:27 pm »
55 free kick to the reds 30 yards out towards  the left touchline


Cleared. 
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm »
I love the way Jota appeals for everything.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm »
58 corner to the reds.

Ibou heads against the post.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Our corners are much better this game.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:01:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:01:18 pm
Our corners are much better this game.
Thats because were way way bigger than them!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm »
Oh my.....now Konate hits the post

That was a decent corner
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
59 corner to Arsenal

Good punch by Kelleher and Smith Rowe shoots way over from the edge of the area.

Over to Jill.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:03:45 pm »
60 Arsenal fans unhappy with Kelleher taking his time. Nothing fazes that lad.  ;D
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Game needs slowing down again - it's far to frenetic for my heart 😀
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:05:36 pm »
62 That was a fantastic move by us, Trent put in a lovely ball in front of Gordon, but he slipped as he was taking the shot so couldn't get a good contact on it.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:06:19 pm »
Ye God's! That ball to and then from Trent deserved a goal at the end of it all.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:06:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:05:36 pm
62 That was a fantastic move by us, Trent put in a lovely ball in front of Gordon, but he slipped as he was taking the shot so couldn't get a good contact on it.
Just a bit unlucky, the ball was at the highest point of its bounce when it came to him.  Good show from the kid though, lots to build on.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:07:46 pm »
64 Minamino on for Gordon. This time Bobby makes fun of the Arsenal defence, but the goalie manages to get to the ball first.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Jota is absolutely everywhere
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:10:53 pm »
67 Some good play from us around the Arsenal box, though we can't quite find that final ball, when Arsenal came away with the ball Van Dijk was fantastically placed to clear, after Fab mistimed.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm »
69 We are pushing up high at the moment and keeping Arsenal trapped down field, the crowd trying to urge their team forward but we are controlling it well.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm »
71 Arsenal have a little bit of pressure, but we manage to get the ball away down field. Van Dijk looking majestic again.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm »
72 Arsenal get a corner after Kelleher is forced to hit the ball over the goal. But we clear.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm »
74 James Milner coming on for Hendo.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:17:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:16:59 pm
74 James Milner coming on for Hendo.
Milner has not yet been booked
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:18:09 pm »
75 Arsenal break with Saka, but for once the linesman puts his flag up early.

Over to Sir Bob to hopefully bring us home.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm »
76 Decent break from Minamino. Ball falls for Robbo who fires just wide from the inside the box. Angle wasnt great.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:19:48 pm »
77 Jota scores but hes offside. Very close. VAR will check. Ball over the top and hes got in behind and scored. 2-0.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:20:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:19:48 pm
77 Jota scores but hes offside. Very close. VAR will check.
Cant tell with the naked eye
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:21:04 pm »
VAR - on the nod

Whoo hoo
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:19:48 pm
77 Jota scores but hes offside. Very close. VAR will check.

What a great entrance.  ;D
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Jammy git ;D

Brilliant goal that

Jota MOTM by a mile
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:12 pm
What a great entrance.  ;D
Choose my moments
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 1 Liverpool (0-1) Jota 19’
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:22:36 pm »
I love how we learn - Jota on the left is simply lethal
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:23:41 pm »
80 Martinelli smashes over from the edge of the box under pressure from both CBs
