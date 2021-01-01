Och! Would have been a dream come true for Gordon if he'd managed to keep that down
Hendo chips a ball over the top to FabHe plays it wide to find Jones but its cut out.Should have shot?
Our corners are much better this game.
62 That was a fantastic move by us, Trent put in a lovely ball in front of Gordon, but he slipped as he was taking the shot so couldn't get a good contact on it.
74 James Milner coming on for Hendo.
77 Jota scores but hes offside. Very close. VAR will check.
What a great entrance.
