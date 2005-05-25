« previous next »
Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.  (Read 770 times)

Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:29:18 pm
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
Hope you like your coffee black....
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
How long was he gone making the tea?!
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
How long was he gone making the tea?!

Here's one I made earlier
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_CtdYqVK_R4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_CtdYqVK_R4</a>
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
How long was he gone making the tea?!

Someone doesn't let his tea brew.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:42:41 pm
I thought the milk was going off, honest.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.

Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.

Bravo sir...
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm
Teabag or milk first, now there's a question...
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm
Jokes aside, just how fucked up are some people? Why would you possibly want to do something like that?
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 05:02:49 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm
Jokes aside, just how fucked up are some people? Why would you possibly want to do something like that?

Tell me about it. He's been my doctor for 25 years ish. Never would have thought it.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 05:03:56 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 05:02:49 pm
Tell me about it. He's been my doctor for 25 years ish. Never would have thought it.

Try not to think too much about the prostate examination he gave you.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 05:04:43 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm
Teabag or milk first, now there's a question...

Teabagging leads to the milk.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 05:07:36 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm
Jokes aside, just how fucked up are some people? Why would you possibly want to do something like that?

I know right? Why anyone would drink tea over coffee is mind boggling.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:03:56 pm
Try not to think too much about the prostate examination he gave you.

An unusual way to diagnose tonsillitis but however..
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 06:36:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:03:56 pm
Try not to think too much about the prostate examination he gave you.

Leaves a bad taste in your mouth.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 06:55:43 pm
At least this settles the debate once and for all that adding milk after is never acceptable.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 06:58:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.


Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 07:03:35 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm
Jokes aside, just how fucked up are some people? Why would you possibly want to do something like that?

I did once work with a lad who hated the manager that much he wiped his dick around the inside of his mug before making him a brew.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Ive heard of frothy coffee, but tea!?
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Ive heard of frothy coffee, but tea!?

Capputeano.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm
Most of us are lucky to get an appointment with a GP, never mind a cup of tea thrown in.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 07:42:05 pm
Presumably this was the tea they used.

Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 08:33:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.


 :lmao
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 08:42:53 pm
Coffee tea or me my jizz?
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
There's a properly off piste pun in here regards "one lump or two" but I aint got the balls...
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:03:56 pm
Try not to think too much about the prostate examination he gave you.

"It's normal to begin a prostate exam by putting a little bit of milk in there..."
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Today at 12:06:48 am
Thats the Salah song replacement sorted while hes away...

Doc Chapman! Doc Chapman!
Hell cum in your Darjeeling,
Chapman-ma-ma-ma-ma-man, the non-dairy king.
Re: Doctor spunks in tea, and then serves it up.
Today at 12:20:39 am
Nick Chapman. More like Dick Fapman.

A hur hur hur.
