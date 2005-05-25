How long was he gone making the tea?!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
people like big dick nick.
Sounds like shes just after a payout. She must have seen him coming.
Its all about winning shiny things.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Jokes aside, just how fucked up are some people? Why would you possibly want to do something like that?
Tell me about it. He's been my doctor for 25 years ish. Never would have thought it.
Teabag or milk first, now there's a question...
Try not to think too much about the prostate examination he gave you.
Ive heard of frothy coffee, but tea!?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]