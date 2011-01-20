« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 54998 times)

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1040 on: September 26, 2024, 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September 26, 2024, 11:09:38 am
No because months have passed in that time iirc. Frodo waits and waits all summer for Gandalf to come back and he doesn't show.

Also Gandalf is a wizard with a horse, not a 3ft 7 person on foot.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1041 on: September 26, 2024, 02:48:04 pm »
Latest episode was a complete mess to be honest

Spoiler
An hour long battle episode that was almost impossible to see or make out what was going on. One minute the elves are charging against Orcs, the next they're chatting in a tent, then Elrond leaves the tent and they're all battling again. There was absolutely no stakes because we know all the main players survive and the people who die are red shirts we barely know. Loads of other nonsense like trebuchets that can't bring down a wall but can bring down half a mountain to block a river. Dwarves promising to march into battle but then stopping because the King has an axe. Just a poorly written, badly staged, mess of an episode IMO.

No doubt that episode cost about £300m to make as well and it looked like absolute garbage when compared to something like Helms Deep.
[close]
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1042 on: September 26, 2024, 09:45:41 pm »
Galadriel was the "Lady" of the woods of Lothlórien, which she ruled with Celeborn, her husband.

One of the greatest Elves in Middle-earth, she surpassed nearly all others in beauty, knowledge, and power. She bore Nenya, one of the three Elven rings of power. J.R.R. Tolkien deemed her as one of the mightiest and fairest of all Elves remaining in Middle-earth in the Third Age.

Yeah not in this though, why have they made her so weak, such a shame.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1043 on: September 26, 2024, 11:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on September 26, 2024, 02:48:04 pm
Latest episode was a complete mess to be honest

Spoiler
An hour long battle episode that was almost impossible to see or make out what was going on. One minute the elves are charging against Orcs, the next they're chatting in a tent, then Elrond leaves the tent and they're all battling again. There was absolutely no stakes because we know all the main players survive and the people who die are red shirts we barely know. Loads of other nonsense like trebuchets that can't bring down a wall but can bring down half a mountain to block a river. Dwarves promising to march into battle but then stopping because the King has an axe. Just a poorly written, badly staged, mess of an episode IMO.

No doubt that episode cost about £300m to make as well and it looked like absolute garbage when compared to something like Helms Deep.
[close]

Have to agree. I much prefer the slow, plodding stuff. They really cant do action at all.
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Got an issue? Here's a tissue. Or a sock. I use either...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1044 on: September 27, 2024, 11:36:49 am »
The idea of Elrond and Galadriel having a romance scene (#Elrondriel) had me cringing in agony.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1045 on: September 27, 2024, 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September 27, 2024, 11:36:49 am
The idea of Elrond and Galadriel having a romance scene (#Elrondriel) had me cringing in agony.
Spoiler
One of many stupid changes to canon, ignoring the whole Elendil being alive whilst the rings of power are created (he was born 1500 years after), Galadriel is married to Celeborn and they have a child by the time of the forging of the rings
[close]
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1046 on: September 27, 2024, 11:41:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2024, 09:45:41 pm
Galadriel was the "Lady" of the woods of Lothlórien, which she ruled with Celeborn, her husband.

One of the greatest Elves in Middle-earth, she surpassed nearly all others in beauty, knowledge, and power. She bore Nenya, one of the three Elven rings of power. J.R.R. Tolkien deemed her as one of the mightiest and fairest of all Elves remaining in Middle-earth in the Third Age.

Yeah not in this though, why have they made her so weak, such a shame.

I get that in a long form show you want your main characters to have arcs and growth but fuck me it's so tedious watching her and virtually every other main character taking L after L, especially as it's basically down to their own incompetence and general uselessness.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1047 on: September 27, 2024, 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September 27, 2024, 11:36:49 am
The idea of Elrond and Galadriel having a romance scene (#Elrondriel) had me cringing in agony.

How come? It's not like he marries her daughter or anything.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1048 on: September 27, 2024, 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on September 27, 2024, 11:41:33 am
I get that in a long form show you want your main characters to have arcs and growth but fuck me it's so tedious watching her and virtually every other main character taking L after L, especially as it's basically down to their own incompetence and general uselessness.

Spoiler
Agreed she's made out in the show to be this pathetic and weak person who is easily corrupted, when it was she who distrusted Annatar and was like totally badass.

Even Celebrimbor is made out to be as weak and pathetic yet it was his smiths that got corrupted mainly not him and he ended up in a heroic defence of Eregion.

That Arondir who was one of the most interesting characters died how he did was just like fuck sake.
[close]
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1049 on: September 27, 2024, 04:40:55 pm »
Whilst I actually enjoyed this episode surely surely surely
Spoiler
Elrond could have said to Adar, stop your forces for 5 minutes, let me ride to the wall and tell the elves whats actually happening, get the elves out and then the Orcs and Elves attack Sauron?
[close]
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1050 on: September 27, 2024, 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on September 27, 2024, 11:43:26 am
How come? It's not like he marries her daughter or anything.

It was a fake kiss though? It wasnt a romantic scene
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1051 on: September 30, 2024, 12:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on September 27, 2024, 11:41:33 am
I get that in a long form show you want your main characters to have arcs and growth but fuck me it's so tedious watching her and virtually every other main character taking L after L, especially as it's basically down to their own incompetence and general uselessness.

The whole story of the second age is the elves taking loss after loss. I thought the first season was a bit patchy but this season has done a great job in taking the source material and telling a coherent story.

Tolkiens outline history of Numenor and Middle Earth in the Second Age covers three and a half thousand years, from the banishment of Morgoth to the last alliance of Elves and Men. Following that timeline accurately would be unwatchable. People who dont know the story would get bored and filling the gaps between the key events would need more invented events and characters than a few Harfoots (Harfeet?) and dark elves.

Im enjoying it for what it is - a TV series based on the Second Age.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1052 on: September 30, 2024, 01:23:11 pm »
I always end up watching the show, enjoying it, then come in here to read about all the flaws, time travel issues etc and think to myself, "yeah that sounds terrible, I shouldn't enjoy that"..... I guess I just don't ultimately really care about those issues.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1053 on: September 30, 2024, 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:23:11 pm
I always end up watching the show, enjoying it, then come in here to read about all the flaws, time travel issues etc and think to myself, "yeah that sounds terrible, I shouldn't enjoy that"..... I guess I just don't ultimately really care about those issues.

The epic circuity, how very Tolkein... :D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1054 on: September 30, 2024, 06:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:23:11 pm
I always end up watching the show, enjoying it, then come in here to read about all the flaws, time travel issues etc and think to myself, "yeah that sounds terrible, I shouldn't enjoy that"..... I guess I just don't ultimately really care about those issues.

Same.

I thought the first season was bang average and dragged a lot, but I've quite enjoyed the second one.  Of course, it's no Peter Jackon film and could be better, but, it has evolved into something solid.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1055 on: October 1, 2024, 01:59:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 30, 2024, 06:48:15 pm


Of course, it's no Peter Jackon film...

Is it a Peter Jackoff film?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1056 on: October 3, 2024, 04:55:46 am »
Honestly I dont get where most of you are coming from.

Its a TV series. Based on a book or 2 and some appendices.

Either watch it or dont.

Since when as any film or TV series ever been canon when taken from a book?

Im enjoying it myself :)
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Got an issue? Here's a tissue. Or a sock. I use either...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1057 on: October 3, 2024, 07:12:17 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on October  3, 2024, 04:55:46 am
Honestly I dont get where most of you are coming from.

Its a TV series. Based on a book or 2 and some appendices.

Either watch it or dont.

Since when as any film or TV series ever been canon when taken from a book?

Im enjoying it myself :)

It's not based on any book though, that's the issue. About 80% of the plot and 50% of the characters are an amazon invention.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1058 on: October 3, 2024, 11:02:08 am »
Episode 8

Spoiler
Did the actor, writers and director forget that Arondir was mortally wounded last week?

I swear it's like everyone working on this show knows it's doomed and has given up already.
[close]
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1059 on: October 3, 2024, 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on October  3, 2024, 11:02:08 am
Episode 8

Spoiler
Did the actor, writers and director forget that Arondir was mortally wounded last week?

I swear it's like everyone working on this show knows it's doomed and has given up already.
[close]

Spoiler
A mere flesh wound
[close]
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 10:14:14 am »
I really enjoyed the final episode but yes the issue about
Spoiler
Arondir
[close]
was absolutely ridiculous.

Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 am »
Thought the Balrog scene looked incredible for a TV Show. Must have cost a fortune.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 am »
Sauron crying and trying to get a girlfriend, Arondir staging a totally unexplained full recovery, Galadriel surviving a two hundred foot drop practically unharmed, more boring Numenorean politics (I mean, absolutely no one cares, surely?), the utterly ridiculous "story" about how Gandalf got his name (just primary school stuff, really), Poppy Blahfoot's tedious "moving and profound" voice-over (which does make me wonder if, as some have suggested, half of this thing is written by AI), Gil-Galad thrusting his sword in the air triumphantly in some kind of teenage testosterone-fest. Where do you even begin with such nonsense?

It looks great (mostly - the dwarf weapons look like they were made in Taiwan for cheap cos-players), the music is great. The scene with Gandalf and Bombadil singing actually has some of the genuine charm of the films that this series is so desperate to recapture. Some of the actors are fighting to save the risible dialogue and character development. But it's hugely disappointing, and at times, seems to go out of its way to diminish every single idea and character of Tolkien's that it gets its overpaid and grubby paws on. Why introduce so many extraneous characters and plot devices whilst failing to do anything useful with the main, actual points of Tolkien's story? Why render Sauron and Galadriel as - basically - just flawed humans with "feelings"? Why make everyone behave in such stupid ways just to serve the plot you've rendered out of nothing instead of telling Tolkien's story, or have them reacting like automatons, so that you spend your time sighing at it all?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:43 am by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Logged

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm »
I've enjoyed watching ROP but have to say that last night's episode had so many plot holes and it just felt rushed. Arondir being on deaths door then making a full recovery with no explanation. Galadriel looking she had landed on a bed of pillows from a 5 inch fall. The dwarves arriving for battle and it being so anticlimactic that it lasted for about 15 seconds (ooer) and then it's forgotten about. It just felt like they tried to cram so much in an hour, that it was like watching a summary of events without any actual depth.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm »
Also, just a side note to say how great Owain Arthur is as Durin.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on October  3, 2024, 04:55:46 am
Honestly I dont get where most of you are coming from.

Its a TV series. Based on a book or 2 and some appendices.

Either watch it or dont.

Since when as any film or TV series ever been canon when taken from a book?

Im enjoying it myself :)

Why cant you disagree with some elements, the condensing of 1500 years of numenor just seems mad.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm
Why cant you disagree with some elements, the condensing of 1500 years of numenor just seems mad.

You don't need to condense all that much to have a story that's interesting, involves many known individuals from the LotR story, has a love story (sort of) at the centre of it, is both lore faithful and has scope for creation to fill in gaps. Aldarion and Erendis is my favourite bit of Tolkien writing after the Children of Hurin. If they want a First Age story, the latter. If they want a Second Age story, the former.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm »
Thinking about it, Aldarion's story would involve Gil-galad and Cirdan, and can easily bring in Sauron, Celebrimbor, Galadriel, Durin and Elrond. Romance, action, character progression, character conflicts.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm
Thinking about it, Aldarion's story would involve Gil-galad and Cirdan, and can easily bring in Sauron, Celebrimbor, Galadriel, Durin and Elrond. Romance, action, character progression, character conflicts.

Absolutely. But with showrunners and writers like this, it wouldn't matter what they chose, they'd utterly ruin it, so perhaps we should be glad they've stuck to making up new characters, condensing huge timelines and spaces, and having Poppy Harflump deliver homely pearls of wisdom.

It needed to be done with craft, intelligence and love, alongside healthy but not slavish respect for the source materials. Instead, it's idiotic bluster that mostly comes across as both careless and cynically calculating at the same time, which is quite some achievement. They really have taken their audience to be fools.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm »
Spoiler
Can't believe Galadriel just took L after L like that.
[close]
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
Also, just a side note to say how great Owain Arthur is as Durin.

Yep, any scene with him or Sauron is much better than the rest of the show. Although I will miss Peter Mullan, he's fantastic as well.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:39:49 am
Sauron crying and trying to get a girlfriend, Arondir staging a totally unexplained full recovery, Galadriel surviving a two hundred foot drop practically unharmed, more boring Numenorean politics (I mean, absolutely no one cares, surely?), the utterly ridiculous "story" about how Gandalf got his name (just primary school stuff, really), Poppy Blahfoot's tedious "moving and profound" voice-over (which does make me wonder if, as some have suggested, half of this thing is written by AI), Gil-Galad thrusting his sword in the air triumphantly in some kind of teenage testosterone-fest. Where do you even begin with such nonsense?

It looks great (mostly - the dwarf weapons look like they were made in Taiwan for cheap cos-players), the music is great. The scene with Gandalf and Bombadil singing actually has some of the genuine charm of the films that this series is so desperate to recapture. Some of the actors are fighting to save the risible dialogue and character development. But it's hugely disappointing, and at times, seems to go out of its way to diminish every single idea and character of Tolkien's that it gets its overpaid and grubby paws on. Why introduce so many extraneous characters and plot devices whilst failing to do anything useful with the main, actual points of Tolkien's story? Why render Sauron and Galadriel as - basically - just flawed humans with "feelings"? Why make everyone behave in such stupid ways just to serve the plot you've rendered out of nothing instead of telling Tolkien's story, or have them reacting like automatons, so that you spend your time sighing at it all?

Pretty much how I felt. Yet Ill stick with it because I like the world theyve created. If the writers could match even a third of the cinematography it would be a triumph.

It pushes your patience, though. From marvelling at the Baltog scene I then wanted to fuck my remote at the TV at the Grand Elf bit.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 11:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
Also, just a side note to say how great Owain Arthur is as Durin.

And Sophia Nomvete as Disa.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:39:44 pm »
A wizard doesnt choose his staff, the staff chooses with wizard.

Absolutely **** off
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 