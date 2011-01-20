Sauron crying and trying to get a girlfriend, Arondir staging a totally unexplained full recovery, Galadriel surviving a two hundred foot drop practically unharmed, more boring Numenorean politics (I mean, absolutely no one cares, surely?), the utterly ridiculous "story" about how Gandalf got his name (just primary school stuff, really), Poppy Blahfoot's tedious "moving and profound" voice-over (which does make me wonder if, as some have suggested, half of this thing is written by AI), Gil-Galad thrusting his sword in the air triumphantly in some kind of teenage testosterone-fest. Where do you even begin with such nonsense?



It looks great (mostly - the dwarf weapons look like they were made in Taiwan for cheap cos-players), the music is great. The scene with Gandalf and Bombadil singing actually has some of the genuine charm of the films that this series is so desperate to recapture. Some of the actors are fighting to save the risible dialogue and character development. But it's hugely disappointing, and at times, seems to go out of its way to diminish every single idea and character of Tolkien's that it gets its overpaid and grubby paws on. Why introduce so many extraneous characters and plot devices whilst failing to do anything useful with the main, actual points of Tolkien's story? Why render Sauron and Galadriel as - basically - just flawed humans with "feelings"? Why make everyone behave in such stupid ways just to serve the plot you've rendered out of nothing instead of telling Tolkien's story, or have them reacting like automatons, so that you spend your time sighing at it all?



