Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 50083 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1000 on: September 4, 2024, 12:11:58 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September  3, 2024, 11:52:43 pm
Cheers again.

Right.

Spoiler
Sorry to do this as youre obviously aware I aint read the books..but,Galadriel, right, is she as prominent in the books as far as this story goes in this series and to blame like theyre making out? Or is the the Americanisation of it like U-571 starring Jon Bon jovi?

Also, based on an earlier question. One you kinda answered but how long in years does Sauron take to re generate?

[close]

Cant tell ya how much I appreciate this mate, thanks (And Draex for your answer )

Spoiler
Hard to say one thing or another about Galadriel, as she's notoriously one of the bits of Tolkien's mythology that Tolkien wavered on the most. When Chris Tolkien compiled the Silmarillion, he eventually settled on Galadriel being the daughter of Finarfin and the sister of Finrod, and one of the non-Feanorian ringleaders of the Elvish revolt against the Valar. There are other versions of Galadriel's story in the notes that paint a completely different Galadriel, including different versions of the Elfstone that she gives to Aragorn (which was completely missing in the Silmarillion, and whose story only exists in notes).

It takes varying amounts of time for Sauron to regenerate a body. After Luthien let him go, Sauron fled into forests in the north of Beleriand, far away from Melkor's annoyance and scorn, and vented his anger in the form of a giant bat that terrorised the forest. He eventually took an Elvish form again in time to attempt to surrender to the Valarin army that had taken down his master. After his body was drowned in Numenor, he took a little time to form another body, but he still had the One Ring with him, where most of his Maiarin power was. After he was killed by Gil-galad and Elendil, the One Ring was taken by Isildur and later lost, and it took him maybe 2000+ years to form another body. After the One Ring was destroyed and all his Maiarin power permanently lost with it, he no longer had the power to form another body.
[close]
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1001 on: September 4, 2024, 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  3, 2024, 11:58:29 pm
Could someone please explain LOTR to me with concision?

Spoiler
A Hobbit has a Ring of Power that the Dark Lord wants, that will guarantee world conquest. The Ring will find its way back to the Dark Lord, or corrupt anyone who tries to use it, so the only lasting solution is to destroy it. The only way of destroying it is to take it back to the place where it was made, right on the Dark Lord's doorstep. The Hobbit's friends do all they can to distract the Dark Lord while the Hobbit takes it there, eventually succeeding in destroying it. With the Ring of Power gone, magic disappears from the world.
[close]
Offline Peabee

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1002 on: September 4, 2024, 12:21:07 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September  4, 2024, 12:16:46 am
Spoiler
A Hobbit has a Ring of Power that the Dark Lord wants, that will guarantee world conquest. The Ring will find its way back to the Dark Lord, or corrupt anyone who tries to use it, so the only lasting solution is to destroy it. The only way of destroying it is to take it back to the place where it was made, right on the Dark Lord's doorstep. The Hobbit's friends do all they can to distract the Dark Lord while the Hobbit takes it there, eventually succeeding in destroying it. With the Ring of Power gone, magic disappears from the world.
[close]

Thanks Sangria.  :D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1003 on: September 4, 2024, 12:26:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September  4, 2024, 12:11:58 am
Spoiler
Hard to say one thing or another about Galadriel, as she's notoriously one of the bits of Tolkien's mythology that Tolkien wavered on the most. When Chris Tolkien compiled the Silmarillion, he eventually settled on Galadriel being the daughter of Finarfin and the sister of Finrod, and one of the non-Feanorian ringleaders of the Elvish revolt against the Valar. There are other versions of Galadriel's story in the notes that paint a completely different Galadriel, including different versions of the Elfstone that she gives to Aragorn (which was completely missing in the Silmarillion, and whose story only exists in notes).

It takes varying amounts of time for Sauron to regenerate a body. After Luthien let him go, Sauron fled into forests in the north of Beleriand, far away from Melkor's annoyance and scorn, and vented his anger in the form of a giant bat that terrorised the forest. He eventually took an Elvish form again in time to attempt to surrender to the Valarin army that had taken down his master. After his body was drowned in Numenor, he took a little time to form another body, but he still had the One Ring with him, where most of his Maiarin power was. After he was killed by Gil-galad and Elendil, the One Ring was taken by Isildur and later lost, and it took him maybe 2000+ years to form another body. After the One Ring was destroyed and all his Maiarin power permanently lost with it, he no longer had the power to form another body.
[close]
Fucking hell man. Cheers
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1004 on: September 4, 2024, 02:00:56 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on September  3, 2024, 05:24:19 pm
I feel the opposite. I've read the main 3 (Hobbit, LOTR, Silmarillion) and bits of the appendices - and while it does appear most of the show is inspired by the LOTR appendices, a load of it is made up by the RoP writers in what seems to me like an attempt to appeal to a much wider audience. Perhaps the reason the casual fan enjoyed the Peter Jackson LOTR movies so much was because they were so faithful to Tolkien - the man was a master storyteller!

And there's me thinking it was filled with book lore.. so they've just made up the origin of Gandalf?  His desert hike doesn't have to happen because of book lore, they've chosen to put it in?  Isn't Tolkien's writing supposed to be sacrosanct? Now I'm getting late season Thrones vibes when the storylines just couldn't compete with those adapted from the books.

I feel a bit cheated to be honest, I was watching this in some part to increase my understanding of the stories of Tolkien, I'm not sure I'll bother any more.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1005 on: September 4, 2024, 02:45:15 am »
Spoiler
An interesting part of the Second Age is when Gil-galad, still leading enough Elves in Middle Earth to merit the title of King, noted a rising power in the east (Mordor), and felt a resemblance to Melkor of old, and asked Numenor for help. Numenor was raised from the sea and given to the Men who'd helped the Elves in the war against Melkor as a gift from the Valar, and the Numenoreans had been holding themselves separate from Middle Earth. The Numenorean heir Aldarion, who was a notable explorer and frequently visited Gil-galad, did what he could to help, and conveyed Gil-galad's request for help to the Numenorean King, adding his own note of scorn as he prepared to cut all ties with Numenor and throw himself into Middle Earth affairs. The Numenorean King abdicated and handed everything over to Aldarion, who began building the military and logistical chain that would culminate in Numenor thrashing Sauron and destroying all his armies (the War of the Rings), a humiliation that would take him hundreds of years to recover from.

And lest it should sound like a simplistic story of Elves and Men allying as the good side to defeat the Dark Lord, Tolkien also talks about how Aldarion and his successors built up their bases from which they would eventually beat Sauron. They deforested the western side of the Misty Mountains (Dunland), leading to conflicts with the native inhabitants of those regions, who resented the high handed Numenoreans. However, Numenor was way too powerful for them to do much against, so they carried on a folkloric hatred against the Numenoreans, and when Gondor handed over a large territory to the Rohirrim, against Rohan. So Numenorean exploitation of resources in the middle of the Second Age led to a history of war against the Dunlendings, right up until the events of LotR 4000 years later. Note also that Isildur planned to return to Arnor from Gondor via the eastern side of the Misty Mountains precisely because of the hostile Dunlendings, which resulted in him running into a band of Orcs who'd escaped notice and getting killed, with the Ring getting lost until it was found again by Deagol and Smeagol.

And in one of his best bits of writing, Tolkien steps away from his grand scale mythologising and writes about the domestic life of Aldarion and his wife Erendis, and her dissatisfaction with a husband who was almost never at home. Their courting, their later domestic arguments, and their post-estrangement routine of throwing spiteful shade at each other. Aldarion blamed this on the difference in lifespans between the royal house and normal humans, and forbade subsequent heirs from marrying outside the royal house to avoid a repeat of this.
[close]
Online Draex

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1006 on: September 4, 2024, 11:54:24 am »
What Sangria said! Some knowledge that!

If anyone is interested in some of the older lore The Silmarillion has the start of middle earth (Ea) but it's more a collection of stories covering the 1st, 2nd ages with a focus on the Silmarils 3 jewels which cause no end of problems and a summary of Age 3 (Lord of the Rings). It's certainly not a literary masterpiece, tough going in parts, but interesting none the less.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1007 on: September 4, 2024, 07:17:55 pm »
The driver behind much of the Silmarillion, the oath of Feanor and his sons, after Melkor killed Feanor's father Finwe and took the 3 Silmarils.

Be he foe or friend, be he foul or clean,
brood of Morgoth or bright Vala,
Elda or Maia or Aftercomer,
Man yet unborn upon Middle-earth,
neither law, nor love, nor league of swords,
dread nor danger, not Doom itself,
shall defend him from Fëanor, and Fëanor's kin,
whoso hideth or hoardeth, or in hand taketh,
finding keepeth or afar casteth
a Silmaril. This swear we all:
death we will deal him ere Day's ending,
woe unto world's end! Our word hear thou,
Eru Allfather! To the everlasting
Darkness doom us if our deed faileth.
On the holy mountain hear in witness
and our vow remember, Manwë and Varda!

Spoiler
When you first read it, it's a declaration of defiance against Melkor. As the story goes on, it turns more and more against the other Elves, especially after Thingol thinks he can fob off Beren by demanding, as his bride price for Luthien, a Silmaril. Beren and Luthien do indeed present Thingol with a Silmaril, and the Feanorians thus turn against the other Elves who possessed that Silmaril. There are repeated betrayals and massacres of Elves by Elves, but the Feanorians can't even ask Manwe and Varda for their oath to be excused, as they swore it to Eru, and as all knew, Eru hadn't been heard from since Creation.
[close]

Spoiler
Given that the First Age is the Age of Legends in the mythical past, and Eru was something the Elves heard about but never experienced, note that Frodo, then Sam, were probably touched in spirit by Eru when they shouted defiance at Shelob in Elvish that they wouldn't have known. The great Galadriel, who was born in Valinor in the light of the Two Trees, whose glorious hair was supposedly the inspiration for Feanor to create the Silmarils (Feanor begged for a single strand, which Galadriel refused - compare with Galadriel giving Gimli several strands), yet had to trust the word of the Valar that Eru existed. Frodo and Sam had direct experience of Eru.
[close]
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1008 on: September 5, 2024, 09:03:34 pm »
Spoiler
That latest episode felt like it was filmed completely different to the rest before. Was almost like a Star Wars series
[close]
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1009 on: September 5, 2024, 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September  5, 2024, 09:03:34 pm
Spoiler
That latest episode felt like it was filmed completely different to the rest before. Was almost like a Star Wars series
[close]

I actually wish they had taken the Disney/Star Wars approach. They could have nailed a real good Gandalf origin, the fate of Numenor, Sauron and the forging of the rings.
Offline EastTyroneRed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1010 on: September 6, 2024, 08:14:15 am »
Quote from: redwillow on September  5, 2024, 10:06:42 pm
I actually wish they had taken the Disney/Star Wars approach. They could have nailed a real good Gandalf origin, the fate of Numenor, Sauron and the forging of the rings.

Do we need an Amazon invented origin story for everything though? I didn't like them taking liberty to make up an origin story for Mithril which goes nowhere, or Mordor being invented with a sword in a flash. It all felt a bit naff.
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1011 on: September 9, 2024, 07:41:49 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September  6, 2024, 08:14:15 am
Do we need an Amazon invented origin story for everything though? I didn't like them taking liberty to make up an origin story for Mithril which goes nowhere, or Mordor being invented with a sword in a flash. It all felt a bit naff.

I just feel they could have focused on one of these storylines and nailed it a lot better
Offline spider-neil

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1012 on: September 9, 2024, 07:58:52 am »
Without going into spoilers, is the new series better than last season and worth watching?
Online Draex

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1013 on: September 9, 2024, 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  9, 2024, 07:58:52 am
Without going into spoilers, is the new series better than last season and worth watching?

It's better than last season but it's not some masterpiece, some bits really drag.

They've taken some liberties with the canon which weren't needed but certainly not as bad as Game of Thrones got..
Offline spider-neil

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1014 on: September 9, 2024, 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on September  9, 2024, 09:05:32 am
It's better than last season but it's not some masterpiece, some bits really drag.

They've taken some liberties with the canon which weren't needed but certainly not as bad as Game of Thrones got..

Thanks. That's worrying because I thought last season dragged so I was going to skip this season but the trailer looks amazing.
Offline thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1015 on: September 10, 2024, 10:10:33 am »
Im really enjoying it. Happy to look past all its flaws.
Online Draex

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1016 on: September 10, 2024, 10:14:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  9, 2024, 10:22:30 am
Thanks. That's worrying because I thought last season dragged so I was going to skip this season but the trailer looks amazing.

The cinematography is excellent so as a visual experience it's like watching lord of the rings, the story is just average with a fair few holes. I've still enjoyed it, I'd say it's more Hobbit trilogy than Lord of the Rings, which is one of my favourite set of films ever.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1017 on: September 12, 2024, 03:32:26 pm »
It's a decent enough watch but I don't find myself rooting for anyone. Least with LOTR (which is still brilliant) that wasn't the case.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1018 on: September 12, 2024, 08:54:15 pm »
Im a huge fan of the Lord of the Rings movies and could even enjoy the Hobbit trilogy, but couldnt get into this at all.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1019 on: September 12, 2024, 10:05:54 pm »
So the not so subtle subtext is that the War of the Rings came about because Celebrimbor fancied a bit of Annatar? Not sure that was in Tolkiens original draft.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1020 on: September 12, 2024, 10:16:53 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 12, 2024, 10:05:54 pm
So the not so subtle subtext is that the War of the Rings came about because Celebrimbor fancied a bit of Annatar? Not sure that was in Tolkiens original draft.

Didnt get that from it. Its more his pride in his work and the status/power the perfection of his craft gift him thats being manipulated.

Its an interesting watch, partly because we all know where it leads, even if we dont know every beat, and at its core its an origin story for an evil overlord, which is a rarity in a series.

I find Adar an intriguing character too and somehow the little shit in Numanor is somehow worst than Sauron though.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1021 on: September 12, 2024, 10:20:40 pm »
Yeah, Joffrey vibes.

Im enjoying it. Talky and slow paced? Cool. It looks absolutely beautiful and you can see every penny of the huge budget. For some reason Annatar gives me bad guy Hugh Grant vibes.
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm »
Couple of time line questions, how long before The Hobbit is this series set? And then following that what is the time gap between the hobbit and LOTR trilogy?

One thing I never understood with the original trilogy is why no dwarves helped in either of the two main battles, and why the elves only helped in the helms deep battle?
Offline frag

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Couple of time line questions, how long before The Hobbit is this series set? And then following that what is the time gap between the hobbit and LOTR trilogy?

One thing I never understood with the original trilogy is why no dwarves helped in either of the two main battles, and why the elves only helped in the helms deep battle?

The elves werent at Helms Deep in the books, I believe they were under attack from Dol Guldur from what I can remember.
Offline thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 12:15:27 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 12, 2024, 10:20:40 pm
Yeah, Joffrey vibes.

Im enjoying it. Talky and slow paced? Cool. It looks absolutely beautiful and you can see every penny of the huge budget. For some reason Annatar gives me bad guy Hugh Grant vibes.

This is how I feel. For all its faults, it still offers plenty.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 04:30:48 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Couple of time line questions, how long before The Hobbit is this series set? And then following that what is the time gap between the hobbit and LOTR trilogy?

One thing I never understood with the original trilogy is why no dwarves helped in either of the two main battles, and why the elves only helped in the helms deep battle?

Firstly, no Elves were at Helm's Deep other than Legolas, as their realms were under attack from Dol Guldur (Sauron's base when he was the Necromancer). Secondly, the nearest Dwarf base (Lonely Mountain) was further away than the two nearest Elf bases (Mirkwood and Lothlorien). The Dwarven base at Moria had been destroyed.
Online Draex

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 07:06:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:30:48 am
Firstly, no Elves were at Helm's Deep other than Legolas, as their realms were under attack from Dol Guldur (Sauron's base when he was the Necromancer). Secondly, the nearest Dwarf base (Lonely Mountain) was further away than the two nearest Elf bases (Mirkwood and Lothlorien). The Dwarven base at Moria had been destroyed.

Yes, the dwarfs were fighting Sauron/Easterlings at Erabor themselves.
