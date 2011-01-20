The driver behind much of the Silmarillion, the oath of Feanor and his sons, after Melkor killed Feanor's father Finwe and took the 3 Silmarils.
Be he foe or friend, be he foul or clean,
brood of Morgoth or bright Vala,
Elda or Maia or Aftercomer,
Man yet unborn upon Middle-earth,
neither law, nor love, nor league of swords,
dread nor danger, not Doom itself,
shall defend him from Fëanor, and Fëanor's kin,
whoso hideth or hoardeth, or in hand taketh,
finding keepeth or afar casteth
a Silmaril. This swear we all:
death we will deal him ere Day's ending,
woe unto world's end! Our word hear thou,
Eru Allfather! To the everlasting
Darkness doom us if our deed faileth.
On the holy mountain hear in witness
and our vow remember, Manwë and Varda!
When you first read it, it's a declaration of defiance against Melkor. As the story goes on, it turns more and more against the other Elves, especially after Thingol thinks he can fob off Beren by demanding, as his bride price for Luthien, a Silmaril. Beren and Luthien do indeed present Thingol with a Silmaril, and the Feanorians thus turn against the other Elves who possessed that Silmaril. There are repeated betrayals and massacres of Elves by Elves, but the Feanorians can't even ask Manwe and Varda for their oath to be excused, as they swore it to Eru, and as all knew, Eru hadn't been heard from since Creation.
Given that the First Age is the Age of Legends in the mythical past, and Eru was something the Elves heard about but never experienced, note that Frodo, then Sam, were probably touched in spirit by Eru when they shouted defiance at Shelob in Elvish that they wouldn't have known. The great Galadriel, who was born in Valinor in the light of the Two Trees, whose glorious hair was supposedly the inspiration for Feanor to create the Silmarils (Feanor begged for a single strand, which Galadriel refused - compare with Galadriel giving Gimli several strands), yet had to trust the word of the Valar that Eru existed. Frodo and Sam had direct experience of Eru.