Spoiler

An interesting part of the Second Age is when Gil-galad, still leading enough Elves in Middle Earth to merit the title of King, noted a rising power in the east (Mordor), and felt a resemblance to Melkor of old, and asked Numenor for help. Numenor was raised from the sea and given to the Men who'd helped the Elves in the war against Melkor as a gift from the Valar, and the Numenoreans had been holding themselves separate from Middle Earth. The Numenorean heir Aldarion, who was a notable explorer and frequently visited Gil-galad, did what he could to help, and conveyed Gil-galad's request for help to the Numenorean King, adding his own note of scorn as he prepared to cut all ties with Numenor and throw himself into Middle Earth affairs. The Numenorean King abdicated and handed everything over to Aldarion, who began building the military and logistical chain that would culminate in Numenor thrashing Sauron and destroying all his armies (the War of the Rings), a humiliation that would take him hundreds of years to recover from.



And lest it should sound like a simplistic story of Elves and Men allying as the good side to defeat the Dark Lord, Tolkien also talks about how Aldarion and his successors built up their bases from which they would eventually beat Sauron. They deforested the western side of the Misty Mountains (Dunland), leading to conflicts with the native inhabitants of those regions, who resented the high handed Numenoreans. However, Numenor was way too powerful for them to do much against, so they carried on a folkloric hatred against the Numenoreans, and when Gondor handed over a large territory to the Rohirrim, against Rohan. So Numenorean exploitation of resources in the middle of the Second Age led to a history of war against the Dunlendings, right up until the events of LotR 4000 years later. Note also that Isildur planned to return to Arnor from Gondor via the eastern side of the Misty Mountains precisely because of the hostile Dunlendings, which resulted in him running into a band of Orcs who'd escaped notice and getting killed, with the Ring getting lost until it was found again by Deagol and Smeagol.



And in one of his best bits of writing, Tolkien steps away from his grand scale mythologising and writes about the domestic life of Aldarion and his wife Erendis, and her dissatisfaction with a husband who was almost never at home. Their courting, their later domestic arguments, and their post-estrangement routine of throwing spiteful shade at each other. Aldarion blamed this on the difference in lifespans between the royal house and normal humans, and forbade subsequent heirs from marrying outside the royal house to avoid a repeat of this.