Yeah I love this show too, not keen on the multi-year gaps between seasons but that's how TV is these days. Not helped by the pandemic and recent strikes I guess.
The obvious comparison is with Wheel of Time and I think RoP is so much better. Neither is particularly fast-paced but I am never bored watching RoP, it actually looks like it cost what it did, the cast are nearly all better, whereas I'm only sticking with WoT because the missus for some reason likes it.
My favourite part of RoP is actually the dwarf stuff - I think Peter Mullan and the guy playing Balin are really good and the setting of Khazak-dum plus knowing what's coming to it is really interesting. Less keen on the Gandalf story-line thus far, speaking of which (spoilers for S2 Ep 2):
Spoiler
Is Ciaran Hinds supposed to be a young Sarumon? He looks too similar even though I don't think it supposed to be him.