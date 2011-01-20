« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
February 25, 2023, 10:59:18 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on December 17, 2022, 07:26:43 pm
It's not just the Golden Globes, they got zero Emmy nominees too.


The golden globes are pish. Emmy nominations arent out yet.
Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
February 25, 2023, 11:19:43 am
I don't understand the rights situation currently; I hadn't heard of them being sold to another company. But if any project has to try and dance around missing bits of the lore that it doesn't have permission to use then I think the end result is going to suffer.

If this ends up with just remaking the main books then what's the point? Certainly you could massively improve on what the Hobbit turned out to be, but why bother? It's not an ideal story to turn into a film in the first place.

If they declare a massive project to make the Silmarillion a thing across several movies or shows then I'd be all over that, but it's a challenge and a half just working out how you'd lay out the plot, given that until Men turn up right at the end of the First Age everyone else involved is immortal and the timescales span thousands of years (even before the Age starts).


jillc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
February 25, 2023, 12:37:33 pm
We should start a fresh thread on the reasons that shows should get awards in the first place. For me there are so many shows which fall through the net unfairly and therefore don't even have a chance to compete, and often those shows have half the budget that the big hyped up shows get. In all these award ceremonies we can all guess which show will be nominated and which won't. The whole process needs to be more open than what it currently is.
Tombellylfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 10:56:14 am
Watched first 2 episodes of season 2 and enjoyed them going to watch the 3rd today. It's by no means perfect but I think it's better than the first season so far
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 11:34:35 am
Are they going to be doing a weekly release?
redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 11:49:26 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on August 30, 2024, 11:34:35 am
Are they going to be doing a weekly release?

Yes.

What i find odd about this series, its a very slow burner but it is also hard to keep up at times and can get confusing
Tombellylfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 01:01:05 pm
Quote from: redwillow on August 30, 2024, 11:49:26 am
Yes.

What i find odd about this series, its a very slow burner but it is also hard to keep up at times and can get confusing
I am a pretty well read middle earth nerd so I am finding it pretty easy to follow but I am waiting for my dad to watch it later and see if he understands it all. I can see why it would be hard to understand for people without all the knowledge and backstory
Tombellylfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 01:01:33 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on August 30, 2024, 11:34:35 am
Are they going to be doing a weekly release?
They dropped the first 3 episodes together but then it's weekly from here on
redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on August 30, 2024, 01:01:05 pm
I am a pretty well read middle earth nerd so I am finding it pretty easy to follow but I am waiting for my dad to watch it later and see if he understands it all. I can see why it would be hard to understand for people without all the knowledge and backstory

i have a bit of background knowledge, ive not read the early books like The Silmarillion but have listened to Youtube series that try to summarize it. I was getting a bit confused with all the different Elves.

Also trying to understand why Sauron wants the Elves to wear the rings and how it benefits him. is it just he can control them easier when his ruling ring is formed?
Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 05:26:32 pm
Quote from: redwillow on August 30, 2024, 01:18:59 pm
i have a bit of background knowledge, ive not read the early books like The Silmarillion but have listened to Youtube series that try to summarize it. I was getting a bit confused with all the different Elves.

Also trying to understand why Sauron wants the Elves to wear the rings and how it benefits him. is it just he can control them easier when his ruling ring is formed?

Sauron taught the Elves to make Rings of Power. The method includes a backdoor that allows him to control them given a Ruling Ring.
redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 09:28:26 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 30, 2024, 05:26:32 pm
Sauron taught the Elves to make Rings of Power. The method includes a backdoor that allows him to control them given a Ruling Ring.

So the elves make the rings for the men and dwarves too?
Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 09:41:38 pm
I really enjoyed the 1st episode of season 2.
Elmo!

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 09:45:01 pm
I had to watch a recap on Youtube to catch me up on the whole thing, but enjoyed the first episode.
peachybum

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 09:50:12 pm
It's not brilliant but as someone who read Tolkien when i was younger and loved the Silmarillion i'm finding it pretty captivating to see their vision for this period.
EastTyroneRed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 10:59:37 pm
Quote from: peachybum on August 30, 2024, 09:50:12 pm
It's not brilliant but as someone who read Tolkien when i was younger and loved the Silmarillion i'm finding it pretty captivating to see their vision for this period.

The Silmarillion is first age.  There is very little writing on the second age.
thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 11:13:42 pm
Quote from: peachybum on August 30, 2024, 09:50:12 pm
It's not brilliant but as someone who read Tolkien when i was younger and loved the Silmarillion i'm finding it pretty captivating to see their vision for this period.

Absolutely agree. Its hammy and a bit too pious but Im still utterly captivated by it as I love being immersed in middle earth. At a minimum, its stunning to look at. Ill watch and rewatch it without thinking it brilliant.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 11:21:45 pm
Loved that first part of episode 1 s2. Reminded me of Raimi. Sinista as fuck and the music was superb
peachybum

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
August 30, 2024, 11:37:55 pm
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on August 30, 2024, 10:59:37 pm
The Silmarillion is first age.  There is very little writing on the second age.

Yesh that what i mean. They've got very little to go on for this so it's up to them to use their imagination's rather than just follow the source material. They've got a starting point and end and the licence to get there in as interesting a way they see fit.

I'd bloody love a Silmarillion show but i don't think the estate has ever sold the rights to it.
Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 07:03:23 pm
Quote from: redwillow on August 30, 2024, 09:28:26 pm
So the elves make the rings for the men and dwarves too?

All the Rings of Power, barring the One, were made by Elves for Elves (with the possible exception of Durin's Ring). After Sauron captured a number of them, he repurposed them for Men and Dwarves.
redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 08:03:57 am
Just finished episode 3. 2 years was too big of break for this show, i had completely forgot about the Numenorians story line during episode 1 & 2
kaesarsosei

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 10:12:25 am
Yeah I love this show too, not keen on the multi-year gaps between seasons but that's how TV is these days. Not helped by the pandemic and recent strikes I guess.

The obvious comparison is with Wheel of Time and I think RoP is so much better. Neither is particularly fast-paced but I am never bored watching RoP, it actually looks like it cost what it did, the cast are nearly all better, whereas I'm only sticking with WoT because the missus for some reason likes it.

My favourite part of RoP is actually the dwarf stuff - I think Peter Mullan and the guy playing Balin are really good and the setting of Khazak-dum plus knowing what's coming to it is really interesting. Less keen on the Gandalf story-line thus far, speaking of which (spoilers for S2 Ep 2):

Spoiler
Is Ciaran Hinds supposed to be a young Sarumon? He looks too similar even though I don't think it supposed to be him.
[close]
redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 06:04:57 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:12:25 am
Yeah I love this show too, not keen on the multi-year gaps between seasons but that's how TV is these days. Not helped by the pandemic and recent strikes I guess.

The obvious comparison is with Wheel of Time and I think RoP is so much better. Neither is particularly fast-paced but I am never bored watching RoP, it actually looks like it cost what it did, the cast are nearly all better, whereas I'm only sticking with WoT because the missus for some reason likes it.

My favourite part of RoP is actually the dwarf stuff - I think Peter Mullan and the guy playing Balin are really good and the setting of Khazak-dum plus knowing what's coming to it is really interesting. Less keen on the Gandalf story-line thus far, speaking of which (spoilers for S2 Ep 2):

Spoiler
Is Ciaran Hinds supposed to be a young Sarumon? He looks too similar even though I don't think it supposed to be him.
[close]

Completely agree on the Gandalf storyline it is becoming a drag, every other storyline is really warming up too.

On your spoiler
Spoiler
I also thought this at first, but he was called the Wizard of the East or something and his followers were searching for Sauron at first if Im right and I dont think that would make sense for Saruman
[close]
