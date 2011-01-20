the original Batman story is the story we're all familiar with, parents gunned down when he was a kid, trains extensively and eventually becomes a vigilante against evil in gotham, takes on another orphaned individual in what becomes robin (later marries selena kyle and has a daughter, effectively retiring from batman, also takes over jim gordon's position as police commissioner, comes out of retirement a couple of times, the last one resulting in his death - for fullness). This is Kane's and Bill Finger's Batman (Batman visually as you recognise him today is Finger's take on Kane's prototype that he couldn't 'get right' and he wrote the very first issue of Batman in Detective Comics with Kane illustrating).



Now if we're taking this into the movie world since Keaton's Batman as im struggling for a live action movie before that if we exclude adam west's batman which is the least representative of the original comic (tho his costume is very close) - Batman and his world wasn't camp nor played for laughs, as a kid i too loved that batman show but it's not close to the original and as i too read comics, i never viewed that version as The Batman, tho probably like you was just happy to have something 'batman' to watch.



I dont think there's an argument for saying today's Batman trashes the original or that it's a "wholesale reinvention of the original work" - it's effectively the same but darker, that's fair to say, but he's not a wanton killer vigilante - that would be trashing Batman. We have the same back story with the same motivations, the same character as vigilante - they do lean more into miller's darker edge and 'detective' batman but those elements were always there from the original (he did beat the shit out of bad guys and he did do detective work), i can't see how this is a wholesale reinvention. Are there some elements/events in these movies that aren't in the original comics, of course, no one expected RoP not to add stuff by the very nature of what they bought to work with but fundemental changes to story and characters, motivations and well pretty much everything is something else. It is honestly quicker to note what didn't change than what did. This is not even close to true of Batman.



