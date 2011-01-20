« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 31866 times)

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #920 on: December 6, 2022, 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2022, 10:08:48 am
You've read LOTR 3 times, are a 'massive fan' and couldn't tell anyone  "a single fucking thing from the time period this show is depicting"?   Given the amount of information about the period depicted in the show that is present in the appendices of LOTR, I find that quite strange.  The fact is, the show messes with the lore of LOTR, not just that of The Silmarillion, so to imply that only those who have read The Silmarillion would be affected is erroneous.  Whether people should be affected by how the lore has been butchered is a separate conversation and ultimately comes down to personal taste.  It's not just people who have read The Silmarillion  though (the 1 million that you mention) that have witnessed the lore from the book ripped to shreds, but also many people who have only read the LOTR.

Pretty sure he is saying he's a massive fan of PJ's movies not Tolkien's work in its entirety
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #921 on: December 6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm »
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #922 on: December 6, 2022, 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷



Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #923 on: December 6, 2022, 08:12:00 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 07:59:09 pm
Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead

Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍
Logged

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #924 on: December 6, 2022, 08:12:03 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

So many mysteries, right?

It's called mystery box writing. Instead of good writing, we have guess writing now.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #925 on: December 6, 2022, 08:57:19 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 08:12:00 pm
Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍

I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #926 on: December 6, 2022, 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 08:57:19 pm
I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)

Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #927 on: December 6, 2022, 09:40:57 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 09:09:23 pm
Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.

No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time
« Last Edit: December 6, 2022, 09:42:32 pm by blacksun »
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #928 on: December 6, 2022, 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 09:40:57 pm
No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time

It's true about the unknown bit as I probably would have preferred seeing this with no previous knowledge of Tolkien's work. 

I also think being lazy and reading this thread whilst I was watching the series just confused things due to people posting stuff about other books, times and characters.

It was like having two different accounts of the same thing running concurrently.

Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #929 on: December 7, 2022, 02:29:36 am »
Adar has been recast as the actor who played him in the first season wishes to explore other things  ;D

it's a pity in that he was probably the most interesting of all the characters in season 1 - that's not saying much but i did think he was one of the very few characters i gave a shit about, durin and elrond were tolerable, at least there was some kind of chemistry building there and durin's missus too, quite happy to see sauron smite the rest of the rabble - never rooted for sauron before but yeah, quite happy to see him bring the hammer down

so i'd guess the showrunners are ecstatic in that they subverted my expectation to such a degree im rooting for basically hitler/stalin in their scenario  :wellin
« Last Edit: December 7, 2022, 02:32:56 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #930 on: December 7, 2022, 03:33:46 pm »
The entire show got only one nominee in People's Choice Awards
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #931 on: December 7, 2022, 07:50:15 pm »
we never know the truth of things really until they're explicitly out there but the rumours have been that changes to rings of power etc (eg drafting in writers to help) is under wraps until the award season is over so they dont undermine any potentials coming their way

i know next to nothing about award shit beyond oscars and baftas but if what you've said there is any reflection on the other orgs that hand out shit, amazon may as well make their announcements regarding RoP, if there any
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #932 on: December 13, 2022, 12:20:17 am »
Zero Golden Globe nominees. I'd say that's a bit of a failure considering it's the most expensive show so far.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,462
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #933 on: December 13, 2022, 06:21:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November  7, 2022, 06:22:36 pm
genuine question, are we sure about this?

they've already referenced it in their story more than once, with a big fuck off visual as well

possibly wrongly, having seen all that i assumed they 'had it'

cos it also throws up, if you can't use this what the flying fuck is the point of teasing it, or even worse, putting it front and centre as far as the Númenóreans are concerned?

it's what's motivated the queen regarding the actions of her people as directed by her, so yeah, i'd call that front and centre

They can reference it as its mentioned in other texts and in the Appendices. They cant use the story as told in the Silmarillion.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,462
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #934 on: December 13, 2022, 07:08:08 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  7, 2022, 05:45:42 pm
This is a good point, and actually sums up a lot of what the backlash is mostly about...despite the disgusting lies Amazon will try to spin.

Some of the opinions floating around the internet, and especially Youtube, have mostly all been vocal about the same issues, but this one is closer in reflection to my own and isn't just a bunch of noise like a lot of them are.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR2QptVYU2s

What the fuck was that? Ive only watched the beginning so far but hes all over the place and seemingly ignorant or unaware that there were Batman and Spider-Man versions long before the ones he first watched. For anyone my age Batman and Spider-Man were imported American comics and animated TV series. The original (and best) Batman was Adam West. Except of course there was a 1943 version.

They were simple tales of good and evil. Played for laughs with Roy Lichtenstein POW and ZAPP when Batman and Robin were fighting The Joker, The Riddler and their evil henchmen. All the Dark Night stuff comes from Frank Miller and not Bob Kane.

Ill watch the rest but if the argument is that Rings of Power trashes the Lore (I hate that fucking word) then saying your favourite Batman is one based on a wholesale reinvention of the original work is a bit strange. 

Batman is a perfect example of later versions trashing the original but still being interesting and most importantly reflecting the culture around them.

If hes saying that each generation has its own version of a character or franchise and each new one has to take account of the normative something-something bollocks then he cant then claim that TROP is trashing the Tolkien Universe.

The Rings of Power is its own thing. It takes stories from the Appendices to make a tv series with the constraints on character development and narrative arc that come with it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #935 on: December 14, 2022, 01:54:25 am »
the original Batman story is the story we're all familiar with, parents gunned down when he was a kid, trains extensively and eventually becomes a vigilante against evil in gotham, takes on another orphaned individual in what becomes robin (later marries selena kyle and has a daughter, effectively retiring from batman, also takes over jim gordon's position as police commissioner, comes out of retirement a couple of times, the last one resulting in his death - for fullness). This is Kane's and Bill Finger's Batman (Batman visually as you recognise him today is Finger's take on Kane's prototype that he couldn't 'get right' and he wrote the very first issue of Batman in Detective Comics with Kane illustrating).

Now if we're taking this into the movie world since Keaton's Batman as im struggling for a live action movie before that if we exclude adam west's batman which is the least representative of the original comic (tho his costume is very close) - Batman and his world wasn't camp nor played for laughs, as a kid i too loved that batman show but it's not close to the original and as i too read comics, i never viewed that version as The Batman, tho probably like you was just happy to have something 'batman' to watch.

I dont think there's an argument for saying today's Batman trashes the original or that it's a "wholesale reinvention of the original work" - it's effectively the same but darker, that's fair to say, but he's not a wanton killer vigilante - that would be trashing Batman. We have the same back story with the same motivations, the same character as vigilante - they do lean more into miller's darker edge and 'detective' batman but those elements were always there from the original (he did beat the shit out of bad guys and he did do detective work), i can't see how this is a wholesale reinvention. Are there some elements/events in these movies that aren't in the original comics, of course, no one expected RoP not to add stuff by the very nature of what they bought to work with but fundemental changes to story and characters, motivations and well pretty much everything is something else. It is honestly quicker to note what didn't change than what did. This is not even close to true of Batman.

fuck knows about spiderman cos i dont know enough shit about that lol
« Last Edit: December 14, 2022, 08:19:11 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #936 on: December 14, 2022, 02:54:23 pm »
Well yeah if the Second Age of Middle Earth had been already made into multiple films, TV series, and comics then a reinvention could be quite refreshing.



Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #937 on: December 14, 2022, 03:35:42 pm »
In regards to the pale bald fire breathing aliens, as mentioned they could be the 9 wraiths. Weve finished the first series with the 3 elvern rings being made which we know from books are 'meant' to be the final rings made (before the 1 ring). Maybe the 9 for men have already been created and done their work before the series started.
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Got an issue? Here's a tissue. Or a sock. I use either...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #938 on: December 15, 2022, 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 13, 2022, 12:20:17 am
Zero Golden Globe nominees. I'd say that's a bit of a failure considering it's the most expensive show so far.

It's pretty damning. House of the Dragon got two nominations including Best Drama.

Even Andor got one.
Logged

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,582
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #939 on: December 15, 2022, 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on December 15, 2022, 10:23:31 am
It's pretty damning. House of the Dragon got two nominations including Best Drama.

Even Andor got one.

The above just sums up the stupidity of the nominations to me. Far too much goes to the bigger shows which have huge money backing them. I think of some of the shows that I have watched which to me deserved recognition but get absolutely nothing, while the usual big budged shows hoover up all the awards. It all stinks and means people end up missing good shows which are constantly over looked despite showing consistency and brilliant story telling.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #940 on: December 15, 2022, 09:57:14 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 15, 2022, 05:34:40 pm
The above just sums up the stupidity of the nominations to me. Far too much goes to the bigger shows which have huge money backing them. I think of some of the shows that I have watched which to me deserved recognition but get absolutely nothing, while the usual big budged shows hoover up all the awards. It all stinks and means people end up missing good shows which are constantly over looked despite showing consistency and brilliant story telling.

I think that's got to do more with the culture of networks. HBO for example has mastered the craft of making brilliant TV shows. They got around 140 Emmy nominations for their shows. They are leading in every category and leaving the competition far far behind.

Amazon is a mail shipping company after all and this project is a bit too big for them to chew.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,668
  • Klopptimist
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #941 on: December 16, 2022, 12:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 13, 2022, 12:20:17 am
Zero Golden Globe nominees. I'd say that's a bit of a failure considering it's the most expensive show so far.

Which categories did you think it should be nominated in?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #942 on: December 16, 2022, 05:52:54 pm »
Im not a fan of awards in general, but the golden globes are the worst of them all, the Fifa equivalent in thermos of corruption, so no noms doesnt mean much.

They also ignored Rhea Seahorn for BCS, so fuck em.
Logged

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #943 on: December 16, 2022, 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 16, 2022, 05:52:54 pm
Im not a fan of awards in general, but the golden globes are the worst of them all, the Fifa equivalent in thermos of corruption, so no noms doesnt mean much.

They also ignored Rhea Seahorn for BCS, so fuck em.

Anyone ignoring Rhea deserves a tight sealing in the thermos of corruption...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #944 on: December 17, 2022, 12:17:01 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 13, 2022, 07:08:08 am
Lore (I hate that fucking word)

Why do you hate the word lore?

Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #945 on: December 17, 2022, 08:01:44 am »
Am I the only one who enjoyed this series? I was entertained, I enjoyed the story and I got some valuable insight into the lore that's made me look differently at the LOTR and Hobbit movies.

I've even started reading the Simarillion. It's possible to enjoy a show for what it is, without over analysing everything.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,330
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #946 on: December 17, 2022, 12:05:25 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on December 17, 2022, 08:01:44 am
Am I the only one who enjoyed this series? I was entertained, I enjoyed the story and I got some valuable insight into the lore that's made me look differently at the LOTR and Hobbit movies.

I've even started reading the Simarillion. It's possible to enjoy a show for what it is, without over analysing everything.

No I enjoyed it too. It wasn't perfect, and they invented / changed a few things they didn't necessarily need to, but overall I thought it was pretty good. Looking forward to season 2.

As for the previous posts about award nominations, I don't think you can use a lack of nominations as some kind of 'proof' that it's objectively bad - if it had got loads of nominations, no doubt the same people would've been saying how ridiculous and corrupt the whole awards process is.
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,576
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #947 on: December 17, 2022, 12:08:30 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on December 17, 2022, 08:01:44 am
Am I the only one who enjoyed this series? I was entertained, I enjoyed the story and I got some valuable insight into the lore that's made me look differently at the LOTR and Hobbit movies.

I've even started reading the Simarillion. It's possible to enjoy a show for what it is, without over analysing everything.

If you go back a few pages, you'll find loads of people who enjoyed it.

It's just those who didn't enjoy it really like going on and on about it.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #948 on: December 17, 2022, 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on December 17, 2022, 08:01:44 am
Am I the only one who enjoyed this series? I was entertained, I enjoyed the story and I got some valuable insight into the lore that's made me look differently at the LOTR and Hobbit movies.

I've even started reading the Simarillion. It's possible to enjoy a show for what it is, without over analysing everything.

Quite a few enjoyed it, but whenever someone bumps the thread with a positive response it gets met with a repeat of the previous slews of negativity. It seems pretty clear that not liking it is not enough for some, they have to make sure no one else enjoys it either.

I thought it was good, it slowly set the scene and established the world and looked stunning, while having some great moments. I don't really have any strong theories on where it's headed but looking forward to finding out.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #949 on: December 17, 2022, 01:34:28 pm »
Nice to hear some positive feedback as well. And let's be honest here, people are making valid points! I just felt the need to bring some balance to the discussion.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #950 on: December 17, 2022, 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 17, 2022, 01:24:32 pm
Quite a few enjoyed it, but whenever someone bumps the thread with a positive response it gets met with a repeat of the previous slews of negativity. It seems pretty clear that not liking it is not enough for some, they have to make sure they let everyone who does like it know why they are wrong in doing so.

I love the LOTR books and have read them I think 4 times over the years. I loved them and they painted a great world for me. But I was never interested in the other books. I read the Hobbit and thought it was OKish. Never dreamed of reading the appendices or anything before.

So to be honest, Ive watched this with no preconceived ideas and find it a bit insulting with the constant inference that if you enjoy it then you're not viewing it as some sort of worthy viewer so your verdict on it is irrelevant.

Maybe there needs to be a thread entitled "yeah, you've told everyone how shit TROP is so come in here now and rage about the "lore"." Same for House of Dragons I suppose.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 07:00:11 pm by blert596 »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #951 on: December 17, 2022, 07:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 16, 2022, 05:52:54 pm
Im not a fan of awards in general, but the golden globes are the worst of them all, the Fifa equivalent in thermos of corruption, so no noms doesnt mean much.

They also ignored Rhea Seahorn for BCS, so fuck em.

It's not just the Golden Globes, they got zero Emmy nominees too.

It is a failure for the show and for Amazon, considering they had Tolkien's books and massive budget. Plus everyone loves LOTR books and movies, I'm yet to meet one who doesn't. It's harder to mess this up than to get it right, and somehow they managed to mess this up.

We had this conversation before, J.J. Abrams mystery box kind of writing doesn't sit well with this kind of show. Also, doesn't really help spending almost the entire budget on visuals, and leaving it very little for quality writers and the cast. They did exactly that, they hired over 20 visual effects studios and 1500 visual effects artists across the globe. I mean that is cool if you want to create a video game.


Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #952 on: December 17, 2022, 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on December 17, 2022, 06:58:24 pm
I love the LOTR books and have read them I think 4 times over the years. I loved them and they painted a great world for me. But I was never interested in the other books. I read the Hobbit and thought it was OKish. Never dreamed of reading the appendices or anything before.

So to be honest, Ive watched this with no preconceived ideas and find it a bit insulting with the constant inference that if you enjoy it then you're not viewing it as some sort of worthy viewer so your verdict on it is irrelevant.

Maybe there needs to be a thread entitled "yeah, you've told everyone how shit TROP is so come in here now and rage about the "lore"." Same for House of Dragons I suppose.


House of the Dragon has been much praised lore-wise though, unlike Rings of Power. In addition to their merits as dramas divorced from the source, where HotD has been praised (and one of its principal criticisms is derived from the source), whereas there are loads of essays taking apart RoP in the same respect. Probably the biggest criticism of HotD concerns the time gaps, which were a production choice based on the nature of the original story, with the resultant wish that there were more from the creators (with the implicit accompanying trust in their competence). Is there a similar wish for more from the creators of RoP?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #953 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 am »
I think, if you're wedded to the lore - and I understand given the richness of Tolkiens world building and his legacy to fantasy and mythology building - you probably will have critical eyes that pick apart any textual derivations. I know a reasonable amount of the lore - mainly from YouTube videos as Ive never read The Silmarillion, the letters etc - but I started watching these after RoP and would think youd need to separate yourself and look at it as a completely separate thing otherwise it might annoy.

I understand peoples defence of Tolkiens own works because I personally dont know of such depth in world building - multiple languages created, origin stories for every race, a complex system of deities and demi-gods, multiple separate calendars (one of which makes more sense than our own Gregorian), explanations of each races economical functions etc its an insane work and one done with complete passion so I understand why people are defensive of this. But people should also be allowed to enjoy the show.

Maybe a toss up of the writers might help them for next season. It helps its not been filmed yet because it helps them to maybe reroute slightly in the light of some of the more fair criticisms it received.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #954 on: Yesterday at 12:18:10 pm »
Stop this lore nonsense now.

Lore is what colour socks Elrond wore.

RoP is like  Liverpool The Triumph : or how Kenny Hodgsons Liverpool won the 1966 World Cup with Mo Rooneys hatrick
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:25:01 pm by Fortneef »
Logged

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #955 on: Yesterday at 04:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:42 am
I think, if you're wedded to the lore - and I understand given the richness of Tolkiens world building and his legacy to fantasy and mythology building - you probably will have critical eyes that pick apart any textual derivations. I know a reasonable amount of the lore - mainly from YouTube videos as Ive never read The Silmarillion, the letters etc - but I started watching these after RoP and would think youd need to separate yourself and look at it as a completely separate thing otherwise it might annoy.

I understand peoples defence of Tolkiens own works because I personally dont know of such depth in world building - multiple languages created, origin stories for every race, a complex system of deities and demi-gods, multiple separate calendars (one of which makes more sense than our own Gregorian), explanations of each races economical functions etc its an insane work and one done with complete passion so I understand why people are defensive of this. But people should also be allowed to enjoy the show.

Maybe a toss up of the writers might help them for next season. It helps its not been filmed yet because it helps them to maybe reroute slightly in the light of some of the more fair criticisms it received.

It's too late for that. They already wrote season 2.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #956 on: Today at 01:12:21 am »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 17, 2022, 07:26:43 pm
It's not just the Golden Globes, they got zero Emmy nominees too.

It is a failure for the show and for Amazon, considering they had Tolkien's books and massive budget. Plus everyone loves LOTR books and movies, I'm yet to meet one who doesn't. It's harder to mess this up than to get it right, and somehow they managed to mess this up.

We had this conversation before, J.J. Abrams mystery box kind of writing doesn't sit well with this kind of show. Also, doesn't really help spending almost the entire budget on visuals, and leaving it very little for quality writers and the cast. They did exactly that, they hired over 20 visual effects studios and 1500 visual effects artists across the globe. I mean that is cool if you want to create a video game.




I dont care about the Emmys either.

And not everyone loves the movies and books, nothing is universally loved. Thats zealot speak.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 