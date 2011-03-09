« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 30976 times)

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #920 on: December 6, 2022, 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2022, 10:08:48 am
You've read LOTR 3 times, are a 'massive fan' and couldn't tell anyone  "a single fucking thing from the time period this show is depicting"?   Given the amount of information about the period depicted in the show that is present in the appendices of LOTR, I find that quite strange.  The fact is, the show messes with the lore of LOTR, not just that of The Silmarillion, so to imply that only those who have read The Silmarillion would be affected is erroneous.  Whether people should be affected by how the lore has been butchered is a separate conversation and ultimately comes down to personal taste.  It's not just people who have read The Silmarillion  though (the 1 million that you mention) that have witnessed the lore from the book ripped to shreds, but also many people who have only read the LOTR.

Pretty sure he is saying he's a massive fan of PJ's movies not Tolkien's work in its entirety
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #921 on: December 6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm »
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #922 on: December 6, 2022, 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷



Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #923 on: December 6, 2022, 08:12:00 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 07:59:09 pm
Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead

Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍
Logged

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #924 on: December 6, 2022, 08:12:03 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

So many mysteries, right?

It's called mystery box writing. Instead of good writing, we have guess writing now.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #925 on: December 6, 2022, 08:57:19 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 08:12:00 pm
Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍

I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #926 on: December 6, 2022, 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 08:57:19 pm
I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)

Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #927 on: December 6, 2022, 09:40:57 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 09:09:23 pm
Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.

No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time
« Last Edit: December 6, 2022, 09:42:32 pm by blacksun »
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #928 on: December 6, 2022, 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on December  6, 2022, 09:40:57 pm
No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time

It's true about the unknown bit as I probably would have preferred seeing this with no previous knowledge of Tolkien's work. 

I also think being lazy and reading this thread whilst I was watching the series just confused things due to people posting stuff about other books, times and characters.

It was like having two different accounts of the same thing running concurrently.

Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #929 on: December 7, 2022, 02:29:36 am »
Adar has been recast as the actor who played him in the first season wishes to explore other things  ;D

it's a pity in that he was probably the most interesting of all the characters in season 1 - that's not saying much but i did think he was one of the very few characters i gave a shit about, durin and elrond were tolerable, at least there was some kind of chemistry building there and durin's missus too, quite happy to see sauron smite the rest of the rabble - never rooted for sauron before but yeah, quite happy to see him bring the hammer down

so i'd guess the showrunners are ecstatic in that they subverted my expectation to such a degree im rooting for basically hitler/stalin in their scenario  :wellin
« Last Edit: December 7, 2022, 02:32:56 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #930 on: December 7, 2022, 03:33:46 pm »
The entire show got only one nominee in People's Choice Awards
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #931 on: December 7, 2022, 07:50:15 pm »
we never know the truth of things really until they're explicitly out there but the rumours have been that changes to rings of power etc (eg drafting in writers to help) is under wraps until the award season is over so they dont undermine any potentials coming their way

i know next to nothing about award shit beyond oscars and baftas but if what you've said there is any reflection on the other orgs that hand out shit, amazon may as well make their announcements regarding RoP, if there any
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 12:20:17 am »
Zero Golden Globe nominees. I'd say that's a bit of a failure considering it's the most expensive show so far.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,450
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 06:21:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November  7, 2022, 06:22:36 pm
genuine question, are we sure about this?

they've already referenced it in their story more than once, with a big fuck off visual as well

possibly wrongly, having seen all that i assumed they 'had it'

cos it also throws up, if you can't use this what the flying fuck is the point of teasing it, or even worse, putting it front and centre as far as the Númenóreans are concerned?

it's what's motivated the queen regarding the actions of her people as directed by her, so yeah, i'd call that front and centre

They can reference it as its mentioned in other texts and in the Appendices. They cant use the story as told in the Silmarillion.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,450
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  7, 2022, 05:45:42 pm
This is a good point, and actually sums up a lot of what the backlash is mostly about...despite the disgusting lies Amazon will try to spin.

Some of the opinions floating around the internet, and especially Youtube, have mostly all been vocal about the same issues, but this one is closer in reflection to my own and isn't just a bunch of noise like a lot of them are.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR2QptVYU2s

What the fuck was that? Ive only watched the beginning so far but hes all over the place and seemingly ignorant or unaware that there were Batman and Spider-Man versions long before the ones he first watched. For anyone my age Batman and Spider-Man were imported American comics and animated TV series. The original (and best) Batman was Adam West. Except of course there was a 1943 version.

They were simple tales of good and evil. Played for laughs with Roy Lichtenstein POW and ZAPP when Batman and Robin were fighting The Joker, The Riddler and their evil henchmen. All the Dark Night stuff comes from Frank Miller and not Bob Kane.

Ill watch the rest but if the argument is that Rings of Power trashes the Lore (I hate that fucking word) then saying your favourite Batman is one based on a wholesale reinvention of the original work is a bit strange. 

Batman is a perfect example of later versions trashing the original but still being interesting and most importantly reflecting the culture around them.

If hes saying that each generation has its own version of a character or franchise and each new one has to take account of the normative something-something bollocks then he cant then claim that TROP is trashing the Tolkien Universe.

The Rings of Power is its own thing. It takes stories from the Appendices to make a tv series with the constraints on character development and narrative arc that come with it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #935 on: Today at 01:54:25 am »
the original Batman story is the story we're all familiar with, parents gunned down when he was a kid, trains extensively and eventually becomes a vigilante against evil in gotham, takes on another orphaned individual in what becomes robin (later marries selena kyle and has a daughter, effectively retiring from batman, also takes over jim gordon's position as police commissioner, comes out of retirement a couple of times, the last one resulting in his death - for fullness). This is Kane's and Bill Finger's Batman (Batman visually as you recognise him today is Finger's and he wrote the very first issue in Detective Comics with Kane illustrating).

Now if we're taking this into the movie world since Keaton's Batman as im struggling for a live action movie before that if we exclude adam west's batman which is the least representative of the original comic - Batman and his world wasn't camp nor played for laughs, as a kid i too loved that batman show but it's not close to the original and as i too read comics, i never viewed that version as The Batman, tho probably like you was just happy to have something 'batman' to watch.

I dont think there's an argument for saying today's Batman trashes the original or that it's a "wholesale reinvention of the original work" - it's effectively the same but darker, that's fair to say, but he's not a wanton killer vigilante - that would be trashing Batman. We have the same back story with the same motivations, the same character as vigilante - they do lean more into miller's darker edge and 'detective' batman but those elements were always there from the original (he did beat the shit out of bad guys and he did do detective work), i can't see how this is a wholesale reinvention. Are there some elements/events in these movies that aren't in comics, of course, no one expected RoP not to add stuff by the very nature of what they bought to work with but fundemental changes to story and characters, motivations and well pretty much everything is something else. It is honestly quicker to note what didn't change than what did. This is not even close to true of Batman.

fuck knows about spiderman cos i dont know enough shit about that lol
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 