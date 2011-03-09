the second age breaks down to a trilogy of sortsim not spoiling the show here cos fuck knows where they're going or what they're doing or when they're doing it and if skywalker is turning up in this or not and the age has already been mixed up, so no spoilerslore wise the age basically breaks down chronologically to the list below and two seasons each for the first two sections and a season at the end for the last section would do itElves vs Sauron (elves you know and dont know from RoP season 1, other form/sauron, durin III, númenóreans - tons of scope here)Men vs Sauron (Númenóreans including ones you know from RoP season 1, sauron, elves you know, nazgul, this era includes one hell of an epic event)Elves+Men vs Sauron (plenty of characters you'll know and i think everyone in here knows how this ends)and this is where their extreme time compression in season 1 and the introduction of so many characters early (esp Númenor) really hurts them, especially for those who feel they have limited source material to work fromim not of that opinion tho i get it (it's not ideal), cos altho they can't directly use the stories of The Silmarillion they can pull in lore of it, as they've already done cos they've already mentioned morgoth iirc - it's like telling a biblical story but you can't directly use the stories of Genesis, yet that is the foundation of lore you draw on, monotheistic god, angels, fallen angles etc etc, parallels in tolkien btw regarding that lotthere is fan based speculation that the show might have partial rights to a book released in a few days (that timing...), described as"Now, adhering to the timeline of The Tale of Years in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings, editor Brian Sibley has assembled into one comprehensive volume a new chronicle of the Second Age of Middle-earth, told substantially in the words of J.R.R. Tolkien from the various published texts, with new illustrations in watercolour and pencil by the doyen of Tolkien art, Alan Lee."If that's the case, a lot more to work with there, i guess we'll find out in seasons to comeWhatever the case, sure they can embellish, extend, expand, fill in between events etc, it's an adaptation, but none of that requires wildly going off track, imo to your own detriment and kind of hamstringing yourself - and that's my point really, i think they've made it harder for themselves in many ways and having no experience of writing a published show, all that background lore and the timeline itself (sure it needs condensing to a degree here and there, or time jumping at points) is a huge help and crutch for building something substantialand their writing has shown they need all the fucking help they can getoh, and no fucking harfoots