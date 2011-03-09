« previous next »
Online El Lobo

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 08:50:28 pm »
Sorry, a masterpiece of storytelling? Its based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, no? I just googled itso about 100 odd pages at the end of the Lord of the Rings (and much of that literal single line paragraphs) and then a 20 page chapter in the Silmarilionno? So five seasons of TV, 120 pages (at most). You could probably read the entire works that its based upon in less time than it takes to watch one episode.

So sorry mate, it just seems like something youre desperate to be annoyed about and went in with grossly exaggerated expectations.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:50:28 pm
Sorry, a masterpiece of storytelling? Its based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, no? I just googled itso about 100 odd pages at the end of the Lord of the Rings (and much of that literal single line paragraphs) and then a 20 page chapter in the Silmarilionno? So five seasons of TV, 120 pages (at most). You could probably read the entire works that its based upon in less time than it takes to watch one episode.

So sorry mate, it just seems like something youre desperate to be annoyed about and went in with grossly exaggerated expectations.
No. It's based on the second age of middle earth. Most of the lore created in the Silmarillion. Then the Hobbit. Then LoTR's. Yes, that is a masterpiece of lore and storytelling. If you'd read those books, you'd know. Tolkien created such a tapestry of imagination, it beggars belief at times, and for some, it's fairly overwhelming and I can completely understand why they pick up something like The Silmarillion and put it down again.

If you're going to make an argument, know what you're talking about first. As I said before, you can't separate any of the details from the first age to the second age onwards. There is a domino effect there if you even contradict one of the major points, from the creation of Arda through the song, to the first age onwards.
Online El Lobo

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm »
So I was right, this show is based on about 120 odd pages of fiction.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
So I was right, this show is based on about 120 odd pages of fiction.
Are you being deliberately dense or something here? It is based on the lore of a book that is about 350 or more pages, and then a handful of notes at the back end of the LoTR's, which are no less important. Those 350 odd pages aren't filler. They are like encyclopedic lore detailing every event in the making of Middle Earth, and every player involved and all their kin. You'd literally need to take notes when reading it just to keep abreast of who, what, when, where. That's the depth of detail Tolkien went into.

If you read the Silmarillion, it puts into context a lot of things that you'd otherwise miss in watching Peter Jackson's versions, and that shows just how respectful and faithful he was to the work. The Balrog in Moria, and what Gandalf says to him on the bridge takes on a whole new meaning if you understand what he's actually saying, and what the Balrog actually is and why he "cannot pass!". All of that is contained in the Silmarillion.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
So I was right, this show is based on about 120 odd pages of fiction.

TBF it's a bit of a difficult one. Amazon specifically didn't have the rights to the Silmarillion, so in theory the show is only based on the relatively limited volume of source material that they did have access to. That said, when the stories have been written and the "history" of it is well enough known by those with an interest in it, it's difficult. If their narrative too close to the material they didn't have the rights to, would they have faced legal action for an unauthorised adaptation? If so then they were somewhat doomed to fail from the start as regards making a vaguely faithful account.
Online El Lobo

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm
Are you being deliberately dense or something here? It is based on the lore of a book that is about 350 or more pages, and then a handful of notes at the back end of the LoTR's, which are no less important. Those 350 odd pages aren't filler. They are like encyclopedic lore detailing every event in the making of Middle Earth, and every player involved and all their kin. You'd literally need to take notes when reading it just to keep abreast of who, what, when, where. That's the depth of detail Tolkien went into.

If you read the Silmarillion, it puts into context a lot of things that you'd otherwise miss in watching Peter Jackson's versions, and that shows just how respectful and faithful he was to the work. The Balrog in Moria, and what Gandalf says to him on the bridge takes on a whole new meaning if you understand what he's actually saying, and what the Balrog actually is and why he "cannot pass!". All of that is contained in the Silmarillion.

Which Amazon specifically dont have the rights to, just to correct myself,?
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 pm »
They don't have the rights to The Silmarillion, only the LOTR and the appendices. Obviously much of the actual LOTR story isn't directly relevant as it takes place at a completely different time, so they're only dealing with a limited amount of information about the 2nd Age.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm »
Then they have no business making a TV show on the second age, and then make shit up about essential elements that builds up to the LoTR's. That just changes the whole mythos. Then again, I suppose that's their plan, right. They think they can do better and cash in on something they haven't a clue about and was popular 20 years ago.

And it is all relevant. As typified by the ridiculous shit about the Silmarills and mithril. Shit, even the rings themselves, and Sauron...and Galadriel...
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
They think they can do better and cash in on something they haven't a clue about and was popular 20 years ago.

I think that's a bit disingenuous, I don't think that they necessarily think that they can do better than the source material. They've come up with an interpretation of the lore that they think fits the key plot points in but remains sufficiently entertaining for television. Only they know ultimately why they made certain narrative changes to tell the story in a different way.



Online Red Berry

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
The Appendices of LotR was one of my favourite aspects of the books. I loved the timeline of the Second Age. As I recall, Sauron had a hand in the forging of the nine and the seven, but never saw or laid hand upon the three before forging the one himself at Mount Doom.

I doubt I'm spoiling much here, but the Wizards came over the sea a thousand years into the Third Age, where Gandalf received one of the three. From the little I've seen of the show and in here, it seems producers have decided to mangle the timeline and mash things together to make things more "interesting".
Online Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm »
This thread is spiralling into insanity again. We'll be attacking the producers for trying to shoehorn liberal lefty politics in next...

Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:24:00 pm
show runners with political agendas attached to them looking to make some sort of statement
Ah, nuts.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm »
I can overlook problems with the lore, timeline, new characters, agendas etc, but i can't overlook the very basics - writing. The writing is quite quite bad. To write something like "the elves want to steal our jobs", i just terrible. I literally was like "WHAT?"

Yes i will continue to watch it, always hoping that it will get better.

Season 1 was 5/10 for me, and as someone said in this thread, i don't recommend to anyone when we talk about movies and shows. Contrary to LOTR trilogy that i recommend to anyone who haven't watched it and when we have that conversation.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #892 on: Today at 01:20:11 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:59:48 pm
I think that's a bit disingenuous, I don't think that they necessarily think that they can do better than the source material. They've come up with an interpretation of the lore that they think fits the key plot points in but remains sufficiently entertaining for television. Only they know ultimately why they made certain narrative changes to tell the story in a different way.




When you make statements like "This will be the novel Tolkien never wrote" to compare to your own bastardized fan fiction based on his work, that is nothing but sheer hubris and ego. When people said "this is an insult to Tolkien's legacy" or similar such things early on that were scoffed off as hyperbole, I now agree with them. The proof is in the pudding and the truth is laid bare. They did get their statement right, though. Just not how they wanted it to come across. They are correct: this is the book Tolkien never wrote, because he would have never have written it. He wrote what he wrote, and that's that.
Online El Lobo

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #893 on: Today at 09:38:29 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm
The Appendices of LotR was one of my favourite aspects of the books. I loved the timeline of the Second Age. As I recall, Sauron had a hand in the forging of the nine and the seven, but never saw or laid hand upon the three before forging the one himself at Mount Doom.

I doubt I'm spoiling much here, but the Wizards came over the sea a thousand years into the Third Age, where Gandalf received one of the three. From the little I've seen of the show and in here, it seems producers have decided to mangle the timeline and mash things together to make things more "interesting".

When you're working from 100 pages odd and much of them are single line paragraphs of what happened in a certain 'year' then its very open to interpretation. The second age lasted 3441 years according to google, when you're making a TV show unfortunately you're going to have to be a bit liberal with the 'facts' and change things up a bit. Because I dare say if they'd done one where they jump forward a year every five minutes the criticism of the writing would have been 100 times worse.

Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:20:11 am
When you make statements like "This will be the novel Tolkien never wrote" to compare to your own bastardized fan fiction based on his work, that is nothing but sheer hubris and ego. When people said "this is an insult to Tolkien's legacy" or similar such things early on that were scoffed off as hyperbole, I now agree with them. The proof is in the pudding and the truth is laid bare. They did get their statement right, though. Just not how they wanted it to come across. They are correct: this is the book Tolkien never wrote, because he would have never have written it. He wrote what he wrote, and that's that.

Its got absolutely zip to do with 'Tolkiens legacy' :D

He wrote the books, people read the books, people loved the books, the books got made into movies, the movies were quite different to the books, people loved the movies, a very tiny part of the books then got made into a TV show.....and here we are. Much like the Super Mario movie wasn't an insult to the video game, much like the Lovely Bones movie wasn't an insult to the book, much like the Last of Us series won't be an insult to the video game if its not great (oh lord we've got that to look forward to from you!), much like the Witcher series isn't an insult to the books or the games (and I'm pretty surprised to see people in here saying thats how you do an adaptation when its been pretty rubbish).

If you're unable to separate one form of media to another, then thats on you mate and no-one else and you deserve all the disappointment watching these things that you get (and as I say....you seem to get a lot). And honestly considering some of the things you've mentioned about this one (racist directors because the dwarves are Scottish, show runners making political statements) it seems you're desperate not only to hate any aspect of it yourself but to also criticise others for enjoying it for reasons that aren't just on the screen. You should try and treat TV and film with a little more of a relaxed, open mind.

As an aside, and not wishing to open up the 'debate', but I do find it a little ironic that the show is being criticised for racism because certain 'races' have certain accents, when the books themselves were you know....fairly racist.
Offline Armand9

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #894 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
the second age breaks down to a trilogy of sorts

im not spoiling the show here cos fuck knows where they're going or what they're doing or when they're doing it and if skywalker is turning up in this or not and the age has already been mixed up, so no spoilers

lore wise the age basically breaks down chronologically to the list below and two seasons each for the first two sections and a season at the end for the last section would do it

Elves vs Sauron (elves you know and dont know from RoP season 1, other form/sauron, durin III, númenóreans - tons of scope here)
Men vs Sauron (Númenóreans including ones you know from RoP season 1, sauron, elves you know, nazgul, this era includes one hell of an epic event)
Elves+Men vs Sauron (plenty of characters you'll know and i think everyone in here knows how this ends)

and this is where their extreme time compression in season 1 and the introduction of so many characters early (esp Númenor) really hurts them, especially for those who feel they have limited source material to work from

im not of that opinion tho i get it (it's not ideal), cos altho they can't directly use the stories of The Silmarillion they can pull in lore of it, as they've already done cos they've already mentioned morgoth iirc - it's like telling a biblical story but you can't directly use the stories of Genesis, yet that is the foundation of lore you draw on, monotheistic god, angels, fallen angles etc etc, parallels in tolkien btw regarding that lot

there is fan based speculation that the show might have partial rights to a book released in a few days (that timing...), described as

"Now, adhering to the timeline of The Tale of Years in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings, editor Brian Sibley has assembled into one comprehensive volume a new chronicle of the Second Age of Middle-earth, told substantially in the words of J.R.R. Tolkien from the various published texts, with new illustrations in watercolour and pencil by the doyen of Tolkien art, Alan Lee."
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fall-Númenor-Other-Second-Middle-earth/dp/0008537836

If that's the case, a lot more to work with there, i guess we'll find out in seasons to come

Whatever the case, sure they can embellish, extend, expand, fill in between events etc, it's an adaptation, but none of that requires wildly going off track, imo to your own detriment and kind of hamstringing yourself - and that's my point really, i think they've made it harder for themselves in many ways and having no experience of writing a published show, all that background lore and the timeline itself (sure it needs condensing to a degree here and there, or time jumping at points) is a huge help and crutch for building something substantial

and their writing has shown they need all the fucking help they can get

oh, and no fucking harfoots  ;D


 
Online Alan_X

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #895 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Fair enough. I'm not trying to persuade you otherwise. My first reaction was the same as yours but I took a step back and decided to go with the flow because of the impossibility of creating a  narrative that told a three thousand year long story where a few characters run all the way through but some key characters like Elendil and Isildur would flick in and out in the blink of an eye.

And I'd reiterate that Jackson omitted Bombadil and the Barrow Wights from a story that covers a year and a half.
Offline Armand9

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #896 on: Today at 10:59:50 am »
I'm not suggesting it's an easy task, a big reason you'd want proven experience in there but whatever (my problem with their writing is at the most basic level, without adding what is a challenge in construction), but i feel there is a somewhat clear structure that could've used the events of the age and make for a good story

and yeah, jackson had too much material in LotR you could argue, so omissions to non-essentials was kind of expected i'd thought but cant remember now

this is not that, for sure (there ARE plenty of 'stories' in there, just not written out in full)

the difficulty with Tv show writing as opposed to films, is that you have a season of 'a story', but really each episode needs to be 'a story' as well, whereas film can just tell one story (the disadvantage for films with huge scope fiction is time)

it's a different kind of writing and as an example - Arcane blew that shit out of the water, balls to wall, as one beast of an example - they'd even start episodes with show pieces you'd more expect to end an episode, that's not common, you're asking a lot of your episode to now follow that, such was their confidence in their writing and story telling to fashion each episode like a masterclass while providing a compelling season story

i dont know the writers of that show but fuck me, hats off to them
Online Alan_X

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #897 on: Today at 11:30:26 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
Then they have no business making a TV show on the second age, and then make shit up about essential elements that builds up to the LoTR's. That just changes the whole mythos. Then again, I suppose that's their plan, right. They think they can do better and cash in on something they haven't a clue about and was popular 20 years ago.

And it is all relevant. As typified by the ridiculous shit about the Silmarills and mithril. Shit, even the rings themselves, and Sauron...and Galadriel...

20 years ago? This is the cover of the firsr edition I borrowed from a friend in 1968.



The Simarillion wasn't published until 1977. Ive still got my hard copy somewhere.



I bought it and read it once and actually found it a bit turgid. Part IV Akallabeth, the Fall of Numenor, which should be part of the Rings of Power, was one of the best parts but that is not available to Amazon.

What was really interesting (and sadly I sold my copies) was the 12 volume set The History of Middle Earth. Fascinating because they highlight the ever changing nature of the story. Tolkien recognised the difficulty of making the Fall of Numenor a good novel rather than a detailed history. He had two early goes at it, The Lost Road (1936) and the Notion Club Papers (1945), using time travel to bring a modern protagonist into the 3,500-year long story of the Second Age.

Tolkien's 'lore' is not a fixed thing but something flexible where characters and events come and go to allow the story to be told. What we were left with when he did was just the last revision and if Tolkien had lived he would have continued fucking around with it.
Online Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:30:26 am
20 years ago?

It's fair to say that peak LotR popularity was at the time PJ movies were released though. And that a TV series made 20 years after could be looking to cash in on the kids/teens of 2001-2003 being grown up.

In my old job we had an office junior start, he was born in 1992. Said that the LotR films were his favourite ever, but he'd never read the books. This would have been in about 2015.
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #899 on: Today at 04:29:59 pm »
broken record this thread
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #900 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:30:26 am
20 years ago? This is the cover of the firsr edition I borrowed from a friend in 1968.



The Simarillion wasn't published until 1977. Ive still got my hard copy somewhere.



I bought it and read it once and actually found it a bit turgid. Part IV Akallabeth, the Fall of Numenor, which should be part of the Rings of Power, was one of the best parts but that is not available to Amazon.

What was really interesting (and sadly I sold my copies) was the 12 volume set The History of Middle Earth. Fascinating because they highlight the ever changing nature of the story. Tolkien recognised the difficulty of making the Fall of Numenor a good novel rather than a detailed history. He had two early goes at it, The Lost Road (1936) and the Notion Club Papers (1945), using time travel to bring a modern protagonist into the 3,500-year long story of the Second Age.

Tolkien's 'lore' is not a fixed thing but something flexible where characters and events come and go to allow the story to be told. What we were left with when he did was just the last revision and if Tolkien had lived he would have continued fucking around with it.

P E T E R 


































J A C K S O N

And just because something is unfinished by an author or artist, it doesn't give a charlatan with no credibility or talent the right to come in and perform surgery on it, like the clowns at Amazon have.
Online Elmo!

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #901 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:29:30 pm
it doesn't give a charlatan with no credibility or talent the right to come in and perform surgery on it, like the clowns at Amazon have.

They literally bought the rights to do so though.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #902 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:27:09 pm
It's fair to say that peak LotR popularity was at the time PJ movies were released though. And that a TV series made 20 years after could be looking to cash in on the kids/teens of 2001-2003 being grown up.

In my old job we had an office junior start, he was born in 1992. Said that the LotR films were his favourite ever, but he'd never read the books. This would have been in about 2015.
This is a good point, and actually sums up a lot of what the backlash is mostly about...despite the disgusting lies Amazon will try to spin.

Some of the opinions floating around the internet, and especially Youtube, have mostly all been vocal about the same issues, but this one is closer in reflection to my own and isn't just a bunch of noise like a lot of them are.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR2QptVYU2s
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #903 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:37:02 pm
They literally bought the rights to do so though.
Yeah, money. That's the Tolkien estate's fault. Did they ask the man himself? How about people who love his work? No? They just paid as much money as they could to destroy a man's work. Fantastic. Sort of like what a certain football club/clubs are doing, no? Imagine the outrage if Elon Musk were allowed to buy the most famous paintings to basically do what he wanted with them? Like wipe his arse with...
Offline Armand9

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #904 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:30:26 am

I bought it and read it once and actually found it a bit turgid. Part IV Akallabeth, the Fall of Numenor, which should be part of the Rings of Power, was one of the best parts but that is not available to Amazon.


genuine question, are we sure about this?

they've already referenced it in their story more than once, with a big fuck off visual as well

possibly wrongly, having seen all that i assumed they 'had it'

cos it also throws up, if you can't use this what the flying fuck is the point of teasing it, or even worse, putting it front and centre as far as the Númenóreans are concerned?

it's what's motivated the queen regarding the actions of her people as directed by her, so yeah, i'd call that front and centre
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #905 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Boy, am I glad I avoided this thread and the show until I had finished listening to the books on Audible. :D



That's the copy I have, and it is just as battered as that as well. Still got it somewhere, can't bear to throw it out.

Anyway, the show. To be honest, I found it a struggle to start with. It just wasn't what I was expecting for some reason. There was just too many characters and it was awfully fragmented and didn't make a lot of sense.

As soon as I worked out where I thought it was going, I really enjoyed it. It was essentially an origin story for two of literature's greatest characters from the last 100 years. Apart from that, and the creation of the 3 rings nothing else was really that important in the show, but it was done well and made for decent watching. Even the wee nods to the Jackson trilogy weren't too corny, but probably kept the casual viewer interested.

Now we have that out of the way it will only get better.
