Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 09:45:23 pm
Was listening the latest podcast of the two showrunners yesterday, and meh, they are all over the place, and I'm not sure they know what they are doing. Gosh!

If anyone is interested, here's the link:

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1191b7d6-8036-4814-a685-7f80bb2d95d6/episodes/336daa03-7a81-4cb8-83a7-5f14467235df/the-official-the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-podcast-ep-8-alloyed
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 10:23:51 pm
I need to watch it again to keep an eye on Halbrand, because until he was revealed as Sauron I didn't have a clue it was him. That bearded dude in Numenor, the Queens counselor, looks iffy and corrupt. For that reason we may not have seen the last of him. Perhaps Halbrand did a deal with him to create the 9 and we see a flash back to that in season 2. Or perhaps i'm talking bollocks. But I will watch it again anyway.

Edit, weren't the 9 rings given to kings of men in the book? doubt Sauron gets round 9 different kings in this series, unless there is some kind of organised congregation
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 10:36:41 pm
Quote from: red1977 on November  3, 2022, 10:23:51 pm
I need to watch it again to keep an eye on Halbrand, because until he was revealed as Sauron I didn't have a clue it was him. That bearded dude in Numenor, the Queens counselor, looks iffy and corrupt. For that reason we may not have seen the last of him. Perhaps Halbrand did a deal with him to create the 9 and we see a flash back to that in season 2. Or perhaps i'm talking bollocks. But I will watch it again anyway.

Edit, weren't the 9 rings given to kings of men in the book? doubt Sauron gets round 9 different kings in this series, unless there is some kind of organised congregation
Yes. They were nine men. Lords and warriors. Another thing this show butchers is the wraiths and the role of the Rings of Power to transform mortal men into them, because three wraiths show up in this show and they're all women and all visible in form. Again, why? They'd have needed rings forged by Sauron for that to happen.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 10:53:46 pm
Just checked out the lore and apparently Celembrimbor creates all the rings except for the one. Sorry, i'm typing out loud to my self.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 11:19:09 pm
Two years of this thread to eat popcorn and watch the believers and the doubters sparring, surely some will fall by the wayside.

Only to be vigorously rejuvenated and off we'll go again.

I liked the show. Thought it was entertaining enough.

Nowhere near as good as this thread though.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
November 3, 2022, 11:28:08 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  3, 2022, 07:54:15 pm
I'm not overthinking anything if it's literally words written on paper from the author himself. If anyone has overthought anything, it's the show's writers. They've convoluted things that shouldn't have been, and contradicted things that shouldn't be. If you're aware of the lore, there is just no way you can come away from anything this show does narratively in a positive sense.

As has been said before, the problem is that most people who are watching it just don't care. And when you're as passionate about Tolkein as yourself or others, you spot every single quibble, plot hole, discrepancy etc. If this wasn't a Tolkein adaptation then I doubt you'd have analysed it to the nth degree, or would have the level of criticism you've applied. That doesn't mean that your views aren't valid, it just explains the significant discrepancy between those who are tearing it to shreds here and giving it 1/10, or the (seemingly larger) group of people giving it somewhere in the 7/10 region.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 02:01:49 am
the place a watcher is 'coming from' will have a bearing of course, this is a liverpool forum, we expect more from our team than say someone supporting my local side bristol city - we all expect maximum committment in every game but as liverpool fans our starting point is to expect more quality than my brother expects from bristol city - what may be considered as a decent performance for BC would be looked at very differently if liverpool put in that same performance

but let's get this straight, they chose this source material, they paid a shitload of money for that priviledge, they stepped into the breach wanting a monster show for their streaming services - they came up with the excellent visuals, they got a good score and they absolutely dropped a huge pair of bollocks in the writing team, whether it's story or dialogue it is woeful

if you take Jackson's trilogy, he made changes, plenty of them - you have to, we know that with Lord of the Rings - some not received well at the time (characters - frodo and Elrond, foreshortening time and distance - sound familiar?) but the vast majority of his trilogy is recognisable as fatihful to tolkien's story/lore put into live action.

Rings of Power has used a similar amount of hours to fuck with almost everything from that lore.

Now i've no problem with people liking this, more power to you, it's nice to have something to look forward to and also to rewatch.

But you have to ask the question here, what was the fucking plan with the writing team? We've heard their words, constantly contradicting themselves from podcast to podcast, about loving the lore, always bringing it back to tolkien etc, pure bollocks and just lip service. They could just as easily have said we're taking the world of tolkien but reimagining it with our own stories using known characters (as Hannibal did with Tom Harris's characters). Looking at what they've produced, that would've made sense at least.

But no, from the outset they set their marker down as all things tolkien apparently:

When a reporter at the Television Critic Associations press tour on Friday noted that the show was vaguely connected to Tolkiens books, the showrunners pushed back (via The Hollywood Reporter).

I just want to sort of quibble with the vaguely connected, said Patrick McKay. We dont feel that way. We feel like deep roots of this show are in the books and in Tolkien. And if we didnt feel that way, wed all be terrified to sit up here. We feel that this story isnt ours. Its a story were stewarding that was here before us and was waiting in those books to be on Earth. We dont feel vaguely connected. We feel deeply, deeply connected to those folks and work every day to even be closer connected. Thats really how we think about it.

We think about [Tolkien], his lifes work was creating this world. This is Tolkiens Middle Earth and regions beyond Middle Earth and we just wanted to be true to that, he added. Tolkiens work is endlessly applicable across cultures and across across times, and we feel really grateful to be able to bring it to life in our time.

The list of the fuckery to tolkien's lore/stories/characters is so long it would be easier to list what is a fair portrayal given the constraints of adaptation. That list for me is 0. I'm trying to think off the top of my head here and i honestly can't come up with something they haven't fucked with significantly from big to small things (im genuinely interested if someone could come up with a list, i'd be interested to see it, im happy to be put right).

So the backlash from a lore perspective is totally justified and to be expected considering the bullshit they spouted regarding it. They set themselves up for it - whether that was to get the gig or just bullshit the audience for views, i've no idea. The fact these two dudes can't do story or dialogue either is more salt in the huge gash they opened up.

Get in good writers, see what they can do and maybe those great visuals and score can do what they're supposed to do, embellish a well crafted story and great characters.



Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:02:25 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  3, 2022, 10:36:41 pm
Yes. They were nine men. Lords and warriors. Another thing this show butchers is the wraiths and the role of the Rings of Power to transform mortal men into them, because three wraiths show up in this show and they're all women and all visible in form. Again, why? They'd have needed rings forged by Sauron for that to happen.

Don't think they're ringwraiths, they're supposed to be some kind of mystics from Rhun.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:50:54 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:01:49 am
But you have to ask the question here, what was the fucking plan with the writing team? We've heard their words, constantly contradicting themselves from podcast to podcast, about loving the lore, always bringing it back to tolkien etc, pure bollocks and just lip service. They could just as easily have said we're taking the world of tolkien but reimagining it with our own stories using known characters (as Hannibal did with Tom Harris's characters). Looking at what they've produced, that would've made sense at least.

Very thoughtful post, but again I think this is at the crux of it. I don't have to ask the question, because I don't think the writing was all that bad. I certainly didn't notice any glaring issues with the writing while I was watching it. It wasn't Chekhov but I didn't expect it to be. And frankly I'm not sufficiently motivated to care too much about the writing team, the process, how the show was made etc  ;D

And again this is what it comes down to. Are most of the complaints about the writing being made by Tolkein purists? I'd say, in this thread, yes. There's an undeniable connection on RAWK between those attached to the lore, and those who are berating the writing, plotting etc. Those watching more casually simply haven't been as critical, with views ranging from enjoyment to indifference.

I appreciate entirely that this isn't necessarily reflected off site (I've referred to this Guardian review before https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/17/now-its-over-lets-come-out-and-say-it-the-rings-of-power-was-a-stinker which is scathing) and there will be plenty of casual viewers and reviewers who think it's shite and share your views on the writing. I just find it interesting that it's hovering at about 7/10 on imdb, 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, 70% approval rate on Google reviews, 3.3/5 on Amazon etc yet the most passionate reviews are slating it as the worst thing they've ever seen. It's a huge disconnect.

The Google reviews in particular are fascinating. There are approximately 24,000 reviews. I can't see numbers but if you look at the bars that represent the total of 1/2/3/4/5 star reviews, I'd say about 45% were five star, between 35 and 40% were one star, about 3-5% each for two and four star and 1% for three star. I mean that is absolutely absurd. There are some films, TV shows, albums which are polarising but it's ridiculous. As I've said before, it's as if people don't understand that they can just give something a three star review. I certainly wouldn't give it 5, I wouldn't give it 1 either.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 11:26:12 am
Quote from: dalarr on October 29, 2022, 11:31:01 am
Im happy Im one of those ignorant viewers who doesnt need to over analyze every scene. Seen the films at least twenty times, never read the books. I enjoyed every episode. Well made series with good actors.
On my way to the bookstore to pick up The Simarillion.

If you didn't make it to the book shop, you can read the silmarillion online here mate: https://thefreeonlinenovel.com/bi/the-silmarillion
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 02:09:48 pm
FFS its not purist to be astounded that 2000 years of story are being compressed into 2 .



Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Armand/Fortneef/Macphisto. At risk of annoying you...do you plan to watch the second season?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 03:59:04 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Armand/Fortneef/Macphisto. At risk of annoying you...do you plan to watch the second season?

Not aimed at me I know and at the risk of prolonging a debate some on here find tedious (although I'm enjoying the back and forth), I agree with pretty much everything Macphisto said. Visually the series is excellent but the writing is all over the shop. Yes of course changes have to be made to compress timelines but the plots in many places don't make sense and the cause and effect of events really implausible. I actually enjoyed the passable Wheel of Time series more and those books are imo quite shonky. The Witcher series is an example of a brilliant fantasy adaptation I think.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 05:14:36 pm
Thing is GoT Wot Witcher etc  are all adaptations of actual books.

RoP is loosely based of a few dozen pages of notes.   
And faced with a 95% blank canvas, the writers bizarrely have chosen to vandalise the 5% already painted on.



Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 05:51:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Armand/Fortneef/Macphisto. At risk of annoying you...do you plan to watch the second season?

At this rate they will have written more about the show they hate than the word count of the LOTR trilogy.  ;D
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 06:18:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Armand/Fortneef/Macphisto. At risk of annoying you...do you plan to watch the second season?

no annoyance mate, it's a forum  ;D

i absolutely will watch the second season, as i've stated a number of times, my hope is new writers (rumour is 'added' writer/s, current showrunners to be toned down) to turn it around

there are so many interesting stories that could be told that would be new to us i live in hope (btw i am far from a tolkien purist, i do hate bad writing however, especially when working from an established excellent universe that has kind of given you the keys to the kingdom from the off)

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:51:47 pm
At this rate they will have written more about the show they hate than the word count of the LOTR trilogy.  ;D

yeah, i need to keep posts shorter in general, it's been pointed out before and i agree

thing is i've only joined in the convo since i binged the whole thing, i was aware a new lotr tv show going to be made and so stayed away from anything to do with it cos i dont like spoilers
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Armand/Fortneef/Macphisto. At risk of annoying you...do you plan to watch the second season?
I honestly don't know. If they get new show runners and writers in, I'll give the first one or two a watch.

The thing is, and this seems to be a point lost on people saying that it's just people familiar with the books  (in particular The Silmarillion) that find the show most egregious. I've said it a couple of times already. Even if you divorce all of Tolkien's lore that they've murdered even after they murdered it, it still doesn't stand up on it's own two feet with the nonsense they made for themselves. It's just contradiction after contradiction, stupid McGuffins and fuzzy plot logic even within the invented narratives. The other thing is that you simply can't separate any of it because it is connected, by some thin strand, to the lore of Tolkien's works and that is the major issue. It's a shambles in terms of basic screenplay, character arcs, dialogue. I don't think any amount of talent brought in is going to retcon the course they set it on. They can improve things like acting, dialogue or whatever, but I used the analogy of them having made their soup before. You can't unmake soup once it's on the boil.

And I'm not really annoyed by having a conversation about this, so long as I'm allowed without being accused of something (as I was earlier in the thread when I was giving feedback as the show progressed). That's annoying.

Oh, and if you think I'm being harsh on it, it's a good job Mouth isn't around on this forum any more. He even detested Peter Jackson's films. Hard to please.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 06:41:42 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:51:47 pm
At this rate they will have written more about the show they hate than the word count of the LOTR trilogy.  ;D
Hey - you give someone enough ammo...and there's ammo aplenty.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:02:25 am
Don't think they're ringwraiths, they're supposed to be some kind of mystics from Rhun.
Maybe. They do fuck all explaining or hinting at any of it. The point remains: they look almost exactly like the Wraiths that attacked Frodo and co. on Weathertop in Peter Jackson's films. There is nothing else explained in Tolkien's works that remotely resemble that. They're wraiths, and they stole the design from Jackson's trilogy, just like the Balrog, because "member this?"
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm
They're wraiths, and they stole the design from Jackson's trilogy, just like the Balrog, because "member this?"

Now whether or not you think the Balrog was a bit of a mistake to put in there, (I thought it was a bit of a waste/unneeded), surely you can't blame them for basing its design on Jacksons Balrog. It would be a bit off to show it as a kitten.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  3, 2022, 10:36:41 pm
Yes. They were nine men. Lords and warriors. Another thing this show butchers is the wraiths and the role of the Rings of Power to transform mortal men into them, because three wraiths show up in this show and they're all women and all visible in form. Again, why? They'd have needed rings forged by Sauron for that to happen.

I doubt they're wraiths, to be honest. I had a look at still images of the Weathertop scene, and also of the costumes. The Nazgul were made to look like extremely aged but still perhaps living beings (stretched thin like butter over too much bread etc).



These 3 on RoP are more classically undead.



There are other examples of such creatures that have nothing to do with Ring-craft - the Barrow Wights the most obvious example from LotR itself, but I'm sure the Silmarillion lists some examples of things like vampires that serve Morgoth. We're still at a point in history where such creatures that fled after the First Age could have some form on Middle Earth, even if they are fading and have gone by the time of LotR.

Let's not forget too that Sauron's guise in Mirkwood was "The Necromancer" of Dol Guldur, a  name  which directly links to control of undead creatures. And if such a thing required Rings, it would have set off the warning klaxons at the White Council when they first heard the name.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm
Maybe. They do fuck all explaining or hinting at any of it. The point remains: they look almost exactly like the Wraiths that attacked Frodo and co. on Weathertop in Peter Jackson's films. There is nothing else explained in Tolkien's works that remotely resemble that. They're wraiths, and they stole the design from Jackson's trilogy, just like the Balrog, because "member this?"

Several times in the show they talk about 'the unseen world', and the Stranger says something about sending them back to the shadow. Their appearance before they were destroyed was, I think, how they appear in that 'unseen world' (the same world Frodo entered when he put the ring on). They're not ringwraiths because those rings haven't been made yet.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
you should be right according to lore, but as we know there's tons in this show that 'shouldn't be' regarding lore - most of it to be frank - and yet is the narrative they've gone with. So im not so sure we can catergorically rule them out from being ringwraiths cos you can't lean on lore in this show.

If they're not, then it reinforces the strange decision to reference Jackson's trilogy as they have - cos i find it impossible to believe the look isn't taken from his films. In fact, if they weren't going for the same look surely at some point someone would've said 'uhm, those are fucking ringwraiths even if they're not'  ;D

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 12:00:12 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
Several times in the show they talk about 'the unseen world', and the Stranger says something about sending them back to the shadow. Their appearance before they were destroyed was, I think, how they appear in that 'unseen world' (the same world Frodo entered when he put the ring on). They're not ringwraiths because those rings haven't been made yet.
That's the wraith world in Tolkien lore. They're supposed to be wraiths. Problem is, they still have mortal bodies that everyone can see, so...yeah...another fuck up.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 02:20:15 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm
Maybe. They do fuck all explaining or hinting at any of it. The point remains: they look almost exactly like the Wraiths that attacked Frodo and co. on Weathertop in Peter Jackson's films. There is nothing else explained in Tolkien's works that remotely resemble that. They're wraiths, and they stole the design from Jackson's trilogy, just like the Balrog, because "member this?"

They like to keep everything mysterious. Mysterious three witches, mysterious stranger, mysterious sword, mysterious leader of the orcs etc.

I don't understand their logic and the way they work tbf. Listening to their latest podcast of the showrunners, they were refusing to say that the meteor man is Gandalf, but we all know he's Gandalf. Why they are denying it? It's more important what you'll do with Gandalf rather than refusing to reveal his character.

What's worse, they are not even good at it. Scooby Doo cartoon is better when it comes to creating mysterious bullshit.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 02:51:21 am
It's the JJ Abrams style 'mystery box' nonsense. The whole thing about "who's Sauron" was a joke, when even people who haven't read the books got it spot on on who he was from the get go as they practically smashed you across the head with not so subtle hints. It's just the way they tried to subvert that with the whole "totally not Gandalf" plot thread, and how they attempted a bait and switch to make you think discount Gandalf was actually Sauron at the end. They thought that was clever, then he says "I AM GOOOOOD!" and exposed the three stooges as actually being wraiths who had the combined IQ of about 10. I mean, even they didn't know what the fuck was going on and got confused who Gandalf actually was. But is it actually Gandalf? Who knows? It's a mystery. Tune in next series to find out? Or just "follow your nose." Christ, he might as well have winked at the camera when he said that. See what I mean about the Peter Jackson thing? They'd nothing but those films to try to grab people in.

  If I were Bezos, I'd throw money at the showrunners and writers of Andor. For me, that's how this show should have been handled. Keep all the major characters from the lore in the background of things as you tell the story of the second age in some kind of anthology.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 11:10:17 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:00:12 am
That's the wraith world in Tolkien lore. They're supposed to be wraiths. Problem is, they still have mortal bodies that everyone can see, so...yeah...another fuck up.

Except it's not only ringwraiths that can exist in that world. Also, the ringwraiths had mortal bodies that everyone could see when they were searching for the ring, so how is that a fuck up?

And regarding Gandalf, the 'follow your nose' thing was clearly a nod to the line in the films, but equally could be misdirection. I'm not saying we need any misdirection, but it could be. He could easily be one of the blue wizards, as they were supposed to have arrived in the Second Age.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 12:43:21 pm
Who cares if its not misdirection? Its TV. Most of it was really good stuff, good acting, amazing cinematography and music. Its part of that world, why not pay a little fan service to people who just liked the movies and know a little bit about the lore. Theyre not making tv shows for people who are so invested in the books that any slight change and they lose their shit, sorry. Theyre making it for a mainstream audience wholl go oooh shit thats the balrog, I saw that in the fellowship of the ring! or fuck no wayis that Gandalf? rather than someone who goes I think youll find Gandalf is 3443 years old and this would clearly make him 2877 years old, boy I really hope someone got fired for that blunder. Its been a big success so far.but my word are you chaps gonna be annoyed when they go for bigger ratings again by chucking in more Gandalfs, Sarumans, Saurons etc over the next few seasons.
