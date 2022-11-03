the place a watcher is 'coming from' will have a bearing of course, this is a liverpool forum, we expect more from our team than say someone supporting my local side bristol city - we all expect maximum committment in every game but as liverpool fans our starting point is to expect more quality than my brother expects from bristol city - what may be considered as a decent performance for BC would be looked at very differently if liverpool put in that same performance



but let's get this straight, they chose this source material, they paid a shitload of money for that priviledge, they stepped into the breach wanting a monster show for their streaming services - they came up with the excellent visuals, they got a good score and they absolutely dropped a huge pair of bollocks in the writing team, whether it's story or dialogue it is woeful



if you take Jackson's trilogy, he made changes, plenty of them - you have to, we know that with Lord of the Rings - some not received well at the time (characters - frodo and Elrond, foreshortening time and distance - sound familiar?) but the vast majority of his trilogy is recognisable as fatihful to tolkien's story/lore put into live action.



Rings of Power has used a similar amount of hours to fuck with almost everything from that lore.



Now i've no problem with people liking this, more power to you, it's nice to have something to look forward to and also to rewatch.



But you have to ask the question here, what was the fucking plan with the writing team? We've heard their words, constantly contradicting themselves from podcast to podcast, about loving the lore, always bringing it back to tolkien etc, pure bollocks and just lip service. They could just as easily have said we're taking the world of tolkien but reimagining it with our own stories using known characters (as Hannibal did with Tom Harris's characters). Looking at what they've produced, that would've made sense at least.



But no, from the outset they set their marker down as all things tolkien apparently:



When a reporter at the Television Critic Associations press tour on Friday noted that the show was vaguely connected to Tolkiens books, the showrunners pushed back (via The Hollywood Reporter).



I just want to sort of quibble with the vaguely connected, said Patrick McKay. We dont feel that way. We feel like deep roots of this show are in the books and in Tolkien. And if we didnt feel that way, wed all be terrified to sit up here. We feel that this story isnt ours. Its a story were stewarding that was here before us and was waiting in those books to be on Earth. We dont feel vaguely connected. We feel deeply, deeply connected to those folks and work every day to even be closer connected. Thats really how we think about it.



We think about [Tolkien], his lifes work was creating this world. This is Tolkiens Middle Earth and regions beyond Middle Earth and we just wanted to be true to that, he added. Tolkiens work is endlessly applicable across cultures and across across times, and we feel really grateful to be able to bring it to life in our time.



The list of the fuckery to tolkien's lore/stories/characters is so long it would be easier to list what is a fair portrayal given the constraints of adaptation. That list for me is 0. I'm trying to think off the top of my head here and i honestly can't come up with something they haven't fucked with significantly from big to small things (im genuinely interested if someone could come up with a list, i'd be interested to see it, im happy to be put right).



So the backlash from a lore perspective is totally justified and to be expected considering the bullshit they spouted regarding it. They set themselves up for it - whether that was to get the gig or just bullshit the audience for views, i've no idea. The fact these two dudes can't do story or dialogue either is more salt in the huge gash they opened up.



Get in good writers, see what they can do and maybe those great visuals and score can do what they're supposed to do, embellish a well crafted story and great characters.







