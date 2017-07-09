The issue with accents assigned broadly to character groups is that we transpose real-life stereotypes to the characters. The Irish Hobbits are bizarre, largely because the accents of those actors who arent Irish are basically atrocious which is an immersion killer.



What else can be done though? From a linguistic perspective, you need different groups to have distinct accents wherein the individuals sharing racial/ geographic traits should likely have some commonality in tongue. Would it sound odd to have all the Elves be Irish? Of course, as it would to have the Hobbits speak RP.



Im not sure how they can win on this one, but I absolutely agree that shoehorning a shoddily-done foreign accent with certain connotations onto a transient peoples is ropey thinking at best. Thats probably the only one I have a problem with.



If there were a hodge-podge of accents all over the place - Scottish and Mackem Elves, Orcs speaking the Kings, Hobbits with Jamaican accents for some, Welsh for others etc the show would get bashed for being all over the place with the accents so I can see the need to assign a generic accent to each group as it were. The issue is that people are always going to look at the negative and think us Northerners are looked down upon by the posh Southerners, so they obviously stick our accent on the unwashed unsophisticated Southlanders. I can understand but there needs to be some internal consistency so at least theres that.



Are the writers all American? I think theres a mixture of ignorance and harmless naivety at play in this one to attempt to lend to the universes cohesion and theyve made a few missteps, as they certainly did with the writing and characters. I think lack of education has more to do with it than any malice.