Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
I suppose it was left ambiguous on purpose but I was under the impression that Halbrand was trying to make his way to Numenor hidden among those other refugees. And once there, he'd gradually gain influence through his superior craftmanship and smithing abilities. But then he changed his plans when meeting Galadriel.

It feels a tad convenient, but then again Tolkien regularly referenced chance meetings in his work so in an odd way it does work. It's certainly not something that took me out of the viewing experience, and if there's any more importance to this I guess it will be explored in the next season.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
I really liked it. More than the films.

Maybe Im being precious but I dont like that the lower beings seem to be Irish or Scottish. Yeah they have their wins but its something that was in my face from the beginning. Lenny Henrys accent was decent I thought though.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: MBL? on October 30, 2022, 02:53:13 am
I really liked it. More than the films.

Maybe Im being precious but I dont like that the lower beings seem to be Irish or Scottish. Yeah they have their wins but its something that was in my face from the beginning. Lenny Henrys accent was decent I thought though.

Youre not alone. Its shitty and lazy.

Quote from: thejbs on October 16, 2022, 01:03:49 pm
The accents and how they were used overall were annoying and bordering offensive...

Evil Orcs - Cockneys/working class
Backward, gypsy hobbits - Irish
Can't be trusted southlander common folk - Northern English
Rough, brash, cave-dwelling dwarves - Scottish
Sophisticated elves - Posh South Englanders.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
At this stage Dwarves HAVE to be Scottish - I really can't imagine them as anything else to be honest.
The cockney Orcs are a bit of humour to me now.
But yeah the new gypsy/Oirish Hobbit thing is stupid. Not sure why they plucked that out of their ass.

Star Wars has been going stupid generalisations for decades too it has be said.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 30, 2022, 10:57:45 am
At this stage Dwarves HAVE to be Scottish - I really can't imagine them as anything else to be honest.
The cockney Orcs are a bit of humour to me now.
But yeah the new gypsy/Oirish Hobbit thing is stupid. Not sure why they plucked that out of their ass.

Star Wars has been going stupid generalisations for decades too it has be said.

Mainly in the prequels, and they were called out for it at the time.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Binged the first five yesterday at last. Its good :D
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
The issue with accents assigned broadly to character groups is that we transpose real-life stereotypes to the characters. The Irish Hobbits are bizarre, largely because the accents of those actors who arent Irish are basically atrocious which is an immersion killer.

What else can be done though? From a linguistic perspective, you need different groups to have distinct accents wherein the individuals sharing racial/ geographic traits should likely have some commonality in tongue. Would it sound odd to have all the Elves be Irish? Of course, as it would to have the Hobbits speak RP.

Im not sure how they can win on this one, but I absolutely agree that shoehorning a shoddily-done foreign accent with certain connotations onto a transient peoples is ropey thinking at best. Thats probably the only one I have a problem with.

If there were a hodge-podge of accents all over the place - Scottish and Mackem Elves, Orcs speaking the Kings, Hobbits with Jamaican accents for some, Welsh for others etc the show would get bashed for being all over the place with the accents so I can see the need to assign a generic accent to each group as it were. The issue is that people are always going to look at the negative and think us Northerners are looked down upon by the posh Southerners, so they obviously stick our accent on the unwashed unsophisticated Southlanders. I can understand but there needs to be some internal consistency so at least theres that.

Are the writers all American? I think theres a mixture of ignorance and harmless naivety at play in this one to attempt to lend to the universes cohesion and theyve made a few missteps, as they certainly did with the writing and characters. I think lack of education has more to do with it than any malice.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
It's definitely an American thing, having all the Harfoots hamming up the Oirish to 11. Lazy trope with global appeal. Not sure what's wrong with the Hobs having a mixture of accents, worked fine in the films.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: Dench57 on October 31, 2022, 11:38:42 am
It's definitely an American thing, having all the Harfoots hamming up the Oirish to 11. Lazy trope with global appeal. Not sure what's wrong with the Hobs having a mixture of accents, worked fine in the films.
Agreed on The Hobbits, though am I wrong in remembering that the wealthy hobbits spoke a more RP accent and the servant Hobbits like Samwise were more west-country?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: Dench57 on October 31, 2022, 11:38:42 am
It's definitely an American thing, having all the Harfoots hamming up the Oirish to 11. Lazy trope with global appeal. Not sure what's wrong with the Hobs having a mixture of accents, worked fine in the films.

Yeah, Pippin had different accent from Merry, if my memory serves me right. And in The Hobbits, dwarves weren't talking scottish.

What the writers did in this show with accents is ignorance, and dare i say quite racist.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 31, 2022, 03:33:50 pm
Yeah, Pippin had different accent from Merry, if my memory serves me right. And in The Hobbits, dwarves weren't talking scottish.

What the writers did in this show with accents is ignorance, and dare i say quite racist.
There were only two dwarves - as far as I can recollect - that had Scottish accents in both trilogies: Gimli and Dian, voiced by Billy Connolly, so at least they had one actor of proper origin to voice him. The only thing irritating about his role was that he was voicing an entirely CG character, which was fucking stupid. Still, that even made sense given Billy's age.

Being Irish myself, I wasn't actually that offended by the shit accents in this (because that's the very least of this show's problem), or even the hobb...I mean Harfoots...being portrayed as the poor downtrodden Irish. If that's what they were intimating. The main hobbit girl's accent wasn't too bad, I suppose, but the rest...fucking hell. Anyway, I'm used to that kind of shit, and as a previous post already pointed out about it being an American (and probably even a more global) thing is probably spot on. I wouldn't have minded if they'd attempted a variety of Irish and British accents for them. Maybe even chuck in a Scouse one in there. You know, do something interesting to depict a so called lowly working class people, if that's what they were going for. But I doubt it given the sociopathic narcissists the Harfoots actually are in this show. You'd also need to employ decent actors, so there's that.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
I recall an article some while back, but in its context relatively recent (20yrs ago?), where it was talking about a just published Bible in scottish vernacular, the only time plain english was used was when Satan spoke...

i thought that was funny as fuck
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 31, 2022, 03:33:50 pm
Yeah, Pippin had different accent from Merry, if my memory serves me right. And in The Hobbits, dwarves weren't talking scottish.

What the writers did in this show with accents is ignorance, and dare i say quite racist.

Yeah, all 4 hobbits in the fellowship had different accents. And in the hobbit, the dwarves had a range of accents (including *gasps* norn Irish)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
It's just more 'memberberries' from Peter Jackson's trilogy. Simple as that. "Let's copy from the thing, because that thing was popular 20 years ago".
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
I'm glad they didn't memberberries the cheap Evanescence Music Video style of shooting Peter Jackson used everytime Arwen was on screen.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:59:10 am
Yeah, all 4 hobbits in the fellowship had different accents. And in the hobbit, the dwarves had a range of accents (including *gasps* norn Irish)

I think Sam and Merry both had West Country accents, as did the Hobbit who spoke to the ringwraith when it first arrived in the Shire. And also the innkeeper in Bree (not a Hobbit though obviously). It seems to be a kind of dramatic shorthand for 'simple country folk'.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Its harsh to blame the writers for the accents, I dont doubt they had accent consultants. Blame the. For stereotyping.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Some of you get offended far too easily. Im of Irish heritage and I couldnt give a shit that the halfoots were Irish as I thought it suited them. Same with the dwarves, they seemed to suit being Scottish.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:51:05 am
Some of you get offended far too easily. Im of Irish heritage and I couldnt give a shit that the halfoots were Irish as I thought it suited them. Same with the dwarves, they seemed to suit being Scottish.

It suits them precisely because these stereotypes are so ingrainged, which is kind of the point.

It's not the end of the world for me, as a Scot, I still enjoyed the show, but it's a bit irritating.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
any rumours on when season 2 is due?
