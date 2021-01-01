« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 26010 times)

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 12:25:03 pm »
I suppose it was left ambiguous on purpose but I was under the impression that Halbrand was trying to make his way to Numenor hidden among those other refugees. And once there, he'd gradually gain influence through his superior craftmanship and smithing abilities. But then he changed his plans when meeting Galadriel.

It feels a tad convenient, but then again Tolkien regularly referenced chance meetings in his work so in an odd way it does work. It's certainly not something that took me out of the viewing experience, and if there's any more importance to this I guess it will be explored in the next season.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:53:13 am »
I really liked it. More than the films.

Maybe Im being precious but I dont like that the lower beings seem to be Irish or Scottish. Yeah they have their wins but its something that was in my face from the beginning. Lenny Henrys accent was decent I thought though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 