I suppose it was left ambiguous on purpose but I was under the impression that Halbrand was trying to make his way to Numenor hidden among those other refugees. And once there, he'd gradually gain influence through his superior craftmanship and smithing abilities. But then he changed his plans when meeting Galadriel.



It feels a tad convenient, but then again Tolkien regularly referenced chance meetings in his work so in an odd way it does work. It's certainly not something that took me out of the viewing experience, and if there's any more importance to this I guess it will be explored in the next season.