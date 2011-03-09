« previous next »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #720 on: October 21, 2022, 01:59:27 pm »
Started this show quite late, considering I am a huge fan of the PJ trilogy and TLOTR is the only novel I've read 3 times. I was hesitant because although I had avoided any discussions due to fear of spoilers I was aware of some negative opinions of the show, but luckily nearly all of these turned out to be racist or misogynistic which is not a surprise in the toxic world of modern fandom.

But anyway the show itself - I love it. To me it completely encapsulates the same spirit/feel of the movies which includes being incredibly slow sometimes and don't forget the movies themselves are blisteringly paced compared to the original material.

I especially like Durin and the dwarves in general - to me they are far closer to the spirit of the book than in the movies, and Gimli in particular basically became a charicature as the movies progressed. The show to me handles both the elves and dwarves better than the movies - helped by the lack of Legolas of course who was an abomination by the time of the Hobbit. Durin was my favourite character in the show, although I did like Elrond more than I expected (wasn't a fan of Hugo Weaving's casting in the movies). I also thought Galadriel did more than enough to justify the lion's share of screen time.

None of the main plot threads annoyed me greatly (initally worried that the Hobbits were going to annoy me but they didn't in the end), personally I did not see the fairly major twist in the final episode coming although I can see a lot of people here did. I actually thought the final episode was one of the weakest somehow, but I did like:
Spoiler
The way the elves were conned into creating the 3 rings. I'm not in with the lore enough to know what was written but this makes sense as opposed to Sauron basically foisting the rings on them which is kinda something I wondered from the movies.
[close]

Visually it is incredible - by far and away the best looking TV of all time, it actually looks better than the movies.

Overall - loved it and cannot wait until season 2. What I think can or should happen in season 2:
Spoiler
If season 1 was more about the elves, and getting their 3 rings, then perhaps season 2 should focus heavily on the dwarves, the Balrog, and their rings. Maybe Sauron can convince them the rings will help them fight the Balrog or something? I actually would have preferred for there to be no Balrog reveal in S1. Surely that lights a fuse to the end of the Dwarven kingdom far quicker than it should be handled? Don't forget the Dwarves barely got going on their digging into that mithril vein.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #721 on: October 21, 2022, 04:53:33 pm »
No turns out the Barlog is just misunderstood and wants to be their friend.  But Galadrrrrrrreeyelll somehow fucks it up, maybe invites Tom Bombadil to the khazad dum family fun day karaoke competition.   Meanwhile Ar-farazons beard and eyebrows are threatening to suffocate all of Numenor and  Sauron has the Remington franchise for Middle Earth. The Entwives go lesbian in mind blowing wood on wood CGI and Gandalf invents the bong.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2022, 04:56:19 pm by Fortneef »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #722 on: October 21, 2022, 05:09:26 pm »
Just so you know, there are choices you have where you neither need to watch the show OR shitpost in this thread. Neither of those actions are mandatory.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #723 on: October 21, 2022, 08:22:38 pm »
My main issue with the first season is why are all the people that don't like it in this thread more than the people that do?

Find something else to winge about.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #724 on: October 21, 2022, 08:33:06 pm »
I'm really shocked at how much antipathy there is in here. 

I thought it was really good. A couple of good twists. Nicely balanced. Good effects (overall). Decent acting. Decent action. Decent characters. Overall a good package.

Really enjoyable.
HoD was good too.  :)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #725 on: October 21, 2022, 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 21, 2022, 01:59:27 pm
Overall - loved it and cannot wait until season 2. What I think can or should happen in season 2:
Spoiler
If season 1 was more about the elves, and getting their 3 rings, then perhaps season 2 should focus heavily on the dwarves, the Balrog, and their rings. Maybe Sauron can convince them the rings will help them fight the Balrog or something? I actually would have preferred for there to be no Balrog reveal in S1. Surely that lights a fuse to the end of the Dwarven kingdom far quicker than it should be handled? Don't forget the Dwarves barely got going on their digging into that mithril vein.
[close]

Spoiler
That sounds about right, we haven't seen much of mankind yet outside of Numenor so it makes sense that the dwarves would be next. I think they threw the Balrog in there just as a teaser, but we won't see it again for quite a while, it was pretty deep down there and the Mithril veins run high and deep.

Alternatively, I could see the dwarves coming last to give them time to mine, smith, etc.

Are we expecting any kind of time skip? Not a huge one I'm guessing since Isildur has been introduced already.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #726 on: October 21, 2022, 10:20:49 pm »
Been looking forward to tonights latest instalment of Rings of Power all week. Got some treats in, got tucked up in bed switched it on and the seasons finished!!!

Season 2 doesnt start until 2024.

Bummer!!!

Should have guessed really by how episode 8 ended.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #727 on: October 21, 2022, 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on October 21, 2022, 10:08:55 pm
Oh get off your crosses. Its a fail.

Same shit again, people are allowed to like it. You're allowed to not like it. Stop complaining that people disagree with you. It's absolutely tedious being told that you're wrong for liking something that you enjoy because of XYZ. Let people enjoy it and watch something else.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2022, 11:00:09 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #728 on: October 22, 2022, 01:31:03 pm »
Me saying its rubbish is morally exactly the same as you saying its great

Or do you want special privilege for your personal taste?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #729 on: October 22, 2022, 05:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on October 22, 2022, 01:31:03 pm
Me saying its rubbish is morally exactly the same as you saying its great

Or do you want special privilege for your personal taste?


I've repeatedly made clear that the issue in this thread is not with posters saying it's crap or it's great. There have been numerous posts in the last few pages both critical and supportive that I have no problem with. They set out their reasons reasonably and clearly. Frankly they don't even have to. No problem at all with sticking your nose in here, posting "it's shit" and moving on. Not exactly the most helpful contribution to a discussion forum but ho hum.

The first issue is with some posters coming on here again and again to trash it, making the same comments weeks apart. And it's nothing to do with Rings of Power, it could be anything. Thread domination or the derailing of discussions is poisonous on a forum, it drives other posters away. The second issue is the manner of how you discuss with others. Telling posters to "get off their crosses" is disrespectful. You're not criticising the programme, you're slating posters for liking it. If you hate it, good on you. I really don't care. Not going to slate you or criticise your tastes. But let other people enjoy something they like without having a pop at them.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #730 on: October 22, 2022, 06:53:25 pm »
It's disappointing when something is divisive like this. There's really no reason for it to be, either. Just shows at least some errors in judgement on the show creators part, and while people will say 'you can't please everyone' you can certainly please the vast majority when you do something justice.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #731 on: October 22, 2022, 10:46:20 pm »
I have mixed emotions about the show, having now had a few days to digest the finale. Overall, I thought it was okay, without ever becoming quite as good as it threatened to be after that barnstorming 6th episode (the battle in the village one).

Visually, its absolutely stunning. You can see where the budget has gone. The post-eruption scenes were spectacularly good looking.

The acting, like the show, has been a mixed bag. I never got round to liking Galadriel after shed warmed on me a touch. I dont see how she transitions into this near-ethereal, elegant being but having said that she has a few thousand years of personal development left to do so. It was all a bit too agitated and whilst they gave the background and reasoning for that, I dont know if it was script or actor but it never quite chimed for me. Halbrand, Elrond, Durin, all watchable and the better elements of the cast.

I enjoyed how they depicted the elves, a bit more myopic and hubris-filled than perhaps I was used to given my meagre knowledge of the lore. In the Jackson trilogy they seemed near-infallible Demi-gods and whilst to an extent they are, I think that this characterisation knits events more neatly and makes the potential for disaster all the more tangible.

On the twist, the only surprise about it was that I didnt think it would happen because it was too obvious, maybe I credited the writing a bit too much and believed theyd planted red herrings but no it was rather blatant.

I really disliked the vast majority of the linear, boring Hobbits storyline where I didnt enjoy the way the Hobbits were portrayed.

On balance. I enjoyed it. Some missteps, some really uneven, inconsistent writing, but also some good pay offs, a few questions left lingering and a visual treat unlike any TV show Ive seen. Its done enough that Ill come back for season 2 and even mildly look forward to it. The quality of season 1 probably isnt worth a 2 year wait but Ill probably rewatch closer to.

On the mess that is this thread, it went from funny to pathetic really quickly. JerseyKloppite is right in that shit like this makes you want to stop posting. I almost didnt put a post thats essentially theres stuff wrong with it but I still liked it because it seems that theres a cadre of posters acting like theyve been personally insulted by another posters expression of appreciation for the show.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #732 on: October 23, 2022, 09:59:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 22, 2022, 10:46:20 pm
I have mixed emotions about the show, having now had a few days to digest the finale. Overall, I thought it was okay, without ever becoming quite as good as it threatened to be after that barnstorming 6th episode (the battle in the village one).

Visually, its absolutely stunning. You can see where the budget has gone. The post-eruption scenes were spectacularly good looking.

The acting, like the show, has been a mixed bag. I never got round to liking Galadriel after shed warmed on me a touch. I dont see how she transitions into this near-ethereal, elegant being but having said that she has a few thousand years of personal development left to do so. It was all a bit too agitated and whilst they gave the background and reasoning for that, I dont know if it was script or actor but it never quite chimed for me. Halbrand, Elrond, Durin, all watchable and the better elements of the cast.

I enjoyed how they depicted the elves, a bit more myopic and hubris-filled than perhaps I was used to given my meagre knowledge of the lore. In the Jackson trilogy they seemed near-infallible Demi-gods and whilst to an extent they are, I think that this characterisation knits events more neatly and makes the potential for disaster all the more tangible.

On the twist, the only surprise about it was that I didnt think it would happen because it was too obvious, maybe I credited the writing a bit too much and believed theyd planted red herrings but no it was rather blatant.

I really disliked the vast majority of the linear, boring Hobbits storyline where I didnt enjoy the way the Hobbits were portrayed.

On balance. I enjoyed it. Some missteps, some really uneven, inconsistent writing, but also some good pay offs, a few questions left lingering and a visual treat unlike any TV show Ive seen. Its done enough that Ill come back for season 2 and even mildly look forward to it. The quality of season 1 probably isnt worth a 2 year wait but Ill probably rewatch closer to.

On the mess that is this thread, it went from funny to pathetic really quickly. JerseyKloppite is right in that shit like this makes you want to stop posting. I almost didnt put a post thats essentially theres stuff wrong with it but I still liked it because it seems that theres a cadre of posters acting like theyve been personally insulted by another posters expression of appreciation for the show.

A really good, well thought out post and please don't be put of by those who just can't help themselves. For those that have contributed with posts like these it's been an enjoyable read for the rest of us.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #733 on: October 23, 2022, 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 22, 2022, 10:46:20 pm


Good post DS, and it echoes a lot of my thoughts as well. I've avoided posting in this thread, rather waiting for my thoughts to form after the season had ended.

I agree, visually this stands out compared to what we've seen before. Those first shots of Numenor and Mount Doom are beautiful and the orcs are done amazingly well.

The acting was mixed but the low points weren't enough to put me off watching. Galadriel can be a bit stiff, but then again so is Gil-galad. I did warm to Galadriel as the season went on though and am at least interested in what they do with her character going forward. Elrond and the dwarfs were very good, and the southlanders less so.

For me, what lets it down is the pacing and the writing/plotting. At times the momentum of more interesting plots just stops dead to switch to Elendil's daughter in Numenor or the Harfoots. The Harfoot story in particular was stretched over 8 episodes when it really could have been about 20 mins. It was all just setup for season 2 and whatever they do with Norrie and the stranger.

Condensing the storyline also feels like a bit of a misstep. I understand that the second age is something like 3000 years in the lore, but in this series it was a bit jarring how rushed certain parts felt while others (the Harfoot plot mostly) just dragged on. There's no clear sense of how much time has actually passed. Elrond and Celebrimbor are meant to build the forge in about a year. but that one year passes in about 3 episodes. Meanwhile, the Numenoreans travel to the Southlands in what appears to be a single night. And the final episode just rushed through about 3 weeks of ringcraft in about 5 minutes. It's hard to know which events overlap with each other, and which ones are just on their own.

All things considered, I found it watchable and engaging enough despite it's flaws. I doubt I'd rewatch it, but I'm at least interested in what they do in season 2.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #734 on: October 23, 2022, 02:17:00 pm »
3 episodes in. Don't find myself rooting for anyone or having it on in background whilst I do other things. That common?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm »
If Sauron is supposed to be a shapeshifter, then shouldn't he take a different form and be played by a different actor in season 2?

But as far as I'm aware, the same guy is coming back to continue the role next season?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm
If Sauron is supposed to be a shapeshifter, then shouldn't he take a different form and be played by a different actor in season 2?

But as far as I'm aware, the same guy is coming back to continue the role next season?

Spoiler
He's a master of illusions and could change his form at will, that doesn't necessarily mean he will. He's been found out, and he knew he would so he might just keep that form for the time being.

More realistically, they just like the actor and have him tied into a contract  ;D



[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 03:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm
If Sauron is supposed to be a shapeshifter, then shouldn't he take a different form and be played by a different actor in season 2?

But as far as I'm aware, the same guy is coming back to continue the role next season?

He's already changed to assist/teach Celebrimbor. There's no reason for him to change again until he loses the one ring.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm
If Sauron is supposed to be a shapeshifter, then shouldn't he take a different form and be played by a different actor in season 2?

But as far as I'm aware, the same guy is coming back to continue the role next season?
You can't apply that kind of logic to this show. It's not Tolkien. Halbrand is some made up character these writers pulled out of their arses. Sauron could take basically any form he wanted, and when he did it, it was usually something that human's - and everything else, really - would fear. Literally anything from being a vampire, a werewolf or even abstract things like the wind, shadows or something unknown and only represented in the minds of others. In the 2nd age, his most human form was Annatar. He basically looked like an elf. Not the ones in this show, but more something like Thranduil in The Hobbit. You would certainly assume - following the garbage logic of this show's plotline anyway - that Sauron would have taken a form like this first (as it would make more sense to do so) and then indeed change form again to Halbrand to evade capture out of risk of having his physical form destroyed (seeing that he'd recently spilled the beans to one of the few things in existence that could stop him but inexplicably left alive). This was in fact what happened to him when he willingly allowed himself to be captured so he could take the One Ring to Numenor in the lesser form of a wizard to drown the island. He was caught up in that and his human form destroyed. After that he could no longer take an appeasing physical form because he basically poured his essence into the ring itself, and could only take shape as the tall, black figure and eye we see in Peter Jackson's version.

I understand they didn't have the rights to the 2nd age and had to invent names and such. But out of all the things they could have done with or depicted Sauron as being, the thing they cooked up was that his great plan was to assume the form of a man in order to get into Galadriel's knickers via a plotline straight out of Hollyoaks. She knocks him back after realizing who he is. He gets angry, screams a bit and fucks off, and they go ahead with his evil scheme and advice in crafting the rings anyway (because fuck knows why and neither do the writers it seems), despite knowing who and what Halbrand was, and don't bother perusing him. Well played. I think they made him inadvertently look like the good guy there. A masterpiece of subversion.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm »
Tbf a lot of things about Sauron in this show are unclear.

What were his priorities? To drown Numenor or to make the rings?

He wanted to stay in Numenor, he even stole that medallion from the blacksmith just to stay there.

Second thing, he's described in the books as cunning and manipulative, but he did absolutely nothing to manipulate Galadriel in this show. She was pulling him by the nose around constantly to follow her and telling him what to do. Not even once he suggested anything to her.

Plus, him stopping her with a single effortless arm rising move, makes all that chasing and hunting him for centuries, a bit laughable.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Tbf a lot of things about Sauron in this show are unclear.

What were his priorities? To drown Numenor or to make the rings?

He wanted to stay in Numenor, he even stole that medallion from the blacksmith just to stay there.

Second thing, he's described in the books as cunning and manipulative, but he did absolutely nothing to manipulate Galadriel in this show. She was pulling him by the nose around constantly to follow her and telling him what to do. Not even once he suggested anything to her.

Plus, him stopping her with a single effortless arm rising move, makes all that chasing and hunting him for centuries, a bit laughable.

I think there are several things going on here

First I do think he was manipulating Galadriel but not in the obvious way many might think, he plays down that he's who she thinks he is for a decent amount of time as then she is the one convincing herself he's the king rather than him convincing her. Its a psychological theory that its easier to let someone convince themselves that they came to a conclusion by themselves by planting a few subtle hints than try to convince someone with discussion and debate. For instance I don't believe its an accident that he has the totem with the brand of the old King on him for her to see, it was subtle enough to jog an old memory in her and for her to go investigate on her own and he hasn't said or done anything seemingly to make her do that so she comes to her own conclusion that he's hiding who he really is, we all know this to be false now but it was a clever manipulation. I think his discussion with her about the 2 rings is the same thing, she thinks hes playing her but she thinks she can outwit him by making 3 insuring the Elves are saved but messing with Saurons plan.

I also think he was happy to stay in Numenor because he wants to destroy it but eventually decides to go with them back to middle earth maybe to help build trust with the queen.
I think when he sees the mithril is when his plan changes and he comes up with the ring idea, I don't think that was the original plan for him.

Also for the people saying about him taking human form in the show rather than a werewolf/vampire/wind etc you have to remember this is a visual medium its much harder to present the bad guy as these things and have the audience not understand why the good guys cant tell he's bad instantly and not be taken in by his plotting/scheming. The is he/isn't he Sauron wouldn't work if he's a werewolf from the get go.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:55:25 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 12:31:54 am
I think there are several things going on here

First I do think he was manipulating Galadriel but not in the obvious way many might think, he plays down that he's who she thinks he is for a decent amount of time as then she is the one convincing herself he's the king rather than him convincing her. Its a psychological theory that its easier to let someone convince themselves that they came to a conclusion by themselves by planting a few subtle hints than try to convince someone with discussion and debate. For instance I don't believe its an accident that he has the totem with the brand of the old King on him for her to see, it was subtle enough to jog an old memory in her and for her to go investigate on her own and he hasn't said or done anything seemingly to make her do that so she comes to her own conclusion that he's hiding who he really is, we all know this to be false now but it was a clever manipulation. I think his discussion with her about the 2 rings is the same thing, she thinks hes playing her but she thinks she can outwit him by making 3 insuring the Elves are saved but messing with Saurons plan.

I also think he was happy to stay in Numenor because he wants to destroy it but eventually decides to go with them back to middle earth maybe to help build trust with the queen.
I think when he sees the mithril is when his plan changes and he comes up with the ring idea, I don't think that was the original plan for him.

Also for the people saying about him taking human form in the show rather than a werewolf/vampire/wind etc you have to remember this is a visual medium its much harder to present the bad guy as these things and have the audience not understand why the good guys cant tell he's bad instantly and not be taken in by his plotting/scheming. The is he/isn't he Sauron wouldn't work if he's a werewolf from the get go.

So basically she manipulated herself. I didn't see Halbrand/Sauron pulling a "wow" manipulative move once. I literally can't remember even one scene where he manipulated her.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:17:42 am »
Think the manipulation was him pretending to not want to go so she would think it was her idea and basically force him. Ultimately I think he needed to get to the elves home so needed to gain her trust. Maybe :D
