If Sauron is supposed to be a shapeshifter, then shouldn't he take a different form and be played by a different actor in season 2?



But as far as I'm aware, the same guy is coming back to continue the role next season?



You can't apply that kind of logic to this show. It's not Tolkien. Halbrand is some made up character these writers pulled out of their arses. Sauron could take basically any form he wanted, and when he did it, it was usually something that human's - and everything else, really - would fear. Literally anything from being a vampire, a werewolf or even abstract things like the wind, shadows or something unknown and only represented in the minds of others. In the 2nd age, his most human form was Annatar. He basically looked like an elf. Not the ones in this show, but more something like Thranduil in The Hobbit. You would certainly assume - following the garbage logic of this show's plotline anyway - that Sauron would have taken a form like this first (as it would make more sense to do so) and then indeed change form again to Halbrand to evade capture out of risk of having his physical form destroyed (seeing that he'd recently spilled the beans to one of the few things in existence that could stop him but inexplicably left alive). This was in fact what happened to him when he willingly allowed himself to be captured so he could take the One Ring to Numenor in the lesser form of a wizard to drown the island. He was caught up in that and his human form destroyed. After that he could no longer take an appeasing physical form because he basically poured his essence into the ring itself, and could only take shape as the tall, black figure and eye we see in Peter Jackson's version.I understand they didn't have the rights to the 2nd age and had to invent names and such. But out of all the things they could have done with or depicted Sauron as being, the thing they cooked up was that his great plan was to assume the form of a man in order to get into Galadriel's knickers via a plotline straight out of Hollyoaks. She knocks him back after realizing who he is. He gets angry, screams a bit and fucks off, and they go ahead with his evil scheme and advice in crafting the rings anyway (because fuck knows why and neither do the writers it seems), despite knowing who and what Halbrand was, and don't bother perusing him. Well played. I think they made him inadvertently look like the good guy there. A masterpiece of subversion.