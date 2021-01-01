« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

There were lots of perplexing pacing and writing choices in the show, you could almost taste that different people wrote different sections of the show, which was disappointing. I still looked forward to watching it every week, and I think season two will be miles better.

Episode 6 being the worst offender by a country mile.

Lots of twists and turns, traps and dramatic story beats needed time to breathe.

Too many 'calls to arms' moments and inspirational speaches which fell flat. Not to mention the 'King' everyone embraces for absolutely no reason
The latest VFX artist react has some Rings of Power stuff in it. They pretty much focused entirely on one scene of The Stranger interacting with Nori but that one scene had so many little things going on, you can tell they've put a lot into getting the effects just right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XwXQ10ibz84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XwXQ10ibz84</a>
Mate, you've been on this site for 6 years, in which time you've made 39 posts. 24 of these (in fact all of your posts in the past two years) have been in this thread bashing this show. You're perfectly at liberty to criticise it, but to rant on for 24 posts about this and nothing else just seems a bit obsessed to me, particularly when some of your posts seem to suggest a profound disagreement with "shoehorning modern political messages into a fantasy show" and complaining that the show seemed negatively portray a character whipping up anti-immigration rhetoric. If you don't like it, don't watch it, move on and enjoy something else. Stop sticking your nose in this thread to spoil the discussion that others are having. We get it, you don't like it. And if your biggest complaint with the show is that it's trying to convey some vaguely progressive messages, you should probably find another forum.

I started my post by stating I was glad you enjoyed it. Then went on to discuss evidence that suggested it wasn't the huge ratings hit it was being portrayed as by Amazon, and reasons why that might be the case.
In what way is that "sticking my nose in and spoiling the discussion?"
Also, the regulatory of my posting is not proof that the show is good, or that anything being stated is valid/invalid.
I just don't understand the reaction to criticism of something you enjoy. Can't people on the Internet now not agree to disagree?
I think the overall point was that continuously logging into a football forum for two months to exclusively criticise a show you've hated since the get go is deranged.

I watched the first 4 episodes of Andor, realised it wasn't for me so stopped watching it and posting about.

As I stated weeks ago, it's not for you, it doesn't affect the books or your enjoyment of them. Just let it go.
I started my post by stating I was glad you enjoyed it. Then went on to discuss evidence that suggested it wasn't the huge ratings hit it was being portrayed as by Amazon, and reasons why that might be the case.
In what way is that "sticking my nose in and spoiling the discussion?"
Also, the regulatory of my posting is not proof that the show is good, or that anything being stated is valid/invalid.
I just don't understand the reaction to criticism of something you enjoy. Can't people on the Internet now not agree to disagree?

As RedViper says, you've missed my point completely. This isn't politics, the economy, some tricky issue of philosophy or morality. It's a TV show, some light entertainment. There's been 17 pages where the "critical discussion" of the show has been played out, much of it by you.

Across your posts you've criticised:
Characterisation
Political messaging
Acting
Writing
The adaptation for screen
Dismissiveness of the lore
Pacing
Plot holes
Costumes
Value for money

On 22nd September, about 4 weeks ago, you described it as an "objectively terrible show". Two days later after the 5th episode (of 8 ) you described a plot device as "the final straw". But you're still here, weeks later, continuing to moan.

I appreciate from the tone of your posts that you're a Tolkein purist, and if you're that invested in the source material then any deviation is presumably gut-wrenching. Personally I think your criticism is excessive but I entirely understand that it's subjective so if you think it's THAT bad, then you're perfectly entitled to. Unfortunately it's near impossible to get a proper popular appraisal of the show because of review-bombing by some Tolkein acolytes. Critically it's done OK, on about 7/10 at IMDB and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. I enjoyed it, my wife who's a big Tolkein fan enjoyed it. It's far from perfect but it was entertaining and ultimately in a light entertainment programme I don't ask for much more, though am pleasantly surprised when a show is even better. Frankly it doesn't really matter.

The point isn't that you're criticising the show, it's that you're going on, and on, and on about it. Weeks after you'd already given up on it. You're not saying anything now you didn't say weeks ago, and that's not how discursive forums work. You can't just repeat yourself every couple of pages and then complain when people pick you up on it. You've made your point, people disagreed, and the discussion has moved on.
Really enjoyed it. Thought it got better and better with each episode.

I don't know much about the lore so will have to do some reading up, but as a TV show, really good.
Really enjoyed it. Thought it got better and better with each episode.

I don't know much about the lore so will have to do some reading up, but as a TV show, really good.

The Hobbit is a good place to start. It's a short, straightforward story with some good characters. Once you've done that you can move on to the Lord of the rings. Children of Hurin is a really really good 1st age story and well worth your time. Eventually when you go really deep you can move on to Unfinished tales and the Silmarillion.
What a brilliant last episode I really enjoyed the series so many tingle down the spine moments can't wait for the next series.
As RedViper says, you've missed my point completely. This isn't politics, the economy, some tricky issue of philosophy or morality. It's a TV show, some light entertainment. There's been 17 pages where the "critical discussion" of the show has been played out, much of it by you....

The point isn't that you're criticising the show, it's that you're going on, and on, and on about it. Weeks after you'd already given up on it. You're not saying anything now you didn't say weeks ago, and that's not how discursive forums work. You can't just repeat yourself every couple of pages and then complain when people pick you up on it. You've made your point, people disagreed, and the discussion has moved on.
I'll be honest, I haven't seen any of this as I don't watch prequels as a rule. But I find these modes of argument to be completely disengenuous. If ETR hadn't watched all of it, the natural response would be that they have no right to comment on it as a whole because they doesn't know the totality of what they're talking about.

And moreover, why shouldn't they be able to criticise it because it's a piece of light entertainment in comparison to the weightier source material? Isn't the fact an epic piece of literature has been reduced to flashy streaming content a reason for criticism? I just don't understand why you feel the need to critique the fact they don't like it when you freely admit you ask for nothing but the most basic level of entertainment? Should no one be permitted to ask more from narrative art, or do you not think this show even reaches that level?
Literally the worst written TV show/thing I've ever watched. Embarrassingly bad.
Literally the worst written TV show/thing I've ever watched. Embarrassingly bad.



I'll be honest, I haven't seen any of this as I don't watch prequels as a rule. But I find these modes of argument to be completely disengenuous. If ETR hadn't watched all of it, the natural response would be that they have no right to comment on it as a whole because they doesn't know the totality of what they're talking about.

And moreover, why shouldn't they be able to criticise it because it's a piece of light entertainment in comparison to the weightier source material? Isn't the fact an epic piece of literature has been reduced to flashy streaming content a reason for criticism? I just don't understand why you feel the need to critique the fact they don't like it when you freely admit you ask for nothing but the most basic level of entertainment? Should no one be permitted to ask more from narrative art, or do you not think this show even reaches that level?

I think the problem is the fact that a lot of the criticisms they came out with were not even accurate and seemed like they were not really made in good faith, and when they're still saying the same things about how terrible it is, every week, despite having apparently given up on it, and they've posted about nothing else for the past two years, it gives the impression that they're not really interested in a serious discussion, but are just obsessed with criticising it and trying to police people's opinions of it.

For example, a couple of weeks ago they came out with a list of 'plot holes' in a particular episode that all had pretty obvious explanations if you just watched the show or applied basic logic. So either they weren't paying attention or they were knowingly making things up to support their argument. Another example was where people were praising the final episode, but instead of coming in with specific criticisms or reasons why they didn't like it, their reaction was basically 'yeah but the viewing figures aren't very good'...it just seems to be someone who wants to keep saying how bad it is, over and over again, and wants to police other people's opinions.

There are plenty of things to criticise and discuss about the show, and there's certainly a discussion to be had about how classic literature should be adapted for a TV audience, but that doesn't seem to be what they were interested in.
I think the problem is the fact that a lot of the criticisms they came out with were not even accurate and seemed like they were not really made in good faith, and when they're still saying the same things about how terrible it is, every week, despite having apparently given up on it, and they've posted about nothing else for the past two years, it gives the impression that they're not really interested in a serious discussion, but are just obsessed with criticising it and trying to police people's opinions of it.

For example, a couple of weeks ago they came out with a list of 'plot holes' in a particular episode that all had pretty obvious explanations if you just watched the show or applied basic logic. So either they weren't paying attention or they were knowingly making things up to support their argument. Another example was where people were praising the final episode, but instead of coming in with specific criticisms or reasons why they didn't like it, their reaction was basically 'yeah but the viewing figures aren't very good'...it just seems to be someone who wants to keep saying how bad it is, over and over again, and wants to police other people's opinions.

There are plenty of things to criticise and discuss about the show, and there's certainly a discussion to be had about how classic literature should be adapted for a TV audience, but that doesn't seem to be what they were interested in.

I know you were looking forward to this and I am glad you have enjoyed the first series. Strangely enough I have just had a look on twitter and while some of those Tolkien "purists" are still spreading the hate, the show had attracted many loyalists as well, which is good to see. People are funny with fandoms like this and the way they react to adaptions, it's never an easy path to tread, and with something as complex as this story, you are never going to please everyone anyway. What would you like to see for season two. The rumours are its going to take two years to make, so you will be in for a long wait.
One thing that bothered me all the time are accents. Accents are all over the place. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) talks posh, but her brother Findrod doesn't.
Literally the worst written TV show/thing I've ever watched. Embarrassingly bad.

That would be Andor.
