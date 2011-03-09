« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #560 on: October 2, 2022, 09:34:39 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October  1, 2022, 03:00:44 pm
I'm with Rick here. You're taking the absolute piss. At least Peter Jackson never made an elementary mistake like time warping an army that grows exponentially as soon as it hits land after time warping over a sea in a matter of hours which takes place during the day, to make it in time to one of the worst choreographed sieges and and battle sequences ever filmed which just so happened to be taking place during the night. You know, the same time the massive army made it ashore and then rode what I assume was a short or massive difference (it's OK if you turn your brain off) to get there in time. It wasn't my intention to come in here and piss all over this show again, but there's no way someone's going to tell me that this show is even better than The Hobbit films, never mind the first three Peter Jackson made just because there were some cringe moments in them. I recently watched The Battle of Five Armies on TV the other night. It shits all over this show despite it being a bloated whacky hijinks of a mess at times.
But you are happy that Jackson took the piss with his hobbit films by making a little book into 3 corny films. Jesus Christ a wizard with bird shite in his hair, a sledge pulled by rabbits. The list goes on. He also took the piss in his  LOTR films as I mentioned earlier and missed out many important parts  including Tom Bombadil, the Rangers, the sons of Elrond, Saruman back in the Shire etc. Honestly the CGI on the ghost army at Minas Tirith was straight out of a shity computer game.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #561 on: October 2, 2022, 09:38:33 am
Quote from: Zizou on October  1, 2022, 05:03:47 pm
Galadriel's upside down horse dodge was fucking hysterically bad.

Good episode though.

I think the worst part of this show so far was "elves want to steal our jobs". I can't believe someone would dive into Tolkien's world and write something like that 🤣

I expect season two with better writing.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #562 on: October 2, 2022, 10:01:52 am
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 09:34:39 am
But you are happy that Jackson took the piss with his hobbit films by making a little book into 3 corny films. Jesus Christ a wizard with bird shite in his hair, a sledge pulled by rabbits. The list goes on. He also took the piss in his  LOTR films as I mentioned earlier and missed out many important parts  including Tom Bombadil, the Rangers, the sons of Elrond, Saruman back in the Shire etc. Honestly the CGI on the ghost army at Minas Tirith was straight out of a shity computer game.

Man deserves every plaudit going for leaving out Tom Bombadil. Probably my most despised character in a book ever.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #563 on: October 2, 2022, 10:26:49 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October  1, 2022, 11:50:12 pm
Is there any reason that all of the stuff happening in Numenor couldn't have happened long before the scenes with the humans and the dark elf? So it was something of a misdirect rather than a glaring error in timing? Nope.

In any event, I'm genuinely stunned you're back on this thread. You hate this show. Stop fucking watching it :lmao

I much prefer it to the Hobbit films, for what it's worth. If I never have to watch dwarves leaping from barrel to barrel or escaping death in increasingly implausible ways, it'll be too soon.

Yeah I can't take someone seriously who thinks this is worse than the Hobbit films. Legolas' block jumping (and Legolas being in it at all), the barrel sequence, the 'romance',  "Because it was real", the melting golden statue, the Alfrid character...come on.

As for criticising the battle in this episode, has he even seen the battle in Five Armies? Rows of identical fake soldiers, people jumping over shield walls, people stopping for a chat in the middle of the battle...
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #564 on: October 2, 2022, 10:46:32 am
Quote from: thejbs on September 26, 2022, 02:54:44 pm
Spoiler
The only character Ive seen that could possibly be Sauron is the wee sinister looking blonde elf that is inspecting the crater that the stranger (gandalf?) left. I cant see how any of the others could possibly be him.
[close]

On Sauron:

Spoiler
My money is either Halbrand or the Stranger. Whoever it is has to be seen as 'good' in this part of the story in order to convince Celebrimbor and the rest to create the Three Eleven Rings, Seven Dwarf Rings and the Nine Human Rings. It's only when he forges and puts on the One Ring that he's revealed as evil.

Thinking about it, the Stranger is actually most likely - Sauron calls himself Annatar who has the power to assist Celebrimbor. Which would proabbly mean Halbrand becomes one of the Nine, possibly the Witch King.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #565 on: October 2, 2022, 12:31:21 pm
That was pretty goddamn epic.  If the show isn't doing it for you by now, it may never never never do it for you.  I loved the part where Waldreg took the hilt and said
Spoiler
"it's Mordoring time" and everything Mordored.  That should get him a nice ring befit of a king that's witchy-like

Killer battle sequences and it's starting to add up why Galadriel is so aggressiveshe's a war general with something akin to PTSD.

  Her horseback CLOBBERIN TIME made Theo forget about steel and start getting overtaken by wood

Weekly Halbrand = Sauron getting hotter.  Asking Adar if he remembered what he do to him seems on the surface to be our "good" guy getting done dirty, but we may find out he's actually pissed that Adar killed his former form.  See also the question: "who *are* you?" Halbrand also says he is the 'true king of the southlands', which Waldreg thinks said true king is Sauron.

BUT If not Adar just created Mount Doom which is the most powerful power Sauron needs
[close]
Two episodes left
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #566 on: October 2, 2022, 12:57:43 pm
Quote from: thejbs on October  2, 2022, 10:01:52 am
Man deserves every plaudit going for leaving out Tom Bombadil. Probably my most despised character in a book ever.

Yes. Anyone bemoaning the lack of Tom Bombadil in the movies needs to go back and read him again. An absolute mercy from Jackson.

Agree that there's a lot of weak stuff in the Return though, and it's a shame they wouldn't/couldn't fit in the Scouring of the Shire. Still think Fellowship is close to a perfect film though, as far as fantasy adaptations go.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #567 on: October 2, 2022, 01:50:55 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on October  2, 2022, 10:46:32 am
On Sauron:

Spoiler
My money is either Halbrand or the Stranger. Whoever it is has to be seen as 'good' in this part of the story in order to convince Celebrimbor and the rest to create the Three Eleven Rings, Seven Dwarf Rings and the Nine Human Rings. It's only when he forges and puts on the One Ring that he's revealed as evil.

Thinking about it, the Stranger is actually most likely - Sauron calls himself Annatar who has the power to assist Celebrimbor. Which would proabbly mean Halbrand becomes one of the Nine, possibly the Witch King.
[close]

Spoiler
After that episode, I'm inclined to agree. To me, there wasn't much suggesting Halbrand was Sauron before but now I'm thinking there is a dark future for him.  He's surely either Sauron or the Witch King.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #568 on: October 2, 2022, 03:33:10 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  2, 2022, 12:57:43 pm
Yes. Anyone bemoaning the lack of Tom Bombadil in the movies needs to go back and read him again. An absolute mercy from Jackson.

Agree that there's a lot of weak stuff in the Return though, and it's a shame they wouldn't/couldn't fit in the Scouring of the Shire. Still think Fellowship is close to a perfect film though, as far as fantasy adaptations go.
So the bit were he puts the ring on and doesn't disappear is irrelevant . The bit were he rescues the hobbits from the barrows is irrelevant. The Old Forest is irrelevant . Yeah fuck it hey. Lets just pretend it never happened.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #569 on: October 2, 2022, 04:14:02 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 03:33:10 pm
So the bit were he puts the ring on and doesn't disappear is irrelevant . The bit were he rescues the hobbits from the barrows is irrelevant. The Old Forest is irrelevant . Yeah fuck it hey. Lets just pretend it never happened.

It's not a matter of being irrelevant, it's a matter of the narrative of the film. It's fine as a divergence in the book because the book can meander around a bit more and explore the lore and background. It would have been a very weird interlude in the film and wouldn't have really carried the plot along at all.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #570 on: October 2, 2022, 05:09:32 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 03:33:10 pm
So the bit were he puts the ring on and doesn't disappear is irrelevant .

Um... yes? How does Tom Bombadil's unique relationship to the ring come back later on to affect the narrative?

The only thing of relevance from that whole sequence are the enchanted daggers picked up by the Hobbits, especially Merry, as it's the reason his is such an effective blade when he stabs the Witch King on the Pelennor and gives Eowyn her opening to slay him. Being handed a random blade by Aragorn is a bit of a let down from that.

I'm also not 100% why you consider the omission of Grey Company to be important either? Unlike Tom Bombadil I'd have included them if I were making the film, but it's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the changes PJ made.

I will agree that dropping the Scouring of the Shire was a huge mistake, it's an incredibly important part of the journey of the Hobbit characters, and brings the story to a resolution the same place it started, on the doorstep of Bag End.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #571 on: October 2, 2022, 07:45:46 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 03:33:10 pm
So the bit were he puts the ring on and doesn't disappear is irrelevant . The bit were he rescues the hobbits from the barrows is irrelevant. The Old Forest is irrelevant . Yeah fuck it hey. Lets just pretend it never happened.

I'm not sure what you're saying now to be honest, or what "irrelevant" has to do with anything. Is your issue with the films that they weren't a 100% accurate, line-by-line facsimile of the book? You're never going to get that with any adaptation.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #572 on: October 2, 2022, 09:07:43 pm
Hmm I did say that the Fellowship was the best of the Jackson films. We can agree to disagree regarding Bombadil the first born. I loved that bit of the books, but it seems others didn't. Regarding adaptions I totally get them, its just how they are done. Galadriel barely gets a mention in the Silmarillion, but her role in this series is a good adaption although some people might not think so. Radugast is barely mentioned in Tolkiens works, but his adaption in the hobbit is just a mess like most of those 3 films.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #573 on: October 2, 2022, 09:12:45 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 09:07:43 pm
Hmm I did say that the Fellowship was the best of the Jackson films. We can agree to disagree regarding Bombadil the first born. I loved that bit of the books, but it seems others didn't. Regarding adaptions I totally get them, its just how they are done. Galadriel barely gets a mention in the Silmarillion, but her role in this series is a good adaption although some people might not think so. Radugast is barely mentioned in Tolkiens works, but his adaption in the hobbit is just a mess like most of those 3 films.

You're not alone,i did too.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #574 on: October 2, 2022, 09:21:17 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 09:07:43 pm
Galadriel barely gets a mention in the Silmarillion, but her role in this series is a good adaption although some people might not think so.

What's the Silmarillion got to do with what's on screen right now (aside from the written history of Numenor being at odds with the show, as Numenor should have numerous Middle Earth outposts at this point in their history).

Even Tolkien couldn't make up his mind on Galadriel's backstory - whether she was part of the Noldor crossing into Middle Earth, whether she was a leader in that and subject to her own personal ban on returning West, how she met Celeborn and who he was, so on.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #575 on: October 2, 2022, 09:54:47 pm
I guess the rings will be made from that sword
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #576 on: October 2, 2022, 10:22:23 pm
The time-leap criticism seems odd to me. In what way did the show diminish the scale of the journey made from Numenor, and at what point did it ever suggest that all events were completely and exactly concurrent? With GoT the vast distances travelled made no sense in light of previous seasons and in terms of understanding Westeros geography. With this, while I get that it felt quick, just because they didnt make the conscious choice of showing the entire journey doesnt mean that there was a sizeable time scale to it. Its not much of a suspension of disbelief to think the initial fight was happening late at night into the dawn and the charge came early light. In GoT it made no fucking sense because of what we knew to be concurrent events and the continental-sized distances travelled in stupidly short times to support plot contrivances.

I get some of the back and forth in this thread but honestly if youre going to watch it purely so you can seemingly come in here to shit on something, it really makes no sense to me. Theres been nearly 6 hours of content so far, I wouldnt put myself through 6 hours of something I hate. I get passions run high with Tolkien but come on.

Also, Tom Bombadil was one of Tolkiens more bizarre creations and would have jarred with the tone of the trilogy whilst also being narratively inconvenient - to establish him properly wouldve taken some time which would have bloated already long movies that they had to make big editorial choices on to ensure their running times were viable with cinema audiences. The scouring of the shire should have been in there though, even if just for the extended editions.

I enjoyed Galadriel for the first time, she didnt grate on me in this episode.

Spoiler
I still think Halbrand will be a corrupted King of Men and likely the Witch King of Angmar himself, rather than Sauron. Sauron is either yet to be revealed or has been slipped in far more surreptitiously at this point I reckon.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #577 on: October 2, 2022, 10:25:23 pm
Quote from: RF on October  2, 2022, 09:07:43 pm
Hmm I did say that the Fellowship was the best of the Jackson films. We can agree to disagree regarding Bombadil the first born. I loved that bit of the books, but it seems others didn't. Regarding adaptions I totally get them, its just how they are done. Galadriel barely gets a mention in the Silmarillion, but her role in this series is a good adaption although some people might not think so. Radugast is barely mentioned in Tolkiens works, but his adaption in the hobbit is just a mess like most of those 3 films.

PJ did the right thing letting Bombadil out. He adds nothing to the story. He could have been included similarly like Beorn in The Hobbits trilogy, but at least Beorn had some interesting background and he participated in the final battle, compared to Bombadil who is just a random creature without any clear background, purpose or intention.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #578 on: October 3, 2022, 06:08:53 pm
Bombadil is a nonce
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #579 on: October 3, 2022, 07:28:58 pm
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #580 on: October 3, 2022, 07:48:03 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on October  3, 2022, 06:08:53 pm
Bombadil is a nonce

If you alone pre-date the existence of the world, then it's quite to avoid I suppose.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #581 on: October 3, 2022, 10:55:42 pm
The thing about book adaptations is that every reader has already adapted it in their head. No one reads LOTR exactly in the way Tolkien saw it. Theyll misread it, see things that might not have been intended etc. its the best thing about reading a novel - letting your imagination run free.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #582 on: October 4, 2022, 06:42:18 pm
Thank you for submitting a customer review.

Thank you for submitting a customer review on Amazon. After carefully reviewing your submission, your review could not be posted to the website. It appears your review had inappropriate content.

While we appreciate your time and comments, reviews must adhere to the following guidelines
Amazon Community Guidelines:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 1   5 stars

from ToneLa on 01 October 2022
Gorgeous and action packed
This show is not perfect but I like the elves being black and strong women like Tolkien always wanted make this very watchable in 2022 if you're not a bigot
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #583 on: October 4, 2022, 06:49:35 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on October  4, 2022, 06:42:18 pm
Thank you for submitting a customer review.

Thank you for submitting a customer review on Amazon. After carefully reviewing your submission, your review could not be posted to the website. It appears your review had inappropriate content.

While we appreciate your time and comments, reviews must adhere to the following guidelines
Amazon Community Guidelines:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 1   5 stars

from ToneLa on 01 October 2022
Gorgeous and action packed
This show is not perfect but I like the elves being black and strong women like Tolkien always wanted make this very watchable in 2022 if you're not a bigot

Too many controversial words in that review mate.

Black
Woman
Bigot

Those bots don't like words like that 👍
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #584 on: October 4, 2022, 06:54:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2022, 06:49:35 pm
Too many controversial words in that review mate.

Black
Woman
Bigot

Those bots don't like words like that 👍

There's definitely an algorithm filtering out words like that and many more. Even if it's a genuinely positive review, it's probably deviating from comments about the show itself anyway.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #585 on: October 4, 2022, 07:00:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on October  4, 2022, 06:54:52 pm
There's definitely an algorithm filtering out words like that and many more. Even if it's a genuinely positive review, it's probably deviating from comments about the show itself anyway.

True but they can't programme context into them either.

Or can they 🤔
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 07:59:15 am
Happy Rings day people! I'm really looking forward to tonight's episode.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 am
Spoiler
Halbrand off to Lindon then. I wonder what the guy clad in ring armour and dead into forging stuff will get up to there. I'm sure he won't be convincing anyone to forge some stuff that's for sure
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 01:06:14 pm
A bit of meh episode. Nothing worth mentioning it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 03:28:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
Why bother posting this.

Here's plenty of words

https://www.avclub.com/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-review-season-1849622498

After that pretty good episode 6, i was expecting more in this last episode tbf, but nothing significant happened.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:28:32 pm
After that pretty good episode 6, i was expecting more in this last episode tbf, but nothing significant happened.



You're gonna need a bigger boat.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:56:01 pm


You're gonna need a bigger boat.

I don't know what he's Tolkien about
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #593 on: Today at 12:01:26 am »
Didnt think Id like it and only began watching it because the missus was

As someone who hasnt read the books and wasnt that enamoured with the LOTR or Hobbit films (other than how they looked), Ive really gotten into this and feel its got better and better.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #594 on: Today at 12:16:05 am »
A great episode I guess they did build the characters up well so many emotions in that one

Looking forward to the final next week.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #595 on: Today at 03:13:39 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:01:26 am
As someone who hasnt read the books

There are no books for this. The second age is a blank canvas, so to speak.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #596 on: Today at 03:30:36 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:13:39 am
There are no books for this. The second age is a blank canvas, so to speak.
Ah I meant LOTR and The Hobbit. Never read any Tolkien, and just couldnt really get into the films.

I really like how this shaping up though, just seems a bit more adult orientated and darker to me
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #597 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Prettiest show on TV
