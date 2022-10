Wasn't a great fan of Peter Jacksons LOTR. The first one is decent, but they got worse after that with some terrible use of CGI and the Hobbit was even worse. Enjoying this series though. Really enjoying it.



I'm with Rick here. You're taking the absolute piss. At least Peter Jackson never made an elementary mistake like time warping an army that grows exponentially as soon as it hits land after time warping over a sea in a matter of hours which takes place during the day, to make it in time to one of the worst choreographed sieges and and battle sequences ever filmed which just so happened to be taking place during the night. You know, the same time the massive army made it ashore and then rode what I assume was a short or massive difference (it's OK if you turn your brain off) to get there in time. It wasn't my intention to come in here and piss all over this show again, but there's no way someone's going to tell me that this show is even better than The Hobbit films, never mind the first three Peter Jackson made just because there were some cringe moments in them. I recently watched The Battle of Five Armies on TV the other night. It shits all over this show despite it being a bloated whacky hijinks of a mess at times.