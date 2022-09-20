You know, I was going to write a response in good faith and try to gently explain my points, but then I read that and realised you're not worth it, and it will probably fly over your head anyway, so what's the point? I never once called you, or anybody in here, stupid for liking the show, which is what you're implying I am by this. I do understand the story and where it's going, it's so basic and predictable that it would be hard not to. Just because it's easy to follow, it doesn't make it any good or make any sense. Although you obviously think otherwise. More power to you and your simple tastes. Let's try to analyse the scene in question then:



So, you're saying that after openly demeaning the queen's authority, and basically threatening her, she was still coldly calculating how to win their support? Notorious hothead Galadriel, in ire? That's why she let herself be prisoned, again? That's one tremendous way to spin it. Probably she was just, you know, overpowered by the guards, which would make sense as she's unarmed, and isn't (to my knowledge) a superhero. That scene is a good example of the entitled brattiness in question, although you probably think she was just a bit forceful.



And yes, unfortunately, I have seen those types of hats cuts played for laughs like that. It's a stupid modern trope, usually found in Marvel movies and the like, to lighten up the mooooood. I might be mistaken but you come across as someone who probably devours that kind of brainless entertainment. Maybe you should try to watch something a little smarter for once, a little more challenging, maybe you will find lazy and formulaic writing a little less pleasing then, and the world will be a better place.



You named three interactions in over 4 hours of TV, where she's probably the character with more screen time on the entire show. And I would hardly say her last interaction with Elrond showed a "warm friendship". She basically scolds him the entire time. But ok, she's an entitled brat for 85% of the time. Does that make sense to you now? Do you always take things so literally? No wonder you like the show.



I'm not going to go and find clips of the show that shows Galadriel acting like an entitled brat. Just rewatch every scene of her with Numenor's queen, or how she treated her elves companions in the begging, or some of her interactions with Elrond, and the countless others where she acts exactly like that. She's constantly lecturing and demanding from everyone, no matter if she's a queen or a sailor, to do as she says with not an ounce of humility or diplomacy, like *drumrolls... an entitled brat. And why exactly should everyone listen to her? Because she has a gut feeling and has spent 2000 years unsuccessfully searching for Sauron? Oh, she found a mark in a cave somewhere. Yes, of course, like an audience we know she's right, but that doesn't make her demands any more realistic or compelling.



Where did I say I want her to be a perfect emotionless being? Talk about pulling narratives out of your ass. I even said that I liked her interpretation of the movie because of her conflicting features. That she was both scary and alluring, that you couldn't get a grasp on her. Show Galadriel doesn't have any conflicting features, she hardly has any features at all. Obviously, they couldn't make her as idyllic and mysterious as in the movies, as it would be really hard to relate to her. They had to make her more grounded, yes, but that doesn't mean she would have to lose all elfish allure. If it wasn't for the ears, hair, and occasional shows of superhuman strength, when the plot demands it, you wouldn't even think of her as an elf. The lack of emotional depth and her being so plain is what makes her so incredibly boring to me.



This conversation was as rewarding as talking to a wall, but I doubt I will come back any time soon. So, cheers.



Tolkien can put whatever message he wants into his story. He wrote the lore.

It's when a company like Amazon tries to use a tale based on the roman empire, celtic, nordic mythology to shoehorn 2022 messages in it people will obviously roll their eyes. What was the reason for this? Its supposed to be an adaptation.

I honestly think some people don't give a damn about what Tolkien wrote.



Oh my God could you be any more patronising or up your own arse? I suppose we should be grateful that you're lowering yourself to engage with someone who *shudder* probably likes Marvel movies. But despite your imagined superiority, you're still making the same flawed arguments and conveniently avoiding the points I'm making against them.In that scene, yes, if she'd tried to resist she would've been overwhelmed by the guards as more would've appeared, but also it would've made no sense because to try and violently resist at that point would've ruined any chance of getting the support of the Numenoreans. But later when she's told she's about to be deported right away, she has no choice but to try and escape - and it's obviously easier as there's only like three guards to deal with. You complain about the character being one-dimensional, yet you also complain when she shows two different characteristics within the same scene - at first headstrong, then more cautious as she realises she won't get anywhere by resisting at that point. You can't have it both ways. And again you're deliberately misinterpreting what's happening in the scene - she doesn't 'threaten' the Queen personally, she threatens to go over her head, which is a different thing. And that type of cut might be well-worn trope, but it's not an example of the writers 'openly mocking her' as you tried to say.And again, being headstrong and determined does not make her an 'entitled brat', unless you just don't understand what the word 'brat' means. She driven by vengeance and she knows she's right, and if she thinks she's entitled to some respect - well she is, because of who she is. Also it's hardly uncommon in this world for elves to see themselves as superior to men is it?You previously said she was a 'one-note' character, which literally means that she only demonstrates one characteristic. So when I give you examples of three other different characteristics, you say those don't count, for some reason - because they don't fit in with the simplistic argument you're trying to make. For example, you ignore the affection she shows Elrond and just say 'she scolds him the whole time' - you're just choosing to ignore things that don't fit in with your narrative. You said it was 'immature' for an elf to behave this way - headstrong, single-minded, even arrogant - yet there are plenty of other examples of elves behaving in similar ways, that could be described as 'immature'. As for the comparison to Peter Jackson's interpretation, you may have liked it but it doesn't really match what's in the book (she doesn't lose control or turn into something out of a horror movie), and it doesn't make sense in the story as she's dealing with people who are vulnerable and on a very important mission, one which she supports. You said yourself that they had to make her more grounded in this series, but your main concern for this female lead character seems to be that she should be 'alluring'. OK then.These are not '2022 messages' though are they? Fear of immigrants is something that has been used to stoke division for centuries, probably ever since civilisations started interacting with each other. You also said that this is being portrayed as the cause of the beef between Numenor and the elves, when it clearly isn't. It's made clear that the separation has been happening for a long time before that, and that this is just a simple tool that is being used by Pharazon at that point to rile up the people, keep them resentful and get them on his side. So that's just an example of you deliberately ignoring what's actually in the show because you wanted to make a point about 'modern politics' being inserted into the story. No doubt you'll be complaining about it being 'woke' next. When I said you were 'either not understanding or deliberately ignoring' what was actually in the show, I was giving you the benefit of the doubt - but it's obvious now that you're just deliberately ignoring and simplifying things because they don't fit your narrative, and this is an example of that.