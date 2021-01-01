Not to accuse anyone of anything, but it does seem like male characters are allowed to be serious, intense and angry most of the time, but female characters who are like that get described as petulant, bratty or unlikeable. Doesn't mean those male characters aren't ever criticised for other things, or those female characters should never be criticised, but there do seem to be different standards applied. Why is it that people reach for these terms and this kind of patronising language, when they wouldn't do the same with a male character?



Anyway, to get back to the discussion we were having earlier: why is there not scope for the personalities of elves to change and evolve over their lifespan? As I said this series is thousands of years before the LOTR trilogy, it would be a bit weird (and boring) if their personalities and roles were just set in stone forever.



I can only speak for myself, but I never care for characters that I find one-note. Be that female, male or whatever. The reason I dislike this interpretation of Galadriel is that I don't find any depth in her personality. A character can be driven, serious and intense, but if that's all they ever show, it doesn't make for compelling viewing. It also seems inauthentic for an Elf to act the way she does. She acts like a young immature human, not like an immortal being that's been around the earth for thousands of years. You can rationalize it any way you want, but if the only way you can of showing character growth is to have her being such a one-note entitled brat in the beginning so that she can grow out of it later on, then that's just amateurish writing in my book.I don't think that's just my personal interpretation btw, she's clearly been written that way. The actress playing her has talked about it, even the showrunners openly mock her. That's why they play her "I have a tempest in me..." speech in the last episode as a joke, immediately cutting to a shot of her behind bars when she finishes. One could ask how the guards of Numenor were able to put her there in the first place, when she so easily overpowered them later on, but basic things like consistency and logic don't seem to apply here.The reason I singled out her character for criticism, and I agree she's not the worst or less interesting in the show (although that's more indicative of the quality of the show than anything else), it's because I thought she was one of the characters with the most potential earlier on. As I said, I really like her interpretation in the movies, and the actress playing her. I thought they had a good solid foundation, but the writing is just not doing her character (or the actress for that matter) any justice. I agree it wouldn't make sense for her to be exactly the way she was in the LotR, but having her so far removed from anything close to what you would expect, it's just a cheap screenwriting trick to make her look good later on. It's the same trick they use when they make everyone around the main characters incompetent, just so that heroes shine even brighter. The movies had some of the same problems and were my least favourite part of them.Btw, I wasn't expecting Soprano's level of writing on this show, but I find it so generic, lifeless and uninspired, that I wouldn't be surprised if it was written by a scriptwriting algorithm and Jeff Bezos only hired those two chumps so that they can be the fall guys if things go to shit, like D&D for GoT. Only way I can understand how they hired those two for a billion dollar investment. It was certainly not because of their talent or experience.