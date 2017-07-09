each other to the point where they are just as bad. Then you get people like myself, genuinely critical of genuine issues of basic stuff like bad screen writing or pointing out blatant and obvious political agendas where there shouldn't be any, but because I don't like those things, I'm lumped into the same bracket as the aforementioned dickheads? I'm not having that. It's like Ghostbusters 2016 all over again. How dare ye not like this all female remake! You must like this even it's a pile of shite.
Ridiculous.
You focus on the wrong things though.
Who cares about wearing a skirt?
But let's nail this down this is where you went wrong and need to change IMO
pointing out blatant and obvious political agendas where there shouldn't be any,
I disagree there are any and you're not going to solve them.
It's a TV show so I think if there's genuine issues like this (I for one don't know what you're talking about) they belong elsewhere - we have places here to discuss politics
Politics in this? No thank you
And if you disagree with that take, I can live with that, but I think it ruins the thread
And this discussion is proof, no?
If you feel you need to discuss political and gender issues about a show - you're always going to run up against people who watch shows to ESCAPE that.
I don't agree these issues exist and I for one would rather talk about other issues - there's loads to talk about with this show!
Don't care what agendas others see in a TV show. It's hardly Panorama. It is fiction