« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 15261 times)

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #400 on: September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 18, 2022, 02:11:57 am
Was the Peter Jackson's Galadriel the correct version though? She's very limited in trilogy and you think of her as some witch from the woods that can read your mind and see your past and future. Sort of fortune telling witch and nothing more.
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,317
  • Trada
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #401 on: September 18, 2022, 08:30:50 am »
Some of it is so well filmed and this scene gave me goosebumps when everything comes together so well. There are not many shows that matches it


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #402 on: September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #403 on: September 18, 2022, 09:09:13 am »
Its not great so far but doing enough to keep me watching.  Whatever else, it looks superb.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #404 on: September 18, 2022, 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, then later he's a military leader, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.

Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.
« Last Edit: September 18, 2022, 10:39:28 am by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #405 on: September 18, 2022, 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: redwillow on September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am
I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon

Aye, love Peter Jackson's trilogy, but even today when i watch the trilogy, i get a feeling that Galadriel is going to eat them alive during the night while performing some strange cannibal dance
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #406 on: September 18, 2022, 04:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 18, 2022, 09:46:19 am
The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, then later he's a military leader, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.

Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.
He more or less applied the same thing to almost everything else when it came to visually conveying what Tolkien wrote down. The way he describes Galadriel in the books seemed to confuse a lot of people whenever her character turned up in the films, especially by how she looked. Well, according to some people's opinions I heard whenever the films first came out. He described her to be this glowing, almost too beautiful for words ethereal being. But I always viewed it as her power over people and how she was able to project how she wanted to be seen in other people's minds. I don't think Tolkien was being exactly literal in her description, in the same way he liked to exaggerate and embellish his descriptions of everything else. It was a tricky task for Jackson to convey, and I think he got it bang on. Well, I think Blancett did. Just her mannerisms and the way she carried herself were perfect. The actress in this is good, but I just don't know. She's missing that same kind of presence. I think Lastrador summed her up well by describing her as coming off as some kind of spoiled brat.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #407 on: September 18, 2022, 04:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 17, 2022, 09:08:24 pm
So, watched the fourth episode last night, and I think that will be it for me. I don't like to write about things I don't like, I much prefer to do the opposite, but this had my hopes up after the first episode and it has been an almighty disappointment ever since.

Let me start by saying I'm not some Tolkien purist or anything close. Other than loving the movies as a kid, I have no connection to the source material. I don't care and have been completely out of the loop about all the diversity controversy around it. The only thing I cared about was watching some good engaging storytelling, with some visually stunning imagery, and some exciting spectacle. Given the budget, source material and hype around the show, I don't think those were unfair expectations.

Other than on the visual front, especially in the first two episodes, and the Orc's design, I don't find anything compelling about this show. The story is so incredible plodding and unengaging. More than 4 hours in, and I don't think I can say anything significant that has happened. That's one hour longer than The Fellowship of the Ring for reference. I don't like or care about 95% of the characters in the show, other than Durin, Disa and possibly Nori, and they keep introducing more boring characters and uninteresting storylines for me to not care about. I find the writing mediocre and generic, the pacing glacial, and the acting middling, at best. It's just a stunning-looking mediocre bore.

Galadriel is my biggest disappointment so far. She just comes across as a bratty entitled teenager, not as a three hundred years old wise and powerful elf. It's like the writers are actively trying to make her unlikeable. The actress brings no life or gravitas to the character either. That's one of the most surprising things for me, as I thought Morfydd Clark was incredible in Saint Maud. But I think bad writing and a confusing direction can make any actor look bad.

There was a scene in the last episode, that had one of the most incompetently directed, edited and downright embarrassing action sequences I have seen in years, and I use the term action very loosely.

Spoiler
It involves an unarmed Galadriel (as could not be otherwise) fighting and pushing (yes pushing) four fully armed Numenor guards into a cellblock like they were a bunch of naughty five years old. In the first shot of the sequence, we see her attacking the first guard. Then we cut to an observing Pharazôn, and some seconds later we cut to a shot of Galadriel pushing the last of the four guards into the cell. How exactly she managed to pull such an endeavour, is deliberately not clear, but that doesn't matter. Didn't you see how she single handily killed a Snow Troll a few episodes ago? Of course four pesky Numenor guards would be no match for her power, or so the show would like you to believe. One can only imagine that the full sequence must be so badly choreographed and ridiculous looking, that they decided to cut most of the fighting out. But then you remember this is a gigantic 500 m. production and your forgiving nature is severely tested.
[close]

Fair criticisms, I'd agree with most of that. Struggling to care about any of the characters at the moment. They've supposedly set up a five-season arc so a slow burning start was necessary, but they don't seem to have hired either the writers or actors to carry that off. Gonna stick with it because I just love LoTR but the early signs aren't promising.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #408 on: September 18, 2022, 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am
I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon
That was her test you're talking about. She tested herself whenever she was in the presence of the Ring and failed it. That was more for the viewer's benefit in case they asked "just give it to her and it'll be sorted". We got shown a glimpse of what the Ring would do to her if she ever took it.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #409 on: September 18, 2022, 09:40:08 pm »
I'm with most of yous on Galadriel. When she started out I thought she was great.

Now, I'd just like to see her act/behave like an elf, instead of a teenage girl with a permanent cob on.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #410 on: September 19, 2022, 08:55:16 am »
Quote from: blert596 on September 18, 2022, 09:40:08 pm
I'm with most of yous on Galadriel. When she started out I thought she was great.

Now, I'd just like to see her act/behave like an elf, instead of a teenage girl with a permanent cob on.

I may be wrong but in terms of Elf-years, she pretty much is a teenager in this series in terms of maturity and experiences right?
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #411 on: September 19, 2022, 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on September 19, 2022, 08:55:16 am
I may be wrong but in terms of Elf-years, she pretty much is a teenager in this series in terms of maturity and experiences right?
No. She's already a couple thousand years old and a leader by the second age, according to the lore. They've butchered her character. There's just no other way to put it.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #412 on: September 19, 2022, 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 19, 2022, 08:33:46 pm
No. She's already a couple thousand years old and a leader by the second age, according to the lore. They've butchered her character. There's just no other way to put it.

As far as I know there isn't much written about her in the Second Age, at least not about the details of her personality at the time. It would be a bit strange if over thousands of years they never matured, their personalities never changed, or they never performed different roles at different times in their life.

To go back to Peter Jackson's version of the character, it seemed a bit heavy-handed to me. He couldn't seem to decide if he wanted her to be warm and wise or scary and sinister, and she kind of swung awkwardly between the two. In the scene where Frodo offers her the ring, in the book she seems more amused by the idea as she ponders it - she doesn't lose control and turn into something out of a horror movie.
« Last Edit: September 19, 2022, 09:45:00 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #413 on: September 19, 2022, 10:42:45 pm »
Yeah, she's all over the place in Jackson's trilogy.

We're seeing Galadriel develop in this new series, like in the most recent episode. I swear people don't want (or understand) character development these days. Like everyone losing their shit over Luke Skywalker in TLJ for not being exactly the same despite 30 years of shit happening in between. I'm not the even same person I was 5 years ago, let alone thousands of years in the case of Galadriel.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #414 on: September 19, 2022, 11:37:49 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on September 19, 2022, 10:42:45 pm
Yeah, she's all over the place in Jackson's trilogy.

We're seeing Galadriel develop in this new series, like in the most recent episode. I swear people don't want (or understand) character development these days. Like everyone losing their shit over Luke Skywalker in TLJ for not being exactly the same despite 30 years of shit happening in between. I'm not the even same person I was 5 years ago, let alone thousands of years in the case of Galadriel.

She's also spent the last 2000yrs on a revenge quest for her brother.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • Not Italian
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:08:24 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 19, 2022, 09:08:30 pm
As far as I know there isn't much written about her in the Second Age, at least not about the details of her personality at the time. It would be a bit strange if over thousands of years they never matured, their personalities never changed, or they never performed different roles at different times in their life.

To go back to Peter Jackson's version of the character, it seemed a bit heavy-handed to me. He couldn't seem to decide if he wanted her to be warm and wise or scary and sinister, and she kind of swung awkwardly between the two. In the scene where Frodo offers her the ring, in the book she seems more amused by the idea as she ponders it - she doesn't lose control and turn into something out of a horror movie.
She could be both, you know? Ambiguity is not a bad thing. It makes characters more interesting and deeper. If you want your characters to be three-dimensional, that is. I really liked Jackson's interpretation of Galadriel, exactly because of those contrasting elements that you mentioned, and I think he managed them really well. I liked that she was both scary and alluring. That you couldn't really get a firm grasp on her. It's how I imagine a thousand-year-old mystical being of great power would come across, to a mere mortal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:10:26 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 12:08:24 am
She could be both, you know? Ambiguity is not a bad thing. It makes characters more interesting and deeper. If you want your characters to be three-dimensional, that is. I really liked Jackson's interpretation of Galadriel, exactly because of those contrasting elements that you mentioned, and I think he managed them really well. I liked that she was both scary and alluring. That you couldn't really get a firm grasp on her. It's how I imagine a thousand-year-old mystical being of great power would come across, to a mere mortal.

There was nothing deep about Peter Jackson's Galadriel. Just some random fortune telling gypsy lady. All she was missing was a bandana and some heavy makeup.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline ChrisOH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 09:09:07 am »
I just don't understand the lack of patience people have for character development. Yes yes the lore. Go and read the books again if you want 100% accurate lore.
Logged
Ye wha la.

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 12:08:24 am
She could be both, you know? Ambiguity is not a bad thing. It makes characters more interesting and deeper. If you want your characters to be three-dimensional, that is. I really liked Jackson's interpretation of Galadriel, exactly because of those contrasting elements that you mentioned, and I think he managed them really well. I liked that she was both scary and alluring. That you couldn't really get a firm grasp on her. It's how I imagine a thousand-year-old mystical being of great power would come across, to a mere mortal.

But it doesn't really make sense for her to be both when dealing with the same people within a short space of time, when those people are basically on the same side as you, and are already vulnerable. From what I remember of the books (and I may be remembering it wrong) her role in the story was to provide comfort, wisdom, and guidance. Much as I like the Peter Jackson films, that scene with Frodo was an example of his tendency to insert horror film elements into the movies where they weren't really necessary. But if it's true that she could demonstrate such wildly different personality traits over the course of a few hours, it's certainly true that  she could do the same over the course of 2000 years.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 am »
Quote from: ChrisOH on Yesterday at 09:09:07 am
I just don't understand the lack of patience people have for character development. Yes yes the lore. Go and read the books again if you want 100% accurate lore.
I think some people want GoT 2.0 . Its not that, nor should be.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,245
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:10:48 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:25:55 am
There was nothing deep about Peter Jackson's Galadriel. Just some random fortune telling gypsy lady. All she was missing was a bandana and some heavy makeup.

She was literally the shittest part of the original trilogy.

The ROP version of her is infinitely more interesting.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:06:32 am
I think some people want GoT 2.0 . Its not that, nor should be.

I'd say people want it to be more like the Jackson trilogy than GOT.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:57 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm »
Quote from: ChrisOH on Yesterday at 09:09:07 am
I just don't understand the lack of patience people have for character development. Yes yes the lore. Go and read the books again if you want 100% accurate lore.
Character development for an already 6000 year old Elvin leader that's already supposed to be wise over the course of, what, a few months or so? OK.

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 10:18:21 am
I'd say people want it to be more like the Jackson trilogy than GOT.
Yes, which is more in line with the lore than this is. If you're going to borrow a dead man's work, at least be respectful to it and not hack it to bits.

Desolation of Smaug was on TV last night. You know, for all the shit those films get, and they do deserve a lot of it, they at least retain some of good stuff that made the first three films feel so faithful to Tolkien. We all know the big problems it had was Jackson taking massive liberties with it by diverging from the source material and inventing his own extraneous shite. Same thing going on here. Only it doesn't have the caliber of actors and entertainment value to fall back on. At least it was worth sitting through to get to Smaug. He was great. This show needs a "Smaug" if it's to show any signs of promise.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • Not Italian
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm
Character development for an already 6000 year old Elvin leader that's already supposed to be wise over the course of, what, a few months or so? OK.
You can kind of understand why the Numenoreans ended their relations with the Elves though. They take thousands of years to grow out of their angsty teen phase. It must have been terribly annoying to deal with.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
You can kind of understand why the Numenoreans ended their relations with the Elves though. They take thousands of years to grow out of their angsty teen phase. It must have been terribly annoying to deal with.
She needs grounded, that one. Out climbing 500 feet towers in a dress, and magically overpowering guards and convincing them to go quietly into a cell to be locked up. Rey from Star Wars has some competition now at least.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm
Character development for an already 6000 year old Elvin leader that's already supposed to be wise over the course of, what, a few months or so? OK.
Yes, which is more in line with the lore than this is. If you're going to borrow a dead man's work, at least be respectful to it and not hack it to bits.

Desolation of Smaug was on TV last night. You know, for all the shit those films get, and they do deserve a lot of it, they at least retain some of good stuff that made the first three films feel so faithful to Tolkien. We all know the big problems it had was Jackson taking massive liberties with it by diverging from the source material and inventing his own extraneous shite. Same thing going on here. Only it doesn't have the caliber of actors and entertainment value to fall back on. At least it was worth sitting through to get to Smaug. He was great. This show needs a "Smaug" if it's to show any signs of promise.

No, character development over the thousands of years between the 2nd Age and 3rd Age, not over the first few episodes of a five-season TV show. We were talking about the difference between the character in this show and in the LOTR trilogy, which are thousands of years apart.

Regarding departing from the source material, it's important to note that in this series, unlike the LOTR and Hobbit stories, there isn't actually that much detailed lore to depart from, and as far as I know not much at all was written about Galadriel in the 2nd Age.

Finally, I don't get why because a character is determined, single-minded and occasionally angry, that makes them 'angsty' or a 'brat' - it's a strange and simplistic way of interpreting characters and stories.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
No, character development over the thousands of years between the 2nd Age and 3rd Age, not over the first few episodes of a five-season TV show. We were talking about the difference between the character in this show and in the LOTR trilogy, which are thousands of years apart.

Regarding departing from the source material, it's important to note that in this series, unlike the LOTR and Hobbit stories, there isn't actually that much detailed lore to depart from, and as far as I know not much at all was written about Galadriel in the 2nd Age.

Finally, I don't get why because a character is determined, single-minded and occasionally angry, that makes them 'angsty' or a 'brat' - it's a strange and simplistic way of interpreting characters and stories.
I think that the actor hasnt quite pitched it right and theres some direction and writing issues in that. She and the script are clearly going for driven, powerful and authoritative, a true force of nature. Whilst theres been moments of that, there has also been a permeation of petulance into the performance that doesnt quite gel brilliantly with the perception of Galadriel most have from the Peter Jackson trilogy and reading of the original trilogy books. I think it can get better and as the story gives her more weight and room to flex hopefully it will lean into the former characterisation as opposed to her feeling somewhat undercooked and incessantly annoying.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
I don't get why because a character is determined, single-minded and occasionally angry, that makes them 'angsty' or a 'brat'
Nah, we know why.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Why?

Cause Galadriel is a BIRD presumably

I haven't noticed her being "petulant" til reading this thread haha

Just hasn't struck me as that. She's not the most engaging character yet but has some cool bits and also is on a revenge quest for her dead brother like Freudian much

There's easily worse characters in this

Still interested though. never really expected massively deep characterisation in any Tolkien property no matter how close or distanced from the source books

Galadriel isn't grating on me yet

I mean Elrond seems less deep and less interesting
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:36 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,245
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm
She needs grounded, that one. Out climbing 500 feet towers in a dress, and magically overpowering guards and convincing them to go quietly into a cell to be locked up. Rey from Star Wars has some competition now at least.

Ah, I get what your problem with the show is now.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,435
  • Not Italian
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:50:32 am
Ah, I get what your problem with the show is now.
So you said, that Galadriel is "literally the shittest part of the original trilogy" but you imply that someone is a sexist because they don't like this show's interpretation of Galadriel? So you dislike the Galadriel from the movies because you're a raging misogynist, that's uncomfortable with female characters being powerful and wise?
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm »
 
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:50:32 am
Ah, I get what your problem with the show is now.
So are you another one making assumptions.:tosser


See, this is the problem now these days, and people are too fucking thick to see it. One section if decenters genuinely are upset with women taking prominent roles. Then there's the far side of the other side of the coin arguing there isn't enough female, race or gender diversity or empowerment going on. Both throwing accusations and slander at each other to the point where they are just as bad. Then you get people like myself, genuinely critical of genuine issues of basic stuff like bad screen writing or pointing out blatant and obvious political agendas where there shouldn't be any, but because I don't like those things, I'm lumped into the same bracket as the aforementioned dickheads? I'm not having that. It's like Ghostbusters 2016 all over again. How dare ye not like this all female remake! You must like this even it's a pile of shite.

Ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:41 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #433 on: Today at 05:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:51:15 pm
So you said, that Galadriel is "literally the shittest part of the original trilogy" but you imply that someone is a sexist because they don't like this show's interpretation of Galadriel? So you dislike the Galadriel from the movies because you're a raging misogynist, that's uncomfortable with female characters being powerful and wise?
It's a fucking joke. I wasn't going to entertain this, but some other balloon had already alluded to it and hasn't responded, so...

The contradictory thing about being accused of being a  misogynist is that how can you be misogynist for appreciating another version of the same character who also just so happens to be female, and an even more empowering female at that? Which is it?
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #434 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
You need to relax mate. It's just a TV show. Yeah of course they can improve some things such as dialogue, but no need going full rage about it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:57:02 pm
You need to relax mate. It's just a TV show. Yeah of course they can improve some things such as dialogue, but no need going full rage about it.
You're telling me I need to relax when you have assholes on here accusing people of being some kind of misogynist bigot because I find the writing on a TV show to be a bit shit? Righteo. I'll just take that on the chin and accept it and not defend myself on that. That's not about the show. It got made personal by others, about me and others, that are critical for same reason.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:38 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:39:46 pm
each other to the point where they are just as bad. Then you get people like myself, genuinely critical of genuine issues of basic stuff like bad screen writing or pointing out blatant and obvious political agendas where there shouldn't be any, but because I don't like those things, I'm lumped into the same bracket as the aforementioned dickheads? I'm not having that. It's like Ghostbusters 2016 all over again. How dare ye not like this all female remake! You must like this even it's a pile of shite.

Ridiculous.

You focus on the wrong things though.

Who cares about wearing a skirt?

But let's nail this down this is where you went wrong and need to change IMO

Quote
pointing out blatant and obvious political agendas where there shouldn't be any,

I disagree there are any and you're not going to solve them.

It's a TV show so I think if there's genuine issues like this (I for one don't know what you're talking about) they belong elsewhere - we have places here to discuss politics

Politics in this? No thank you

And if you disagree with that take, I can live with that, but I think it ruins the thread

And this discussion is proof, no?

If you feel you need to discuss political and gender issues about a show - you're always going to run up against people who watch shows to ESCAPE that.

I don't agree these issues exist and I for one would rather talk about other issues - there's loads to talk about with this show!

Don't care what agendas others see in a TV show. It's hardly Panorama. It is fiction
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:56 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #437 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:28:18 pm
You focus on the wrong things though.

Who cares about wearing a skirt?

But let's nail this down this is where you went wrong and need to change IMO

I disagree there are any and you're not going to solve them.

It's a TV show so I think if there's genuine issues like this (I for one don't know what you're talking about) they belong elsewhere - we have places here to discuss politics

Politics in this? No thank you

And if you disagree with that take, I can live with that, but I think it ruins the thread

And this discussion is proof, no?

If you feel you need to discuss political and gender issues about a show - you're always going to run up against people who watch shows to ESCAPE that.

I don't agree these issues exist and I for one would rather talk about other issues - there's loads to talk about with this show!

Don't care what agendas others see in a TV show. It's hardly Panorama. It is fiction
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #438 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:49:00 pm


Ok, reporting this, it's not getting anywhere

Would rather discuss the show than race and gender issues
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 