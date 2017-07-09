The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, then later he's a military leader, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.



Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.



He more or less applied the same thing to almost everything else when it came to visually conveying what Tolkien wrote down. The way he describes Galadriel in the books seemed to confuse a lot of people whenever her character turned up in the films, especially by how she looked. Well, according to some people's opinions I heard whenever the films first came out. He described her to be this glowing, almost too beautiful for words ethereal being. But I always viewed it as her power over people and how she was able to project how she wanted to be seen in other people's minds. I don't think Tolkien was being exactly literal in her description, in the same way he liked to exaggerate and embellish his descriptions of everything else. It was a tricky task for Jackson to convey, and I think he got it bang on. Well, I think Blancett did. Just her mannerisms and the way she carried herself were perfect. The actress in this is good, but I just don't know. She's missing that same kind of presence. I think Lastrador summed her up well by describing her as coming off as some kind of spoiled brat.