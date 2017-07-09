Character development for an already 6000 year old Elvin leader that's already supposed to be wise over the course of, what, a few months or so? OK.
Yes, which is more in line with the lore than this is. If you're going to borrow a dead man's work, at least be respectful to it and not hack it to bits.
Desolation of Smaug was on TV last night. You know, for all the shit those films get, and they do deserve a lot of it, they at least retain some of good stuff that made the first three films feel so faithful to Tolkien. We all know the big problems it had was Jackson taking massive liberties with it by diverging from the source material and inventing his own extraneous shite. Same thing going on here. Only it doesn't have the caliber of actors and entertainment value to fall back on. At least it was worth sitting through to get to Smaug. He was great. This show needs a "Smaug" if it's to show any signs of promise.
No, character development over the thousands of years between the 2nd Age and 3rd Age, not over the first few episodes of a five-season TV show. We were talking about the difference between the character in this show and in the LOTR trilogy, which are thousands of years apart.
Regarding departing from the source material, it's important to note that in this series, unlike the LOTR and Hobbit stories, there isn't actually that much detailed lore to depart from, and as far as I know not much at all was written about Galadriel in the 2nd Age.
Finally, I don't get why because a character is determined, single-minded and occasionally angry, that makes them 'angsty' or a 'brat' - it's a strange and simplistic way of interpreting characters and stories.