No. She's already a couple thousand years old and a leader by the second age, according to the lore. They've butchered her character. There's just no other way to put it.
As far as I know there isn't much written about her in the Second Age, at least not about the details of her personality at the time. It would be a bit strange if over thousands of years they never matured, their personalities never changed, or they never performed different roles at different times in their life.
To go back to Peter Jackson's version of the character, it seemed a bit heavy-handed to me. He couldn't seem to decide if he wanted her to be warm and wise or scary and sinister, and she kind of swung awkwardly between the two. In the scene where Frodo offers her the ring, in the book she seems more amused by the idea as she ponders it - she doesn't lose control and turn into something out of a horror movie.