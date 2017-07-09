« previous next »
Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 14569 times)

Online Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #400 on: September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 18, 2022, 02:11:57 am
Was the Peter Jackson's Galadriel the correct version though? She's very limited in trilogy and you think of her as some witch from the woods that can read your mind and see your past and future. Sort of fortune telling witch and nothing more.
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #401 on: September 18, 2022, 08:30:50 am »
Some of it is so well filmed and this scene gave me goosebumps when everything comes together so well. There are not many shows that matches it


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY</a>
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #402 on: September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon
Offline thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #403 on: September 18, 2022, 09:09:13 am »
Its not great so far but doing enough to keep me watching.  Whatever else, it looks superb.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #404 on: September 18, 2022, 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 18, 2022, 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, then later he's a military leader, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.

Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #405 on: September 18, 2022, 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: redwillow on September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am
I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon

Aye, love Peter Jackson's trilogy, but even today when i watch the trilogy, i get a feeling that Galadriel is going to eat them alive during the night while performing some strange cannibal dance
Online Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #406 on: September 18, 2022, 04:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 18, 2022, 09:46:19 am
The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, then later he's a military leader, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.

Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.
He more or less applied the same thing to almost everything else when it came to visually conveying what Tolkien wrote down. The way he describes Galadriel in the books seemed to confuse a lot of people whenever her character turned up in the films, especially by how she looked. Well, according to some people's opinions I heard whenever the films first came out. He described her to be this glowing, almost too beautiful for words ethereal being. But I always viewed it as her power over people and how she was able to project how she wanted to be seen in other people's minds. I don't think Tolkien was being exactly literal in her description, in the same way he liked to exaggerate and embellish his descriptions of everything else. It was a tricky task for Jackson to convey, and I think he got it bang on. Well, I think Blancett did. Just her mannerisms and the way she carried herself were perfect. The actress in this is good, but I just don't know. She's missing that same kind of presence. I think Lastrador summed her up well by describing her as coming off as some kind of spoiled brat.
Offline Dench57

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #407 on: September 18, 2022, 04:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 17, 2022, 09:08:24 pm
So, watched the fourth episode last night, and I think that will be it for me. I don't like to write about things I don't like, I much prefer to do the opposite, but this had my hopes up after the first episode and it has been an almighty disappointment ever since.

Let me start by saying I'm not some Tolkien purist or anything close. Other than loving the movies as a kid, I have no connection to the source material. I don't care and have been completely out of the loop about all the diversity controversy around it. The only thing I cared about was watching some good engaging storytelling, with some visually stunning imagery, and some exciting spectacle. Given the budget, source material and hype around the show, I don't think those were unfair expectations.

Other than on the visual front, especially in the first two episodes, and the Orc's design, I don't find anything compelling about this show. The story is so incredible plodding and unengaging. More than 4 hours in, and I don't think I can say anything significant that has happened. That's one hour longer than The Fellowship of the Ring for reference. I don't like or care about 95% of the characters in the show, other than Durin, Disa and possibly Nori, and they keep introducing more boring characters and uninteresting storylines for me to not care about. I find the writing mediocre and generic, the pacing glacial, and the acting middling, at best. It's just a stunning-looking mediocre bore.

Galadriel is my biggest disappointment so far. She just comes across as a bratty entitled teenager, not as a three hundred years old wise and powerful elf. It's like the writers are actively trying to make her unlikeable. The actress brings no life or gravitas to the character either. That's one of the most surprising things for me, as I thought Morfydd Clark was incredible in Saint Maud. But I think bad writing and a confusing direction can make any actor look bad.

There was a scene in the last episode, that had one of the most incompetently directed, edited and downright embarrassing action sequences I have seen in years, and I use the term action very loosely.

It involves an unarmed Galadriel (as could not be otherwise) fighting and pushing (yes pushing) four fully armed Numenor guards into a cellblock like they were a bunch of naughty five years old. In the first shot of the sequence, we see her attacking the first guard. Then we cut to an observing Pharazôn, and some seconds later we cut to a shot of Galadriel pushing the last of the four guards into the cell. How exactly she managed to pull such an endeavour, is deliberately not clear, but that doesn't matter. Didn't you see how she single handily killed a Snow Troll a few episodes ago? Of course four pesky Numenor guards would be no match for her power, or so the show would like you to believe. One can only imagine that the full sequence must be so badly choreographed and ridiculous looking, that they decided to cut most of the fighting out. But then you remember this is a gigantic 500 m. production and your forgiving nature is severely tested.
Fair criticisms, I'd agree with most of that. Struggling to care about any of the characters at the moment. They've supposedly set up a five-season arc so a slow burning start was necessary, but they don't seem to have hired either the writers or actors to carry that off. Gonna stick with it because I just love LoTR but the early signs aren't promising.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #408 on: September 18, 2022, 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on September 18, 2022, 08:37:02 am
I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon
That was her test you're talking about. She tested herself whenever she was in the presence of the Ring and failed it. That was more for the viewer's benefit in case they asked "just give it to her and it'll be sorted". We got shown a glimpse of what the Ring would do to her if she ever took it.
Offline blert596

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #409 on: September 18, 2022, 09:40:08 pm »
I'm with most of yous on Galadriel. When she started out I thought she was great.

Now, I'd just like to see her act/behave like an elf, instead of a teenage girl with a permanent cob on.
Offline redwillow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 08:55:16 am »
Quote from: blert596 on September 18, 2022, 09:40:08 pm
I'm with most of yous on Galadriel. When she started out I thought she was great.

Now, I'd just like to see her act/behave like an elf, instead of a teenage girl with a permanent cob on.

I may be wrong but in terms of Elf-years, she pretty much is a teenager in this series in terms of maturity and experiences right?
Online Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:55:16 am
I may be wrong but in terms of Elf-years, she pretty much is a teenager in this series in terms of maturity and experiences right?
No. She's already a couple thousand years old and a leader by the second age, according to the lore. They've butchered her character. There's just no other way to put it.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:33:46 pm
No. She's already a couple thousand years old and a leader by the second age, according to the lore. They've butchered her character. There's just no other way to put it.

As far as I know there isn't much written about her in the Second Age, at least not about the details of her personality at the time. It would be a bit strange if over thousands of years they never matured, their personalities never changed, or they never performed different roles at different times in their life.

To go back to Peter Jackson's version of the character, it seemed a bit heavy-handed to me. He couldn't seem to decide if he wanted her to be warm and wise or scary and sinister, and she kind of swung awkwardly between the two. In the scene where Frodo offers her the ring, in the book she seems more amused by the idea as she ponders it - she doesn't lose control and turn into something out of a horror movie.
Offline wampa1

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
Yeah, she's all over the place in Jackson's trilogy.

We're seeing Galadriel develop in this new series, like in the most recent episode. I swear people don't want (or understand) character development these days. Like everyone losing their shit over Luke Skywalker in TLJ for not being exactly the same despite 30 years of shit happening in between. I'm not the even same person I was 5 years ago, let alone thousands of years in the case of Galadriel.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
Yeah, she's all over the place in Jackson's trilogy.

We're seeing Galadriel develop in this new series, like in the most recent episode. I swear people don't want (or understand) character development these days. Like everyone losing their shit over Luke Skywalker in TLJ for not being exactly the same despite 30 years of shit happening in between. I'm not the even same person I was 5 years ago, let alone thousands of years in the case of Galadriel.

She's also spent the last 2000yrs on a revenge quest for her brother.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:08:24 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:08:30 pm
As far as I know there isn't much written about her in the Second Age, at least not about the details of her personality at the time. It would be a bit strange if over thousands of years they never matured, their personalities never changed, or they never performed different roles at different times in their life.

To go back to Peter Jackson's version of the character, it seemed a bit heavy-handed to me. He couldn't seem to decide if he wanted her to be warm and wise or scary and sinister, and she kind of swung awkwardly between the two. In the scene where Frodo offers her the ring, in the book she seems more amused by the idea as she ponders it - she doesn't lose control and turn into something out of a horror movie.
She could be both, you know? Ambiguity is not a bad thing. It makes characters more interesting and deeper. If you want your characters to be three-dimensional, that is. I really liked Jackson's interpretation of Galadriel, exactly because of those contrasting elements that you mentioned, and I think he managed them really well. I liked that she was both scary and alluring. That you couldn't really get a firm grasp on her. It's how I imagine a thousand-year-old mystical being of great power would come across, to a mere mortal.
