Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 14105 times)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:17:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:11:57 am
Was the Peter Jackson's Galadriel the correct version though? She's very limited in trilogy and you think of her as some witch from the woods that can read your mind and see your past and future. Sort of fortune telling witch and nothing more.
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:30:50 am »
Some of it is so well filmed and this scene gave me goosebumps when everything comes together so well. There are not many shows that matches it


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cXq5NCE6BoY</a>
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:37:02 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Its not great so far but doing enough to keep me watching.  Whatever else, it looks superb.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:17:43 am
Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...

The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, later ends up a military leader in the first war against Sauron, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.

Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:37:02 am
I was also a bit confused, when I watched the films as a kid I thought Galadriel was some sort of half elf half witch that could transform into a demon

Aye, love Peter Jackson's trilogy, but even today when i watch the trilogy, i get a feeling that Galadriel is going to eat them alive during the night while performing some strange cannibal dance
