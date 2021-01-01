Well, she came across pretty much like she did in the books. Which were the main books as far as her description goes, so...



The way I look at it is that this is a 'younger' version of the character. I mean obviously she's already at least 1000 years old here, but the LOTR story happens like 2000 years after this, and elves obviously live forever. There's nothing that says they can't change, become wiser or more powerful etc over time. For example, Elrond starts as a 'herald' to the King, later ends up a military leader in the first war against Sauron, then by the time of LOTR is in charge of Rivendell. And I don't think there's much written specifically about Galadriel 's character at this point in her life. I'd expect to see her change quite a lot over the five seasons.Also I think Jackson's version exaggerated the 'scary' element of the character for dramatic effect.