Saw the first episode last night.



Was stunned by how beautiful it looked. It doesn't look like a TV show at all, which is what one would expect given the budget, but it's not always the case. The visuals in this had a real feel and tactility about them. They were otherworldy gorgeous but fitting. Now, if you ask me in a week what exactly happened in this episode, plot-wise, I don't think I will remember. The prologue was the best part of the episode, by a huge margin, the rest kind of dragged for me. I know it was an introductory episode but felt they could have done more with the time they took. Still, I'm really looking forward to it.



Regarding the race thing. As far as I can tell, while the world in LoTR is fictional, it is based on the real world, and you know, there are different ethnicists in this world, other than Caucasians. It takes a special kind of twisted mind to believe there couldn't or shouldn't people from other ethnicists, exist in this fictional world.