Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 08:03:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2022, 09:08:35 pm
I thought that Tolkien write the lord of the rings as a kind of British parallel for the Icelandic folklore tales

Of course, when he wrote them there werent that many black people in Britain his stories reflect that I suppose but Britain today is full of people of different skin tones .. and so the programmes reflect that change

Imagine being so small minded that you found that problematical ..?  These people must be inadequate

His influences were Old English, Norse, Germanic (Volsung Saga and Nibelungenlied), Finnish but they were starting points and his principle interests were in language and storytelling.

He does reference physical attributes of different races but they are typically to do with stature and build rather than skin colour (which is hardly mentioned, if at all). And the fundamental message in the books is that there is more to anyone than there physical appearance. Whether its underestimating the hardiness of the Hobbits because of their small size to associating Striders ragged appearance with untrustworthiness.

And for me, even if Tolkien had specifically written dwarves and elves as white characters, we are living in the twenty-first century. If anyone hasnt watched it, Id recommend Armando Ianuccis film of David Copperfield with Dev Patel as the lead. Its a great example of casting against historical expectations. No doubt the not historically accurate brigade hit their knickers in a twist because there were black and brown faces in a Victorian story but what casting for the society we live in today does is emphasise the universality of great storytelling.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 08:55:51 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on September  5, 2022, 03:37:25 pm
Fuck me the Irish accents are fucking woeful. Not that hard to get Irish actors in surely!


The problem with getting in Irish actors is a lot of directors do not let them speak in their native accents and instead get Irish actors with genuine Irish accents to speak in that horrible Hollywood version of what an Oirish accent should sound like.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
Quote from: wampa1 on September  5, 2022, 10:19:25 pm
They're not actually Irish though? So it doesn't matter how 'woeful' the accents are when applied to a made-up race of creatures.

The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkien’s childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudley’s own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because it’s become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkien’s letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But that’s the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are ‘real’. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 09:37:36 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 08:03:04 am
His influences were Old English, Norse, Germanic (Volsung Saga and Nibelungenlied), Finnish but they were starting points and his principle interests were in language and storytelling.

He does reference physical attributes of different races but they are typically to do with stature and build rather than skin colour (which is hardly mentioned, if at all). And the fundamental message in the books is that there is more to anyone than there physical appearance. Whether its underestimating the hardiness of the Hobbits because of their small size to associating Striders ragged appearance with untrustworthiness.

And for me, even if Tolkien had specifically written dwarves and elves as white characters, we are living in the twenty-first century. If anyone hasnt watched it, Id recommend Armando Ianuccis film of David Copperfield with Dev Patel as the lead. Its a great example of casting against historical expectations. No doubt the not historically accurate brigade hit their knickers in a twist because there were black and brown faces in a Victorian story but what casting for the society we live in today does is emphasise the universality of great storytelling.

Funnily enough, Tolkien's generation might have been more colour-blind than some may suppose. During WWII, the native British were notably welcoming to black American soldiers, treating them way better than their fellow white American soldiers did. Said black service men and women noted that experience as initiating a recognition that they deserved better than they got back home.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 09:43:03 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkiens childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudleys own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because its become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkiens letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But thats the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are real. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.



Cf. Hollywood cliches. Apparently the yee-arrgh me maties stereotypical pirate accent goes back to a west country actor who was encouraged to ham up his pirate role, and decided to go full on with his native accent.

Looking it up, the actor was Robert Newton.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HrzfrXC-sq8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HrzfrXC-sq8</a>
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 10:32:50 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkiens childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudleys own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because its become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkiens letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But thats the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are real. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.



Very interesting, if i had to guess i would have thought Elves were the Americans. Here to save the day, fancy armour and weaponry and that
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 01:03:47 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September  7, 2022, 10:32:50 am
Very interesting, if i had to guess i would have thought Elves were the Americans. Here to save the day, fancy armour and weaponry and that

Too slim and cultivated to be Americans  :P
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 01:18:55 pm
I always think that Hobbits talk in a West Country accent they always did in my head when reading the book.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 06:11:20 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkiens childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudleys own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because its become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkiens letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But thats the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are real. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.



I'd place Gondor in Germany rather than in Italy.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 07:03:30 pm
Saw the first episode last night.

Was stunned by how beautiful it looked. It doesn't look like a TV show at all, which is what one would expect given the budget, but it's not always the case. The visuals in this had a real feel and tactility about them. They were otherworldy gorgeous but fitting. Now, if you ask me in a week what exactly happened in this episode, plot-wise, I don't think I will remember. The prologue was the best part of the episode, by a huge margin, the rest kind of dragged for me. I know it was an introductory episode but felt they could have done more with the time they took. Still, I'm really looking forward to it.

Regarding the race thing. As far as I can tell, while the world in LoTR is fictional, it is based on the real world, and you know, there are different ethnicists in this world, other than Caucasians. It takes a special kind of twisted mind to believe there couldn't or shouldn't people from other ethnicists, exist in this fictional world.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 7, 2022, 08:40:05 pm
Good episode on The Rest is History on LOTR

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7gmob4z27So" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7gmob4z27So</a>
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 07:54:34 am
Is episode three out today?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 08:28:25 am
Am glad that I have held off watching this so far as this has just become my weekend watch. Heck might even watch both the Hobbit & LOTR films as well to avoid the tv.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 09:51:36 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 07:54:34 am
Is episode three out today?

Yeah it's up on Amazon already.

Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:28:25 am
Am glad that I have held off watching this so far as this has just become my weekend watch. Heck might even watch both the Hobbit & LOTR films as well to avoid the tv.

I still haven't finished the Hobbit trilogy. The company I used to work for paid for us to go see all of them in the cinema but even that wasn't enough to tempt me; boring, way too much CGI and the 3D + weird framerate felt horrible to watch.

Rewatching the extended LOTR trilogy sounds like a good call though, I had the urge pretty much as soon as I put on episode 1 of the show.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 10:33:57 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkiens childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudleys own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because its become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkiens letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But thats the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are real. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.




He seems to have placed Mordor as Stoke. I can get with that. Accurate stuff.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 10:58:27 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:33:57 am

He seems to have placed Mordor as Stoke. I can get with that. Accurate stuff.
Potbanks = Fires of Mount Doom.

Orcs = Monkey dust fiends in Hanley town centre.

Accurate.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 05:45:50 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2022, 09:35:33 am
The Shire represents the Black Country of Tolkiens childhood so the most accurate representation of a Hobbit in Rings of Power is surely Dudleys own Lenny Henry. The Irish thing and associated te-diddley-dee Celtic flute music is a Peter Jackson creation and the one for me that grates, partly because its become a predictable cliche in Hollywood film-making (Titanic for example). Tolkien wrote of "a certain distaste" for Celtic legends, "largely for their fundamental unreason" (Wiki, Tolkiens letter) although he referenced Welsh language and legend for some Elvish stories. But thats the Jackson version of these stories and I go with it. He chose particular accents to help define specific peoples, none of which are real. 

Wiki has a good map showing his principle geographic influences. No Scotland (dwarves) and no Ireland (Hobbits) and definitely no Americans.


I havent watched it yet, but I love the idea you put forwards about Lenny Henry.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 07:07:23 pm
Spoiler
I'm guessing the falling wizard is Gandalf due to his love for hobbits and his connection with them in LOTR trilogy
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 07:09:02 pm
With a lack of sport on this weekend, looking for things to watch once I finish Cobra Kai - this worth it so far?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 07:16:05 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:09:02 pm
With a lack of sport on this weekend, looking for things to watch once I finish Cobra Kai - this worth it so far?

Cobra Kai?!

Get out!

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 07:28:55 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:16:05 pm
Cobra Kai?!

Get out!


I like it ;D

It's bubblegum crap but has a feel of nostalgia around it!
