Well in that case, I was definitely drawing the comparison in the "apt" way...rather than the ridiculous one..lol



Basically saying that where some original, definitive body of work exists.....expect criticism and pushback from those who hold that body of work dear....or in some cases..."sacred."



If you're aware that such people exist....but also believe that they're not YOUR production's target audience, then be fully prepared to have these people mobilise themselves as your outspoken, militant enemies.



That's really all we're witnessing here.



There already exists a huge, well supported "war on woke." Driving millions more into the welcoming embrace of their existing ranks doesn't really provide a viable counter-argument....it just exacerbates the division of opinion and legitimises the ever-increasing scale of the push-back.



I guess only time will tell if profits can still be made in spite of the deliberate antagonism of existing fan-bases.



A few points to make here.In this case, there isn't a 'definitive body of work', since there is very little written about the 2nd Age, so they're having to invent a lot of stuff. But some fans had already decided it was a desecration of Tolkien before they knew anything about it or had seen a single frame of the show.With any adaptation, the people doing it should be free to do their work without being restricted by or afraid of what some fans might think of it, because that's just stifling and can lead you round in circles. It's not 'deliberate antagonism' and they shouldn't be catering only to a group of extremist fans, especially since nothing will ever satisfy them anyway.Then there's the fact that many of these reactions are not based on what's actually in the show, or the quality of it. I doubt many of them have even seen it. They were condemning long before it came out, and are saying the same things now as they were before. They're never liked the idea of the show and their minds are completely closed. They don't care what's actually in the show or whether some parts of it are done well. It's become a moral campaign for them, it makes them feel superior and as though they're nobly protecting Tolkien's legacy. It's why they're trying to control the narrative and police other people's opinions, claiming that anyone with a positive opinion has been paid by Amazon. The fact that they don't care about what's actually in the show is proved by the fact that most of them love the movie trilogy, even though that changed and contradicted a lot of stuff from the books.Then there's the point I raised that I'm not convinced that many of them are actually that knowledgeable about Tolkien in the first place, they're just using it as another front in the culture war. They're objecting to the shows creators bringing modern politics into it, but they're the ones doing it. These people should not be indulged, they should be ignored.