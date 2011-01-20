« previous next »
Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 7930 times)

Online Kashinoda

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #160 on: July 12, 2022, 08:56:06 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 11, 2022, 10:28:21 pm
Still looking forward to seeing Peter Mullen. I think he will be great in this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SEB2n-czwss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SEB2n-czwss</a>
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #161 on: July 13, 2022, 01:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 11, 2022, 10:34:59 pm
Is it not conceivable to you that like humans, hobbits might, as a species, contain many different skin colours?


Was The Shire a white enclave in the films? A bit like Belgrade. Or St Helens.

Offline Elmo!

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #162 on: July 13, 2022, 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 13, 2022, 01:57:18 pm

Was The Shire a white enclave in the films? A bit like Belgrade. Or St Helens.

If it's anything like "The Shire" I grew up in - Aberdeenshire - then probably, yes.
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #163 on: July 14, 2022, 02:31:32 pm »
The 1st full length trailer has just been released

It looks good looking forward to it, but my only criticism is like others have said it seems to polished and clean
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #164 on: July 14, 2022, 02:33:27 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZlorEAAAqSg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZlorEAAAqSg</a>
Offline El Lobo

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #165 on: July 14, 2022, 02:38:33 pm »
People are gonna shit all over it, because thats what people do now....but it looks fucking incredible for a TV show.
Offline Crimson

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #166 on: July 14, 2022, 04:00:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 14, 2022, 02:38:33 pm
People are gonna shit all over it, because thats what people do now....but it looks fucking incredible for a TV show.

I've been critical, but this new trailer looks better. Just really hope the story holds up (i.e  they don't take too many liberties)
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #167 on: July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm »
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".
Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #168 on: July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".

On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.
Offline jillc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #169 on: July 14, 2022, 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".

That kind of depends whether you liked his version of it, it still doesn't explain why people make their own minds up about a show before they've actually seen it.
Offline newterp

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #170 on: July 14, 2022, 07:23:28 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #171 on: July 14, 2022, 07:33:20 pm »
Hard to put the Hobbit films on him and not New Line Cinema.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #172 on: July 15, 2022, 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.

He set the bar too high even for himself with LOTR trilogy. That said, i quite like the latest trailer, looks pretty stunning

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dESMITm6fwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dESMITm6fwA</a>


Offline jillc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #173 on: July 15, 2022, 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 14, 2022, 07:33:20 pm
Hard to put the Hobbit films on him and not New Line Cinema.

I still want to kick New Line Cinema for messing up the Golden Compass, that was a disaster version of the story.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #174 on: July 15, 2022, 07:30:27 pm »
Definitely looks well put together and the source material is presumably top notch so hopefully they knock it out of the park.
Online Machae

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #175 on: July 16, 2022, 12:55:55 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.

Whilst the LoTR films are immense, the Hobbit films are largely forgettable tripe. Two things which made it worse were the human photogenic looking dwarves and the ludicrous love interest
Offline Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #176 on: July 16, 2022, 02:19:43 pm »
Interesting to see the Trees in there, and what could be scenes from the crossing of the Elves back into the Middle Earth at the beginning of the First Age. I don't know exactly what they're licenced to use though, could be a very vague backstory montage.

In general though I'm still highly concerned about the events shown being so compressed so that they can feature the mortal characters alongside the immortal ones. Numeneorean envy of the Elves' lifespan is literally the key driver behind one of the two most important events of the Second Age, and one that takes place over 1,500 years after the other (the forging of the Rings themselves). It's hard to see how it can work unless it's set right at the time of the Downfall and everything to do with the Rings is backstory we dip into.

Time will tell I guess.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #177 on: July 17, 2022, 08:53:25 am »
Looks good to me, although the fact that filming is supposed to leave NZ after the second season is a bit of a warning sign.

Ive also not read the Silmarillion, so any liberal interpretation isnt going to bother me.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #178 on: July 17, 2022, 09:55:44 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 17, 2022, 08:53:25 am
Looks good to me, although the fact that filming is supposed to leave NZ after the second season is a bit of a warning sign.

Ive also not read the Silmarillion, so any liberal interpretation isnt going to bother me.
Second season is filmed at Bray studios just next to the Olympic rowing lake.  Drive past it quite often.

I suspect the out door scenes wont look any different.  Dont forget so much of it is filmed on a stage in front of green screen.  You arent suddenly going to change from them marching across ravines and snow capped mountains to them trudging down the banks of the jubilee river past a couple of old car tyres holding their nose at the smell from slough sewerage works.
Online afc turkish

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #179 on: July 17, 2022, 11:32:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 17, 2022, 09:55:44 am
You arent suddenly going to change from them marching across ravines and snow capped mountains to them trudging down the banks of the jubilee river past a couple of old car tyres holding their nose at the smell from slough sewerage works.

Will there be scenes of treks past the ancient, smelly ruins at Bramley Moore Dock?
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #180 on: July 17, 2022, 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on July 17, 2022, 11:32:44 am
Will there be scenes of treks past the ancient, smelly ruins at Bramley Moore Dock?

The smoking ruins of I, Lampard.
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #181 on: July 22, 2022, 09:42:35 pm »
Another trailer released this evening

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Tl44vcVIRmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Tl44vcVIRmQ</a>
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #182 on: July 22, 2022, 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 22, 2022, 09:42:35 pm
Another trailer released this evening

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Tl44vcVIRmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Tl44vcVIRmQ</a>

That looks pretty good.
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #183 on: July 23, 2022, 12:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 22, 2022, 11:38:11 pm
That looks pretty good.

The latest trailer should have been the first one released  and it wouldnt have got the back lash.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #184 on: July 24, 2022, 01:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 23, 2022, 12:06:14 pm
The latest trailer should have been the first one released  and it wouldnt have got the back lash.

I'm not sure that's true. There's a certain group of 'fans' who were committed to hating the series before they'd even seen a minute of it. There's a whole industry of people making videos about how it's already a disaster which is destroying Tolkien's legacy and undermining Western culture.
Offline Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #185 on: July 24, 2022, 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 24, 2022, 01:32:20 pm
I'm not sure that's true. There's a certain group of 'fans' who were committed to hating the series before they'd even seen a minute of it. There's a whole industry of people making videos about how it's already a disaster which is destroying Tolkien's legacy and undermining Western culture.

Annoys me so much that when you watch a trailer, YT's algorithms kick into gear and funnel you a bunch of content about it. Pointless fan reaction videos are bad enough (seriously, why would I watch someone else, who I don't know, watch the thing I've just watched with manufactured shock or surprise?) but there's also the deluge of content from people like Critical Drinker with titles like "Rings of Power SDCC Trailer DESTROYS Tolkien" or "The Sad Tale of The Rings of Power" designed to forge a narrative around a work before it's even released. Poisoning the well, so to speak.

The unfortunate modern reality of social media monetisation means that content creators will try to leap onto any bandwagon and stoke further 'outrage' to get their audience captured in this self-perpetuating cycle of running back to the same channels to have their viewpoints reinforced.

And these 'viewpoints' often aren't anything to do with the production of the movie/series either. When The Last Jedi was getting panned across the internet, you'd end up hopping from a serious analysis of the movie's problems to some guy in a baseball cap railing against Disney's "bullshit Woke agenda" for 15 minutes.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #186 on: July 24, 2022, 03:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 24, 2022, 01:32:20 pm
I'm not sure that's true. There's a certain group of 'fans' who were committed to hating the series before they'd even seen a minute of it. There's a whole industry of people making videos about how it's already a disaster which is destroying Tolkien's legacy and undermining Western culture.

That always happens though. If a trailer is good enough those people get drowned out and eventually stop producing that type of content because viewers aren't interested in it.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #187 on: July 24, 2022, 05:50:02 pm »
I found this commentary on the trailer by Corey Olson, 'The Tolkein Professor'. I havent listened to his podcasts for a while but he was really enlightening for me when he talked about the Peter Jackson trilogy. One of his main points was that films are not books. That may be a truism but it passes a lot of people by and I must confess my first reaction to the films was that Jackson had changed things and left things out. However on reflection I agreed with his position that you can't just  film the books.

His attitude to the trailer (and by extension some of the on-line criticism) is really interesting.

A few points: Silvan elves and new characters not mentioned in the books - Tolkein only named two Sylvan elevs in teh first and second ages - Legolas's Dad and his Grandad. Complexion? Tolkein gives little if any character description. Numenor is on the equator and Numenoreans lived there for thousands of years - why would they look like blond haired Vikings? And so on. Definitely worth a watch.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/O5etaXw2MgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/O5etaXw2MgQ</a>
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #188 on: July 24, 2022, 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 24, 2022, 05:50:02 pm
I found this commentary on the trailer by Corey Olson, 'The Tolkein Professor'. I havent listened to his podcasts for a while but he was really enlightening for me when he talked about the Peter Jackson trilogy. One of his main points was that films are not books. That may be a truism but it passes a lot of people by and I must confess my first reaction to the films was that Jackson had changed things and left things out. However on reflection I agreed with his position that you can't just  film the books.

His attitude to the trailer (and by extension some of the on-line criticism) is really interesting.

A few points: Silvan elves and new characters not mentioned in the books - Tolkein only named two Sylvan elevs in teh first and second ages - Legolas's Dad and his Grandad. Complexion? Tolkein gives little if any character description. Numenor is on the equator and Numenoreans lived there for thousands of years - why would they look like blond haired Vikings? And so on. Definitely worth a watch.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/O5etaXw2MgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/O5etaXw2MgQ</a>

I agree that films aren't books. But I disagree when changes are made without the rationale that the book can't be filmed, but simply because the director wants to make a change. That's why I dislike The Two Towers and can't stand Return of the King, but absolutely love the Extended Edition of Fellowship of the Ring. Omissions in Fellowship are omissions, and I can imagine the gaps without having to see them. Sean Bean as Boromir is much more substantial and better than the text was. Killing the envoy and charging into the Mordorian army? Feck that.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #189 on: July 24, 2022, 09:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 24, 2022, 03:30:51 pm
That always happens though. If a trailer is good enough those people get drowned out and eventually stop producing that type of content because viewers aren't interested in it.

Except there were people coming out with this kind of thing before even one trailer had been released, and they're still doing it now, even though this trailer looks pretty good. It has very little to do with the quality of the show, they've already decided it's a disaster that betrays everything Tolkien stood for. They have an agenda and they're going to keep plugging it, because they know there will always be an audience for that kind of thing.
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #190 on: August 23, 2022, 03:02:17 pm »
The final trailer

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k2OeKSs3o3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k2OeKSs3o3Q</a>
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #191 on: August 23, 2022, 05:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August 23, 2022, 03:02:17 pm
The final trailer

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k2OeKSs3o3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k2OeKSs3o3Q</a>

Could probably do without the cheesy Hobbit stuff, but other than that it looks decent.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #192 on: August 24, 2022, 03:57:39 pm »
Don't know how the show's going to turn out, but Ihe soundtrack is on YouTube and it's pretty epic:

https://youtu.be/Nqk_pBeerRo
Offline Paul JH

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #193 on: August 24, 2022, 05:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 24, 2022, 01:51:30 pm
Annoys me so much that when you watch a trailer, YT's algorithms kick into gear and funnel you a bunch of content about it. Pointless fan reaction videos are bad enough (seriously, why would I watch someone else, who I don't know, watch the thing I've just watched with manufactured shock or surprise?) but there's also the deluge of content from people like Critical Drinker with titles like "Rings of Power SDCC Trailer DESTROYS Tolkien" or "The Sad Tale of The Rings of Power" designed to forge a narrative around a work before it's even released. Poisoning the well, so to speak.

Can't stand The Critical Drinker ... as smug and up himself as they come. Watched an interview with him in his 'normal' guise and he was just spouting utter nonsense but trying to come across as some kind of voice, when in reality he's just a content creator.

Isn't there some lad called Disparu on Youtube hammering this every 5 seconds? Watched one video of his greasy haired rants and he just repeated himself over and over again.

BOTH of them are your typical 'Watch this ... Tolkien DESTROYED' or 'Amazon HATE YOU. WATCH THIS' kind of clickbait video tag kind of numpties. Same goes for any Star Wars Youtuber. Follow an exact model, rant about nothing, destroy it before it's released, tag your video with CAPITALS and watch the clicks come in.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #194 on: August 25, 2022, 01:28:32 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on August 24, 2022, 05:51:55 pm
Can't stand The Critical Drinker ... as smug and up himself as they come. Watched an interview with him in his 'normal' guise and he was just spouting utter nonsense but trying to come across as some kind of voice, when in reality he's just a content creator.

Isn't there some lad called Disparu on Youtube hammering this every 5 seconds? Watched one video of his greasy haired rants and he just repeated himself over and over again.

BOTH of them are your typical 'Watch this ... Tolkien DESTROYED' or 'Amazon HATE YOU. WATCH THIS' kind of clickbait video tag kind of numpties. Same goes for any Star Wars Youtuber. Follow an exact model, rant about nothing, destroy it before it's released, tag your video with CAPITALS and watch the clicks come in.
I was pretty quick to get away from watching his content just after he released his GoT's last season reviews by the episode. Those were actually fairly humorous, and that's where he picked up the majority of his following. It wasn't until I watched a few of his back-catalogue videos that a pattern emerged and his political agenda became apparent. Fucked him off my subs list and haven't bothered since.
  There's been a few Youtubers I used to like that I've done this with for the same reasons, but falling on either side of the political spectrum because of their almost arrogant preaching of their political viewpoints. Jim Sterling being the latest I can't be fucked watching after watching him for years. The truth is both these Youtubers are just doing what gets them views and hits, and that's deliberately pandering to certain groups or fandom. I just stick to RLM for anything TV or film related.
Offline Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #195 on: August 25, 2022, 03:14:26 pm »
Geeks and Gamers is another one that I became aware of around the furore over The Last Jedi. In the immediate aftermath of the movie some of his stuff (Jeremy I believe his name was) he made some decent points about the plot, characters etc. Then it just became hammering the movie, and Disney, daily for pushing 'their agenda' and suchlike. Celebrating the fact that store shelves were full of unsold Rey & Rose figures. It's not remotely hidden what he's getting at there! I'd forgotten all about the channel, but I saw some reaction from them about the LotR trailer and what do you know? It's all that same CAPITALS in the video title etc.

I do get it - something happens, and YT becomes their job. For a while, it's living the dream, right? You get to talk about stuff you like, and get paid well for it. You can give up your boring 9-5, or unreliable shifts, and just create content full time! But then, you notice your views and subscribers drying up. You've now got a choice - go back to the grind, or start trying to get yourself noticed by more people, by any means necessary.

Who's going to pick the first option, really?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #196 on: August 26, 2022, 02:13:30 am »
Quote from: Riquende on August 25, 2022, 03:14:26 pm
Geeks and Gamers is another one that I became aware of around the furore over The Last Jedi. In the immediate aftermath of the movie some of his stuff (Jeremy I believe his name was) he made some decent points about the plot, characters etc. Then it just became hammering the movie, and Disney, daily for pushing 'their agenda' and suchlike. Celebrating the fact that store shelves were full of unsold Rey & Rose figures. It's not remotely hidden what he's getting at there! I'd forgotten all about the channel, but I saw some reaction from them about the LotR trailer and what do you know? It's all that same CAPITALS in the video title etc.

I do get it - something happens, and YT becomes their job. For a while, it's living the dream, right? You get to talk about stuff you like, and get paid well for it. You can give up your boring 9-5, or unreliable shifts, and just create content full time! But then, you notice your views and subscribers drying up. You've now got a choice - go back to the grind, or start trying to get yourself noticed by more people, by any means necessary.

Who's going to pick the first option, really?
Yeah, excusing the fact we're derailing the thread a bit with this (although to be honest, it's relevant wherever these days it seems), it is possible to deconstruct a thing if there's obvious reasons for it, like with TLJ - and the entire Star Wars sequels to be fair - where characters are so badly done or written as to expose some kind of politics or agenda behind them. It's detrimental to story when this happens, and should be rightly pointed out without risk of being labeled a bigot, anti this or  that. As I said in another thread: conversation about this is important without being shut down and misrepresented as something you are not. However, conversely, it's worse when a bunch of man children get upset that you don't do what's expected of you, which is to disengage your critical thinking brain and go on a diatribe because a female character in a female character orientated thing makes a comment about being a female in a male dominated world.

In this Youtuber's case, it's just enjoying She Hulk and not ripping it to shreds as some expected:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zVj5KGQtWzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zVj5KGQtWzQ</a>

You can see the dejection in his face there. I don't blame him.

For me, it's hard to believe that this is the state of things. I watched that episode and the scene in question. It didn't even register in my brain that it was a thing to be upset about. I just thought it was a bit shite, and that's that's because it just wasn't for me. I'll be giving the second episode a watch now.



Offline Ray K

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #197 on: August 31, 2022, 03:54:20 pm »
Alan Sepinwall's review is in.  Looks promising.

Quote
@sepinwall
Despite Amazon's completely backwards development process for #LordOfTheRings: The Rings of Power, the Tolkien adaptation is a visually stunning, often fun fantasy epic in its early chapters.

As the review says, Amazon gamed the system a bit by showing the first two eps to many critics like me on a  big movie screen. When I revisited the show at home, some magic was gone. But Morfydd Clark is great as Galadriel, and I found the sincere, awestruck tone very appealing.

Very curious to see if there's enough audience appetite for both this and the very tonally different House of the Dragon. Do viewers want epic fantasy in general, or do they just want more shows set in the GoT universe?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is A Fantasy Series to Rule Them All

Amazon poured a reported $1 billion into this J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired epic  and it shows

I WANT MY Game of Thrones.

This was reportedly the demand that Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos made of the development team at Amazon Studios five years ago. At the time, the online retail colossus streaming video service was best known  to those customers even aware that they got original TV shows free with their Amazon Prime subscription  for quirky boutique comedies like Transparent, or dad-friendly book adaptations like Bosch. But Bezos, by many accounts, wanted bigger. He wanted a world-shaking hit akin to Thrones, HBOs beloved (at the time) take on George R.R. Martins violent fantasy novels.

This being an industry where imitation is the sincerest form of television, Bezos underlings took his mandate as literally as possible. They did not attempt to make just any kind of blockbuster, but their own high-fantasy epic, based on one of the biggest influences on Martins A Song of Ice and Fire saga: J.R.R. Tolkiens Lord of the Rings. They did not do so cheaply, either, paying $250 million just for the rights to Tolkiens world and characters, and a lot more to bring them back to the screen two decades after Peter Jacksons first LOTR film hit theaters.

Back when Bezos order for his own Game of Thrones was first making the Hollywood rounds, it was fair to ask whether the audience was excited for fantasy shows in general, or for that fantasy show in particular. It became an even thornier question after the concluding seasons of Thrones seemed to seriously devalue the brand, most notably via an inert series finale that melted down audience enthusiasm right along with the Iron Throne. But HBO and Amazon remained on a collision course, with the former launching the palace intrigue-focused prequel series House of the Dragon a few weeks ago, deliberately timing its premiere to steal some of the thunder of Amazons Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Between those two series and the continuation of Amazons translation of Robert Jordans Wheel of Time, the market will not lack for tales set in parallel worlds filled with magic, monsters, and/or giant flying creatures who breathe fire.

House of the Dragon just notched the biggest premiere in HBO history and has already been renewed for a second season, so its safe to say that viewer appetite for Martins fictional universe has not yet ebbed. But do viewers want anything beyond that brand? Even involving a property that once upon a time would have considered GoT to be its own off-brand imitator?

The good news is that the first two episodes of The Rings of Power are packed with eye-popping visuals, several vividly-drawn characters, and a sense of awe that was such a crucial component of the first three Jackson films. (The Hobbit trilogy, less so.)

The new show takes place thousands of years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. Middle Earth is a few centuries past a brutal war between the noble elves and the evil Morgoth. Galadriel, played by Cate Blanchett as a beatific and wise elf elder in the movies, is a (relatively) young woman and fierce warrior, played here by Morfydd Clark. She is obsessed with the belief that Morgoths sorcerer companion Sauron  you may remember him as a giant glowing eye in Fellowship, et al  is still alive and gathering strength for a new assault against the forces of good, even as her friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo, stepping into Hugo Weavings old role) warns her that the elven aristocracy wants to embrace the idea of a peaceful future. Meanwhile, a young Harfoot (ancestors of Hobbits) named Nori (Markella Kavenagh) longs for adventure despite her peoples desire for safe anonymity, and has a mysterious quest literally fall from the sky in front of her, in the form of a man who seems very confused about where and who he is. And single mother Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and elf soldier Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) discover new evidence to support Galadriels belief that dark times are ahead for humans, Harfoots, elves, dwarves, and all the other races of Middle Earth.

All of that Amazon money is very much up there on the screen. Director J.A. Bayona and his frequent cinematographer Óscar Faura craft one stunning image after another, like Galadriel swimming away from a rampaging sea monster, or elf warriors scaling a sheer ice cliff. The latter scene, and the way Rings of Power uses an animated map to transition from location to location, cant help evoking Game of Thrones (even if Tolkiens books came first), but everything here looks richer and cooler than GoT on all but its very best days  and that was among the most visually impressive series ever put on TV before now. Rings can be just as remarkable on a technical level with the intimate stuff as it is with the massive battles; an orc gradually entering a small house is chilling because of how the scene is shot and edited. (Though perhaps it will feel familiar to viewers who watched Bayonas Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which featured similar scares with dinosaurs rather than orcs.)

The scale of Rings of Power  developed by untested writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay  would feel empty without compelling characters at the middle of those lush pictures. Fortunately, the show has a promising collection of those, first and foremost its more aggro Galadriel. No matter what kind of grand landscapes or horrible creatures she is placed in front of, Clarks fiercely still performance ensures she is always what you are looking at first. And she sparks well opposite Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, a roguish mystery man she encounters on the high seas. Arondir is on the bland side despite Córdovas strong physical presence, but the tension Nori feels between modest Harfoot tradition and her desire for something grander is an endearing heros journey.

Payne, McKay, and their collaborators are also careful to not require foreknowledge of the books or movies; when Elrond visits his friend Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) in the thriving dwarf kingdom of Khazad-dûm, its fun if you recognize it as the place where the Fellowship will one day fight the Balrog, but its not necessary to understand any of whats happening.

Two episodes is not a huge sample size, and the excitement level of the show leans much more on the spectacle than on the stories. Amazon showed the first two episodes to many critics (including this one) in movie theater settings, the better to emphasize those enormous production values; revisiting the series at home on a much smaller screen, some of the plots felt substantially less thrilling without that visual wow factor. (Though in the moments when things are less engaging, Bear McCrearys gorgeous and stirring score is there to do the emotional heavy lifting. After the budget itself and Clark, hes the shows MVP.)

That said, Bezos team seemed to be taking a completely backwards approach to developing this series, paying a quarter billion for the rights without having a specific idea of what to do with them, and hiring two creators whose only prior work of note was an early, uncredited draft of Star Trek: Beyond. That the end result is still this lively and colorful, despite that misconceived development process, isnt just a testament to Amazons limitless coffers of cash, but to the clear passion and skill of this assembled creative team. (Said team also features some TV veterans like Gennifer Hutchison from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, and Bryan Cogman, who wrote some of the most beloved episodes of Game of Thrones.) 

I cant help but feel there are wonders in this world, Nori insists. Rings of Power has plenty of wonders to offer at the start. Now well have to see if the show can keep them coming, and if viewers are as excited for them as Nori is. 

The first two episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released at 9 p.m. EDT on Sept. 1, with additional episodes releasing weekly at 12 a.m. EDT on Fridays for the rest of the season. Ive seen the first two of eight episodes.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #198 on: Today at 01:27:57 am »
Please dear god, don't let this suck. After the new star Wars movies and the hobbit trilogy, amongst other let downs, we could use the lift.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #199 on: Today at 03:13:51 am »
Heard that it looks fantastic barring a few shots, and that the first two episodes are really attempting to mirror The Fellowship - without the charm.

Basically it's Force Awakens, hopefully the next 6 episodes play out differently.
