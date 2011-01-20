« previous next »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #160 on: July 12, 2022, 08:56:06 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 11, 2022, 10:28:21 pm
Still looking forward to seeing Peter Mullen. I think he will be great in this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SEB2n-czwss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SEB2n-czwss</a>
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #161 on: July 13, 2022, 01:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 11, 2022, 10:34:59 pm
Is it not conceivable to you that like humans, hobbits might, as a species, contain many different skin colours?


Was The Shire a white enclave in the films? A bit like Belgrade. Or St Helens.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #162 on: July 13, 2022, 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 13, 2022, 01:57:18 pm

Was The Shire a white enclave in the films? A bit like Belgrade. Or St Helens.

If it's anything like "The Shire" I grew up in - Aberdeenshire - then probably, yes.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #163 on: July 14, 2022, 02:31:32 pm »
The 1st full length trailer has just been released

It looks good looking forward to it, but my only criticism is like others have said it seems to polished and clean
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #164 on: July 14, 2022, 02:33:27 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZlorEAAAqSg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZlorEAAAqSg</a>
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #165 on: July 14, 2022, 02:38:33 pm »
People are gonna shit all over it, because thats what people do now....but it looks fucking incredible for a TV show.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #166 on: July 14, 2022, 04:00:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 14, 2022, 02:38:33 pm
People are gonna shit all over it, because thats what people do now....but it looks fucking incredible for a TV show.

I've been critical, but this new trailer looks better. Just really hope the story holds up (i.e  they don't take too many liberties)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #167 on: July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm »
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #168 on: July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".

On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #169 on: July 14, 2022, 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 14, 2022, 05:31:02 pm
I blame Peter Jackson for everything. He set the bar so fucking high, it's impossible for anyone to reach that. Whoever does something with Tolkien's work, people are always going to say "Peter did it better".

That kind of depends whether you liked his version of it, it still doesn't explain why people make their own minds up about a show before they've actually seen it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #170 on: July 14, 2022, 07:23:28 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #171 on: July 14, 2022, 07:33:20 pm »
Hard to put the Hobbit films on him and not New Line Cinema.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #172 on: July 15, 2022, 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.

He set the bar too high even for himself with LOTR trilogy. That said, i quite like the latest trailer, looks pretty stunning

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dESMITm6fwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dESMITm6fwA</a>


Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #173 on: July 15, 2022, 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 14, 2022, 07:33:20 pm
Hard to put the Hobbit films on him and not New Line Cinema.

I still want to kick New Line Cinema for messing up the Golden Compass, that was a disaster version of the story.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #174 on: July 15, 2022, 07:30:27 pm »
Definitely looks well put together and the source material is presumably top notch so hopefully they knock it out of the park.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 12:55:55 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 14, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
On the other hand, would be hard for this to be any worse than the three Hobbit films he directed.

Whilst the LoTR films are immense, the Hobbit films are largely forgettable tripe. Two things which made it worse were the human photogenic looking dwarves and the ludicrous love interest
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 02:19:43 pm »
Interesting to see the Trees in there, and what could be scenes from the crossing of the Elves back into the Middle Earth at the beginning of the First Age. I don't know exactly what they're licenced to use though, could be a very vague backstory montage.

In general though I'm still highly concerned about the events shown being so compressed so that they can feature the mortal characters alongside the immortal ones. Numeneorean envy of the Elves' lifespan is literally the key driver behind one of the two most important events of the Second Age, and one that takes place over 1,500 years after the other (the forging of the Rings themselves). It's hard to see how it can work unless it's set right at the time of the Downfall and everything to do with the Rings is backstory we dip into.

Time will tell I guess.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:53:25 am »
Looks good to me, although the fact that filming is supposed to leave NZ after the second season is a bit of a warning sign.

Ive also not read the Silmarillion, so any liberal interpretation isnt going to bother me.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:55:44 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 08:53:25 am
Looks good to me, although the fact that filming is supposed to leave NZ after the second season is a bit of a warning sign.

Ive also not read the Silmarillion, so any liberal interpretation isnt going to bother me.
Second season is filmed at Bray studios just next to the Olympic rowing lake.  Drive past it quite often.

I suspect the out door scenes wont look any different.  Dont forget so much of it is filmed on a stage in front of green screen.  You arent suddenly going to change from them marching across ravines and snow capped mountains to them trudging down the banks of the jubilee river past a couple of old car tyres holding their nose at the smell from slough sewerage works.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:32:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:55:44 am
You arent suddenly going to change from them marching across ravines and snow capped mountains to them trudging down the banks of the jubilee river past a couple of old car tyres holding their nose at the smell from slough sewerage works.

Will there be scenes of treks past the ancient, smelly ruins at Bramley Moore Dock?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 11:32:44 am
Will there be scenes of treks past the ancient, smelly ruins at Bramley Moore Dock?

The smoking ruins of I, Lampard.
