Interesting to see the Trees in there, and what could be scenes from the crossing of the Elves back into the Middle Earth at the beginning of the First Age. I don't know exactly what they're licenced to use though, could be a very vague backstory montage.



In general though I'm still highly concerned about the events shown being so compressed so that they can feature the mortal characters alongside the immortal ones. Numeneorean envy of the Elves' lifespan is literally the key driver behind one of the two most important events of the Second Age, and one that takes place over 1,500 years after the other (the forging of the Rings themselves). It's hard to see how it can work unless it's set right at the time of the Downfall and everything to do with the Rings is backstory we dip into.



Time will tell I guess.