« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 3655 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:46:58 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 01:41:19 am
If in this day and age you dont know why its problematic that white people being cast in people of colour roles is nothing like POC being cast in white roles I dont know what to say.

God knows what the attitude would be if the characters were gay. Or even worse, trans.

Time to stop punching down.
You see, this is an honest and up front opinion. I may not agree with it in a wider context, but we can agree what the issue is about and I can sympathise with this from the studio's point of view. I just hate the idea that everyone knows this exists, but some people don't seem to be able to admit it.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:11:31 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:16:18 am
Nope, that does not explain how casting two non-American actors is 'Americanisation'. Try again.

Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.

Theyre filming the second season before the first debuts!

Itll be a success because Amazon will pour ridiculous amounts of cash into promoting it. Ive no idea if itll be good or not, but if its not it wont be because they dared to cast some non-white actors as elves. And the people making comments about the show represent a tiny, tiny proportion of potential viewers.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 am »
Oh no the racists and incels are upset.

In other news,Monday follows Sunday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
How is it destined to fail?

Hopefully it's good as a show in this genre is always welcome.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:16:11 pm »
The negative opinions probably feel like the majority right now because the actual majority won't have an opinion yet since the first episode isn't even out! Give it time, if it's a good show the negativity will be overwhelmingly drowned out.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,336
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:58:05 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
well there go your balls. Whatever theyre worth.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 