Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #80 on: February 14, 2022, 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 14, 2022, 09:24:32 pm
Tolkien die hards hate the movies and will hate this too.

You can never bring to the screen what those books bring to them. Its too personal an experience.

However, its perfectly legitimate that people might hate it for perfectly reasonable reasons, but there are lots of complaints have been about black people being in it.  Wait till they find out about Orcs.

For me, theres absolutely no way you could form any worthwhile opinion form whats been released so far, theyve keep ot as tight as a gnats chuff

Exactly, and that's the point - they'd already decided that it will be terrible and disastrous woke propaganda, before they'd seen anything at all. And yes, Tolkein die hards probably don't even like the movies, yet most of these people seem to love them.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #81 on: February 14, 2022, 09:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 14, 2022, 09:49:04 pm
Exactly, and that's the point - they'd already decided that it will be terrible and disastrous woke propaganda, before they'd seen anything at all. And yes, Tolkein die hards probably don't even like the movies, yet most of these people seem to love them.

I just find it all really weird. I know diehards of any books can be hard to please. There were some fans of His Dark Materials who decided after one episode they hated the recent BBC series. One girl in particular I remember making a soft video on youtube about it. So, you just have to accept that some just won't take to anything regardless how good it was. I remember there was uproar on a couple of websites about Ariyon Bakare taking the part of Lord Boreal. But in actual fact he made that character far more interesting that he ever was in the book. It sounds as though some of these people have too much time on their hands to be honest.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #82 on: February 14, 2022, 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 14, 2022, 09:59:44 pm
I just find it all really weird. I know diehards of any books can be hard to please. There were some fans of His Dark Materials who decided after one episode they hated the recent BBC series. One girl in particular I remember making a soft video on youtube about it. So, you just have to accept that some just won't take to anything regardless how good it was. I remember there was uproar on a couple of websites about Ariyon Bakare taking the part of Lord Boreal. But in actual fact he made that character far more interesting that he ever was in the book. It sounds as though some of these people have too much time on their hands to be honest.

These people seem to have gone beyond even that and turned it into some kind of ideological war. It's ridiculous.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #83 on: February 14, 2022, 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 14, 2022, 09:24:32 pm
Tolkien die hards hate the movies and will hate this too.

I mean Peter Jackson cast Liv Tyler so they'd have a point ;D

I guess my larger point was there are those who don't like that there are black characters in the show, the issue is they're brigading the comment sections and making their voice much louder than it is in reality. It's par for the course.

Ironically enough the scene with the black Elf was the most LOTR looking of the lot.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #84 on: February 14, 2022, 10:38:42 pm »
My only issue really is that why the hell wouldn't you focus on the First Age, that's where all the bad ass stories are. Like LOADS of them.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 14, 2022, 09:46:23 pm
Some fans will not like the idea of any live action adaptation or will not trust that they'll get it right; some will not be impressed with the trailer. Nothing wrong with that. But there was a flood of people condemning it when that very first teaser came out which showed us nothing of the actual show. It was already woke / SJW propaganda, and they'd already decided before they saw the trailer that it would be a disaster, and now it's out they're basically saying it's evil, they hate the fans, they're destroying Tolkein's work, they're destroying European culture... it's ridiculous and way out of proportion to what we've actually seen. And some of it is veering uncomfortably close to white supremacist ideas.

It seems to be more extreme than the reaction of Star Wars fans to having non-white / female characters, it seems to be really quite ideological. And from a brief unscientific look at some of those YouTube videos, it's mostly white American dudes with beards and baseball caps. They're apparently concerned about the destruction of 'European culture'.

I think you're being a bit extreme yourself. There's nothing supremacist saying that Europe in middle ages was pretty much all white. If the writer had in mind that period, and wanted to tell the story in that spirit and theme, and also based on western and northern mythology, then you normally would expect them to be all white. I don't know about you but I'd be extremely surprised to see whites or blacks in one of Chinese dynasty mythological movies with flying swords and stuff.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:42:29 am »
Yeah like LOTR is in anyway real.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm »
It isn't 'real', but no fiction is 'real'. It is, however, the artistic vision of a genius. Are the showrunners artists of similar ability? If the answer is no (and it is) what right do they have to be messing around with the timelines of the story and grafting their personal politics on to it?

There's an interesting fan theory that Amazon would like the Tolkien stuff to be their franchise property, like Star Wars, DC or Marvel, where they can use it as the basis for a raft of action/adventure shows or films. But since the fans of the books would go crazy, Amazon are highlighting isolated right-wingers in an attempt to smear the entire core fanbase as hateful racists and any criticism as de facto hate speech from the start.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:29 am
Yeah like LOTR is in anyway real.

wait, what?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:04:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:03:12 pm
wait, what?

Big nasty man just lying, breath, breath, there there, don't listen
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:05:24 pm
It isn't 'real', but no fiction is 'real'. It is, however, the artistic vision of a genius. Are the showrunners artists of similar ability? If the answer is no (and it is) what right do they have to be messing around with the timelines of the story and grafting their personal politics on to it?

There's an interesting fan theory that Amazon would like the Tolkien stuff to be their franchise property, like Star Wars, DC or Marvel, where they can use it as the basis for a raft of action/adventure shows or films. But since the fans of the books would go crazy, Amazon are highlighting isolated right-wingers in an attempt to smear the entire core fanbase as hateful racists and any criticism as de facto hate speech from the start.

I've no horse in this particular race, but it's an adaptation - and like any adaptation, whoever is in charge is going to make changes. The same happens with any written work that's adapted for TV or film, there's no special dispensation because it's Tolkien.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:54:53 am
I think you're being a bit extreme yourself. There's nothing supremacist saying that Europe in middle ages was pretty much all white. If the writer had in mind that period, and wanted to tell the story in that spirit and theme, and also based on western and northern mythology, then you normally would expect them to be all white. I don't know about you but I'd be extremely surprised to see whites or blacks in one of Chinese dynasty mythological movies with flying swords and stuff.

There's an important distinction to make here. You gave the example of Chinese mythology - those myths (like any) are based on stories that people believed to be real, and are set in the real world (where yes, almost everyone would be Chinese). But LOTR is a work of fiction, nobody believes it is real, and more importantly, it is not set in the real world. A Chinese myth would be based in China, a Norse myth would be based in Scandinavia. Where is LOTR based? So to argue that 'everyone would be white' is meaningless, as this is a world that never existed. It's like saying, 'you wouldn't get that type of alien living on that planet' in Star Wars. There aren't the same 'rules' that would exist with something set in the real world, even if it's fictional.

I've seen some people saying it's like putting white people in Black Panther. But the difference is, while BP is set in a fictional country, it's still set in the real world, where in an isolated African country almost everyone would be black. And also, there is no way they would react the same way if white people were cast in BP, which just shows their hypocrisy.

There's nothing in LOTR that says there can't be black characters (and there are people from other areas in Middle Earth who are dark-skinned), but even if a black elf can't be explained, so what? It doesn't have to be another front in the culture war. Obviously the people making the show can still be criticised for doing things that don't work or fit the spirit of LOTR, but a lot of this is quite hysterical and goes way beyond that, into some kind of moral crusade, they're trying to brainwash us with woke propaganda, it's a betrayal of Tolkien, they're trying to deliberately insult the fans, etc etc.

And I only said some of it is veering into white supremacist ideas. But when you see white bearded American dudes talking about 'European culture' and 'Western Christian values' being destroyed, and sinister forces who control the media, it's pretty obvious what they're getting at.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:05:24 pm
It isn't 'real', but no fiction is 'real'. It is, however, the artistic vision of a genius. Are the showrunners artists of similar ability? If the answer is no (and it is) what right do they have to be messing around with the timelines of the story and grafting their personal politics on to it?

There's an interesting fan theory that Amazon would like the Tolkien stuff to be their franchise property, like Star Wars, DC or Marvel, where they can use it as the basis for a raft of action/adventure shows or films. But since the fans of the books would go crazy, Amazon are highlighting isolated right-wingers in an attempt to smear the entire core fanbase as hateful racists and any criticism as de facto hate speech from the start.

As someone else pointed out, any adaptation is going to change storylines and other details - just as Peter Jackson's did. But in this case, they are limited in what they can change under an agreement with the Tolkien estate. Also just casting some dark-skinned actors isn't adding 'politics' to it.

I can't speak for how Amazon is reacting to the criticism, but it's a fact that there are loads of videos on YouTube slaughtering it and thousands of comments calling it evil and complaining about 'woke propaganda' and the destruction of European culture, etc. It's like a magnet for these anti-woke, culture war types. I'm European, and I object to being told by Americans that my culture is being destroyed by this TV show. They should worry about their own 'culture'.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
What people are asking for is internal consistency, within the lore and story. Something can be a new idea, as long as it doesn't contradict established lore or feel to alien to the world that's already been crafted.

Of course it's easy to say 'how can you have a problem with a Black Elf when there's green-skinned monsters in this?' and it's because Tolkien was so specific with much of his description and lore that some push back against what seems to be internal inconsistencies to the lore or the creation of something that isn't plausible or lore friendly. It's not a reaction from anti-woke or woke people or whatever, for the large part. It's people who know the fantasy, know the lore inside out and are saying X wouldn't happen, regardless of what X is.

For example, every single Elf that Tolkien described in great detail was white, that we know of; described as fair, or pale in certain instances. Some were blonde, most had darker hair. It was ambiguous as to whether they had specifically pointy ears or not. This is the case in the lore - the elves awakened in the darkness at Cuivienen so didn't need darker skin pigments. However, Tolkien never specifically said there were no darker skinned elves etc etc. Established definitives shouldn't be rewritten, but anything that is justifiable within the lore and an extension as opposed to an opposition should be fair game. Is it really going to be an immersion killer to have a Black Elf? I reckon most people won't even notice and it won't take them out of the scene.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:05:24 pm
It isn't 'real', but no fiction is 'real'. It is, however, the artistic vision of a genius. Are the showrunners artists of similar ability? If the answer is no (and it is) what right do they have to be messing around with the timelines of the story and grafting their personal politics on to it?
I couldnt give two shits about messing around with a timeline to be honest. Its just a TV show.
It reflects the times its made in. As did the books.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:59:41 pm
What people are asking for is internal consistency, within the lore and story. Something can be a new idea, as long as it doesn't contradict established lore or feel to alien to the world that's already been crafted.

Of course it's easy to say 'how can you have a problem with a Black Elf when there's green-skinned monsters in this?' and it's because Tolkien was so specific with much of his description and lore that some push back against what seems to be internal inconsistencies to the lore or the creation of something that isn't plausible or lore friendly. It's not a reaction from anti-woke or woke people or whatever, for the large part. It's people who know the fantasy, know the lore inside out and are saying X wouldn't happen, regardless of what X is.

For example, every single Elf that Tolkien described in great detail was white, that we know of; described as fair, or pale in certain instances. Some were blonde, most had darker hair. It was ambiguous as to whether they had specifically pointy ears or not. This is the case in the lore - the elves awakened in the darkness at Cuivienen so didn't need darker skin pigments. However, Tolkien never specifically said there were no darker skinned elves etc etc. Established definitives shouldn't be rewritten, but anything that is justifiable within the lore and an extension as opposed to an opposition should be fair game. Is it really going to be an immersion killer to have a Black Elf? I reckon most people won't even notice and it won't take them out of the scene.

I think those are all reasonable points, and it would be wrong for someone who made them to be accused of being racist. But there's a distinction between this - saying that it's impossible (for practical reasons) for an elf or dwarf to be black in that world - and what many of the critics are saying - that there shouldn't be black characters because it's set in a European setting, or is influenced by European myth. One is purely about the internal consistencies of a fictional world, the other is trying connect it to the real world and dragging in ideas about culture and identity and ethnicity, which can be dodgy ground.

I also agree that even if they can't invent a reason why there came to be a black elf, it shouldn't take you out of the story and it's not changing anything fundamental about the character. So even if you believe it's not internally consistent, it's not something that justifies the hysterical reaction and talk of woke propaganda and culture being destroyed. Unfortunately 90% of YouTube videos and comments seem to be taking that approach.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:28:57 pm
I've seen some people saying it's like putting white people in Black Panther. But the difference is, while BP is set in a fictional country, it's still set in the real world, where in an isolated African country almost everyone would be black. And also, there is no way they would react the same way if white people were cast in BP, which just shows their hypocrisy.
Apart from the obvious point that not everyone from Africa is a dark-skinned black person, Wakanda is a fictional country in a fictional world where people have magical powers, the normal rules of physics don't apply and there are infinite numbers of universes.

The makers could have easily made it a multicultural country, invent new characters or change their ethnicity if they wanted to, but they would never dare to for political reasons (which was, incidentally, also the right choice artistically). It has nothing to do with Wakanda 'being on Earth' - we're talking about a universe where Idris Elba plays a Norse deity. Why invent false parallels and justifications when everyone knows why the studio made the decision?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:37:59 pm
Apart from the obvious point that not everyone from Africa is a dark-skinned black person, Wakanda is a fictional country in a fictional world where people have magical powers, the normal rules of physics don't apply and there are infinite numbers of universes.

The makers could have easily made it a multicultural country, invent new characters or change their ethnicity if they wanted to, but they would never dare to for political reasons (which was, incidentally, also the right choice artistically). It has nothing to do with Wakanda 'being on Earth' - we're talking about a universe where Idris Elba plays a Norse deity. Why invent false parallels and justifications when everyone knows why the studio made the decision?

Not sure what you're getting at here. I haven't invented a 'false parallel', it's literally one of the arguments used by the people criticising the casting - that it's like casting white people in BP. I was just pointing out that it was a flawed comparison. And that if they had cast white people in BP, those people would not be up in arms in the way they are about this.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:28:57 pm
Where is LOTR based?

I'm sure this isn't news to most people in here, but:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micheldever

https://lotr.fandom.com/wiki/Michel_Delving

So the capital (for want of a better term) of the Shire at least, is in Hampshire.
