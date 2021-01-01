The mystery shrouding Amazons new JRR Tolkien adaptation has lifted slightly, as the show has revealed its title. The multi-series epic will be known as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, setting viewers up for an on-screen representation of a new Middle-earth story.The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earths Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, said showrunners, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, in a statement accompanying a video that shows the programmes title being forged in a blacksmiths foundry.
I checked the cast list the other day and my heart sunk when I saw Lenny Henry listed. Peter Mullan will make a great dwarf though. It'll be great, sure of it.
I read that the 1st season budget was a whopping $465 million. This is going to be fucking amazing.Bezos must have been big into Tolkien growing up.
