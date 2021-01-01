The mystery shrouding Amazons new JRR Tolkien adaptation has lifted slightly, as the show has revealed its title. The multi-series epic will be known as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, setting viewers up for an on-screen representation of a new Middle-earth story.The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earths Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, said showrunners, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, in a statement accompanying a video that shows the programmes title being forged in a blacksmiths foundry.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 26 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]