Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Riquende

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« on: Today at 07:37:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uEepEyrHmtE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uEepEyrHmtE</a>

Quote
The mystery shrouding Amazons new JRR Tolkien adaptation has lifted slightly, as the show has revealed its title. The multi-series epic will be known as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, setting viewers up for an on-screen representation of a new Middle-earth story.

The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earths Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, said showrunners, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, in a statement accompanying a video that shows the programmes title being forged in a blacksmiths foundry.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/jan/19/until-now-audiences-have-only-seen-the-one-ring-details-announced-for-lord-of-the-rings-tv-show

Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:49 pm »
Pretty excited for this... the second age is the least-developed of the three, so the writers will have more room to introduce their own elements without stepping on the toes of the Tolkien scholars.
RedSince86

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:54 pm »
I read that the 1st season budget was a whopping $465 million. ;D

This is going to be fucking amazing.

Bezos must have been big into Tolkien growing up. :D
TepidT2O

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:54:35 pm »
Game of thrones sans tits I suppose.

They are filming series 2 down the road form me, you can see the back of the sets I should try and sneek in!
