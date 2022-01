Gary Gillespie hat trick! That was my third ever game!



RIP Peter. One of those names from your youth that just felt reassuring.



Was that 85/86 and a hattrick from Gary Gillespie?? I remember there were two in the run-in where unusual hattrick scorers were involved (other possibly Whelan or Molby v possibly Coventry?)



Yep that’s the one. Gillespie hat trick. Still got all the pics from the day 😂There’s a video of it on YouTube I saw not long back. When Gillespie takes the pen for his 3rd I’mBehind the goal with my old man. He drags me back cos he said I’m too close just before it’s takenA moment I thought that was lost in time we reminisced about over the years until his passingThen along comes modern technology and someone posts that on YouTube about 5/6 years back and I’m sat watching it about 11pm at night with tears in my eyes. MadnessI met Roy evans ronnie Moran amd Bob Paisley that day they all signed the Liverpool book I’ve still gotAnd it’s all thanks to Peter Robinson !