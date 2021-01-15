« previous next »
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:44:22 pm »
RIP Peter
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

Was that 85/86 and a hattrick from Gary Gillespie?? I remember there were two in the run-in where unusual hattrick scorers were involved (other possibly Whelan or Molby v possibly Coventry?)
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Sad news, he is synonymous with our golden era. A Liverpool football club man.

I think I've still got a Paisley pattern club directors tie which someone gave me from Peter.

RIP.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:53:29 pm
Sad to hear.

He sent my old feller tickets for all three of us for years on account of doing business with Guinness Exports. My Dad supplied the Foreign Extra Stout for the Boot Room back in the day.

Safe to say Peter Robinson was an undoubted part of our success in the years he was here.

Two great stories, thanks for sharing.

Seemed to be the safest pair of hands at that level wed ever had, and absolutely part of the way the club was run back then when we were on top of Europe. Very sad.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:15:29 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm »
An absolute gentleman who played a huge part in our success.

RIP Peter.

YNWA.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:45:00 pm »
Some nice stories in here, especially rushyman's.

I remember a copy of his signature was always on tickets in the old days.

RIP Peter.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:45:00 pm
Some nice stories in here, especially rushyman's.

I remember a copy of his signature was always on tickets in the old days.

RIP Peter.

Haha yeah..inc vouchers for cup games, Derby etc ( ask yer Grandad)
