Absolute LegendI got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watchHe wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets My first ever game. We won 5-0!Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world RIP Peter. Thank you again
Sad to hear.He sent my old feller tickets for all three of us for years on account of doing business with Guinness Exports. My Dad supplied the Foreign Extra Stout for the Boot Room back in the day.Safe to say Peter Robinson was an undoubted part of our success in the years he was here.
Some nice stories in here, especially rushyman's. I remember a copy of his signature was always on tickets in the old days. RIP Peter.
