I've worked in the civil service since I was 19 and its always been a culture in some form or another, even to this day.



I used to work in the Jobcentre which happened to have a Wetherspoon's directly opposite. In those days frontline staff (those of us who dealt with the public face-to-face) got a 20 minute break in the morning, an hour lunch and a 20 minute break in the afternoon. Coupled with Wethers selling bottles of Rolling Rock for £1 each we were in our element!



At the time, we were a group of lads and girls in our early twenties who genuinely enjoyed each other's company and working together.



Nowadays there is still a civil service drinking culture, just not as widespread. I work in Old Hall Street and we are surrounded by countless bars and pubs so any birthday, leaving, promotion, retirement or even just a Friday is celebrated with after work drinks.

Occasionally, mostly on a Friday, there will be a dinnertime pint or two as the pub is literally a two minute walk from the office. I've knocked that on the head though, number one I feel knackered when I come back to the office and number two, I'm a manager and I'm wanting to go as high as possible, so coming back smelling of ale is not ideal.



That said, I try to encourage my team to come the pub at least once a month. It's ideal for bonding, relaxing, people getting things off their chest etc.

