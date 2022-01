I saw an article in the Guardian about thisGiven recent events, it's pretty clear there's a thriving drinking culture still in No 10.I'd be interested to know what it's like in other industries?When I started in the financial sector in the very early 90's I was regaled with tales of how much drinking was done in the 60's 70's and 80's and a few of the old guard took great delight in telling me how I'd missed out.As the article said, after work pints were still common as were a couple of lunchtime ones on a Friday. 2 and driving was still seen as acceptable then, which is something I'd never do now. One older colleague told me how in the 70's he wouldn't drink at weekends because he'd had so much as part of his normal working week. Some of the older heads were still in the habit of a few pints at lunch, close the office door in the afternoon, then a couple of pints and the evening paper at the pub on their way home, but within a couple of years they were all restructured out.