Guinness Six Nations 2022

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #440 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:41:01 pm
Not going to be pretty this for Scotland I think.... can't see better than a losing bonus point and that is unlikely.

Whats your points difference and what is ours? The battle for 3rd is the big story of the day.


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #441 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:45:46 pm
Whats your points difference and what is ours? The battle for 3rd is the big story of the day.

You are on +17 we are on -8.... so not going to turn that around!


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #442 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm
As funny as that was, why didnt Wales just kept hold of the ball, 78 minutes gone, had posession, keep it up the jumper, & go through the phases, play the clock out, not kick it away, & give Italy possesion, awful game management.


Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #443 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm
Hell of a kick that.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #444 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:52:13 pm
You are on +17 we are on -8.... so not going to turn that around!

France might. 😬


Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #445 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm
Boom.



Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #446 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Pathetic display this from Wales, time for Pivac to go

Thats the only positive from that shitshow - his tenure should be over.

Id love to praise Italy on a superb win, but it wasnt - it was error strewn crap, with Italy taking advantage of Waless profligacy and poor decision making.



Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #447 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:07:10 pm
Thats the only positive from that shitshow - his tenure should be over.

Id love to praise Italy on a superb win, but it wasnt - it was error strewn crap, with Italy taking advantage of Waless profligacy and poor decision making.

But well done Italy all the same ;)



mobydick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #448 on: Today at 05:10:25 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:07:10 pm
Thats the only positive from that shitshow - his tenure should be over.

Id love to praise Italy on a superb win, but it wasnt - it was error strewn crap, with Italy taking advantage of Waless profligacy and poor decision making.
But you know how much Italy will give a shit about that!


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #449 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm
Has anyone seen Olly?


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #450 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm

5 minute highlights of the Wales vs Italy game - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/rugby-union/60808655 ;D






Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #451 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm
Boom



Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #452 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm
That's more like it.


Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #453 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm
Barnes referees like a cop directing traffic, giving players permission to take the ball out of a ruck/maul or not.

Also Ireland were penalised twice last week when England stripped the ball from hand & it went forwards, Barnes clearly states it was stripped by Ireland therefore not a knock on by Scotland. Rules haven't changed in a week, make consistent decisions lads.


