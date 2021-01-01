« previous next »
Guinness Six Nations 2022

scatman

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm
Good try there
Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #201 on: Today at 05:53:10 pm
Bonjour... Bonjour as Clive Tyldesley would put it
Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:23:43 pm
When France put it together they look far superior. The problem is it's France, they could do absolutely anything and find a way to lose.

A script as old as time.
sinnermichael

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:53:27 pm
Ah France. Never change.
scatman

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm
Bollas on the Irish for kicking twice into the corner, rewarded twice
Wabaloolah

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm
Great turnaround from Ireland
Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:59:37 pm
Great game.
DonkeyWan

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #207 on: Today at 06:03:15 pm
Have to say, Gibson Park is just not good enough for this level. Some of his passing and box kicking has been atrocious.
Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #208 on: Today at 06:05:39 pm
Missed 5 minutes because my wife wanted to check what was on the movie channels and missed three tries! What happened?!
Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #209 on: Today at 06:08:38 pm
Disgraceful stuff by Gardiner. Penalty on half way and he says advantage over after a kick ahead with no Ireland player in the same postcode
Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #210 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm
France look a bit flawed but with more game changers. Ireland the more well drilled. Could get nick it.
rocco

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #211 on: Today at 06:09:56 pm
Not obstruction
Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:11:03 pm
Good decision. No need to look for stuff that isn't there.
BeepBeepImAJeep

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:08:38 pm
Disgraceful stuff by Gardiner. Penalty on half way and he says advantage over after a kick ahead with no Ireland player in the same postcode

Was absurd.
DonkeyWan

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm
Craig Evans can fuck off, one of the worst refs I have seen. Wait until you see him getting a regular international gig as the main man.
Libertine

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #215 on: Today at 06:11:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:08:38 pm
Disgraceful stuff by Gardiner. Penalty on half way and he says advantage over after a kick ahead with no Ireland player in the same postcode

He is abysmal. Making me miss Wayne Barnes....
scatman

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #216 on: Today at 06:12:45 pm
Hes doing alright I think, I mean hes just pulled back for a pen here
BeepBeepImAJeep

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #217 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm
Gardner has been awful. France haven't bothered at all to release the ball carrier in the tackle all game. Haven't been penalised once.
rocco

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #218 on: Today at 06:21:33 pm
Take the points


Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #219 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm
Just an absolute gorgeous ball from Ntamack. The half back partnership are literally the difference. Best in the world by a mile.
rocco

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #220 on: Today at 06:28:05 pm
No try imo
DonkeyWan

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #221 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm
SHould be a knock on.
sinnermichael

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #222 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm
No grounding. Back for the penalty.
scatman

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #223 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
His own arm stopped him scoring there lol
MBL?

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #224 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm
That will be that youd think.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #225 on: Today at 06:33:27 pm
Excellent.
BeepBeepImAJeep

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #226 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm
Ireland not interested in trying to win lol
rocco

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #227 on: Today at 06:33:59 pm
Ah well
Libertine

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #228 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm
Far too many errors and poor decisions from Ireland, especially kicking that last penalty.

Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #229 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm
Great heart in the 2nd half, but overpowered in the 1st half and too many mistakes overall. That kick by Keenan was just inexplicable given the game situation.

These two sides are a distance ahead of the others in the 6N.
Libertine

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #230 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Great heart in the 2nd half, but overpowered in the 1st half and too many mistakes overall. That kick by Keenan was just inexplicable given the game situation.

These two sides are a distance ahead of the others in the 6N.

We got the bonus point at least. But hard to see any of the other teams beating France.
DonkeyWan

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #231 on: Today at 06:36:40 pm
Braindead last few minutes here. Very good game, Ireland will get  a BP I think, so not all bad. However, a few spots need work and I am unconvinced by Gibson-Park and Carberry. The game was won by France by Dupont and his best bud, the rest was a very even, very physical contest. But it's that creative hub that marks the difference betweena  very good side and a top class side. Even though Sexton is old, broken and his kciking game has gone to the dogs, he is still the best ring leader Ireland has, which is the real problem. Was the smae after O'Gara and Stringer were done, just nothing coming up behind.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #232 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Great heart in the 2nd half, but overpowered in the 1st half and too many mistakes overall. That kick by Keenan was just inexplicable given the game situation.

These two sides are a distance ahead of the others in the 6N.

France at their best are a mile ahead in my opinion. They're just too prone to getting in their own way. If they play as they can nobody else will beat them, but it's France.
Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
Reply #233 on: Today at 06:42:48 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:36:40 pm
Was the smae after O'Gara and Stringer were done, just nothing coming up behind.
Well we did replace O'Gara and Stringer with two players who were much better than them.
Which won't happen this time all right.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #234 on: Today at 06:56:51 pm »
France are making themselves favourites to win the World Cup at theirs. They dont lack for anything in their game, are very settled - theyve been building for this in the right way - and theyll have home advantage.
Offline Zimagic

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #235 on: Today at 07:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:34:43 pm
Far too many errors and poor decisions from Ireland, especially kicking that last penalty.



yeah, should really have kicked & gone for the try there.

Impressive from France, too many mistakes from Ireland. Dont trust France not to lose to England. Onwards.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #236 on: Today at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 07:00:39 pm
yeah, should really have kicked & gone for the try there.

Impressive from France, too many mistakes from Ireland. Dont trust France not to lose to England. Onwards.

France are at home and its the final game. I think theyll win fairly comfortably. Scotland away could be tricky for them but who knows.

Barring Italy (and Ireland v Wales), every game has gone to the wire with the home team sneaking home. Can see that carrying in for a little while.

Ireland could win at Twickenham depending on whether England show up or not.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #237 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:56:51 pm
France are making themselves favourites to win the World Cup at theirs. They dont lack for anything in their game, are very settled - theyve been building for this in the right way - and theyll have home advantage.

Its France, they will fuck it up as usual.

Great game this afternoon mind.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #238 on: Today at 11:08:33 pm »
Well that was disappointing. Chance missed.

Don't really have much to say about it as watched first half on my phone in the car and the second half in a pub on a small screen with no sound.
Online MBL?

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #239 on: Today at 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:10:19 pm
France are at home and its the final game. I think theyll win fairly comfortably. Scotland away could be tricky for them but who knows.

Barring Italy (and Ireland v Wales), every game has gone to the wire with the home team sneaking home. Can see that carrying in for a little while.

Ireland could win at Twickenham depending on whether England show up or not.
Even if England show up we can still win. As good as England are they arent going to be as good as what we saw from France today and we werent miles off beating them. A fair few presumptions there but it seems like decent logic to me.

Id agree with the above in that France look like they could go all the way in the World Cup. Thing is though they could easily do a France between now and then.

