Braindead last few minutes here. Very good game, Ireland will get a BP I think, so not all bad. However, a few spots need work and I am unconvinced by Gibson-Park and Carberry. The game was won by France by Dupont and his best bud, the rest was a very even, very physical contest. But it's that creative hub that marks the difference betweena very good side and a top class side. Even though Sexton is old, broken and his kciking game has gone to the dogs, he is still the best ring leader Ireland has, which is the real problem. Was the smae after O'Gara and Stringer were done, just nothing coming up behind.